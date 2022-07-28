www.quickanddirtytips.com
How do I donate my brain to science?
Have you ever thought about donating your brain to science? Don’t worry, I mean after you die. Perhaps you’ve heard about donating your body to science or donating organs for transplants and wondered if it’s similar. Or perhaps you have a vague notion donating your brain might be a good idea and want to know what’s involved. If you do go ahead and donate your brain, it would be stored in a brain bank, perhaps one at the University of Sydney, where I’m the director. Here are the answers to some of the most common questions we’re asked about donating your brain to...
