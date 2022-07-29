Wood County Commission approves Justice Assistance Grant

www.newsandsentinel.com
Wetzel County man among latest COVID-19 deaths
CHARLESTON — A Wetzel County resident was among five people whose deaths were attributed to COVID-19 in the latest report from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The death of the 74-year-old Wetzel County man was confirmed along with an 80-year-old man from Harrison County, a...
7 days with no water and porta jons placed outside for a West Virginia town
WETZEL COUNTY, W. Va. (WTRF) In late July, four main water lines broke in Pine Grove. Since then, homes and businesses have either had only a trickle of water or no water at all. Since then, officials and volunteers have been scrambling to fix the problem and help the residents. They say it’s a 40-year-old […]
Parkersburg seeks input on changes to Southwood Park pool
PARKERSBURG — City of Parkersburg officials are seeking public input on planned enhancements at the Southwood Park Swimming Pool through an information session planned for 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, at the pool. The following upgrades are planned for the project, slated to begin this winter:. * Zero-depth entry...
Fire destroys two Parkersburg homes
PARKERSBURG — Area volunteer fire departments were called out about 5:40 p.m. Monday to a trailer fire on School Street off Core Road in Parkersburg which resulted in the destruction of mobile homes at the location. Waverly VFD arrived on scene first and was followed by Wood County Sheriff’s...
Vienna City Council discusses pool, kayak launch
VIENNA — Vienna City Council approved the 12th Street property as the location of a planned kayak launch on Thursday during its regular meeting. Council member Jim Leach was unable to attend the meeting. Chris Mancuso, council member, made a presentation about the design concepts behind the kayak launch....
Wood County Schools offering CTE programs to underclassmen
PARKERSBURG — Career Technical Education (CTE) programs are now going to offered to sophomore and freshmen students in Wood County Schools. “We are opening ourselves up to all grades because we believe in the power of CTE for all students.” said Jason Hughes, the director of career technical and adult education in Wood County.
City Park comes alive for Wood County Relay for Life
PARKERSBURG — The 2022 Wood County Relay For Life took place Saturday at City Park in Parkersburg. The Relay for Life helps to raise money for the American Cancer Society, which puts those funds toward cancer research, treatment, screenings, services to patients and more to aid in the fight against cancer.
Parkersburg URA accepts offer on affordable housing site
PARKERSBURG — Less than two weeks after declining $80,000 for the first of its affordable housing locations, the Parkersburg Urban Renewal Authority accepted a $100,000 offer from the same buyers. The offer on 906 15th St. was approved on a 7-0 vote by the authority, which consists of all...
Parkersburg Police
PARKERSBURG — The Parkersburg Police Department released the following reports July 28:. * Between July 25-27, officers of the Parkersburg Police Department responded to 306 calls for service. Four of those calls were related to drug overdoses. July 26. * Kenneth Bell, 32, of Parkersburg, was arrested on two...
New equipment gets blood pumping at Wetzel County Hospital
WETZEL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — The rollout of health-related renovations continues at WVU Medicine Wetzel County Hospital. Not only did their new sleep lab cut the ribbon this week, but the cardiopulmonary clinic is measuring those heart rates once again. Patients recovering from cardiac events will be greeted with a new monitoring system called Scottcare […]
Teen dies in suspected alcohol-involved crash in Jackson Co., Ohio
WELLSTON, OH (WOWK) — Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Jackson Post is investigating a fatal crash that happened on Saturday in Jackson County. According to Highway Patrol, the crash occurred around 11:03 p.m. on Ohio Route 327 near Mile Post 8. Rogan Vickers, 19, of Wellston, drove off the right side of the road in his […]
West Virginia Guard unit from Williamstown assisting with Kentucky floods
CHARLESTON — Members of a West Virginia National Guard unit based in Williamstown rescued more than a dozen people and three pets from flooding in southeastern Kentucky. According to a release from the Guard’s public affairs office, two UH-60M Blackhawks and two UH-72 Lakota helicopters were sent to Kentucky Thursday at the direction of West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice. Fourteen members of the Guard’s Company C, 2-104th General Support Aviation Battalion and Company B, 1-224th Security and Support Aviation Battalion arrived in Hazard, Kentucky, Thursday afternoon and began coordinating with the Kentucky National Guard.
Unique Airbnb: What West Virginia has that others don’t
Ever want to stay in a treehouse? or a storybook cottage? Then West Virginia is the place.
Wood County authorities arrest six accused of trafficking fentanyl
PARKERSBURG — Six Ohio residents were recently arrested by local law enforcement in connection with an alleged ongoing drug case in Wood County. In a press release issued Thursday, the Parkersburg Narcotics Task Force reported that in recent months, the PNTF began a lengthy in-depth investigation into subjects from Akron, Ohio, traveling to Parkersburg to distribute fentanyl.
Three men charged after pursuit, searching for firearms thrown out during chase
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Three men have been charged in Harrison County after officers said two of them fled on I-79 and another was helping search for firearms thrown out of the vehicle during the chase. On Saturday, July 30, officers attempted to perform a traffic stop on a vehicle...
Picture This: Razing a Fuss
PARKERSBURG — A crew from Empire Builders tears down the former Willard School and Wood County Emergency Services building on Old Staunton Avenue Friday. The Wood County Board of Education donated the building to Holiday in the Park in 2020. The organization, which sets up the Christmas light displays in City Park each year, used a portion of the building for storage. “It’s just falling in,” Holiday in the Park Treasurer Nancy Wilcox said of the structure. “We’re going to try to save up enough money and get enough donations to put up a new building.” Wilcox said people wanting to contribute to the effort can contact her at wefcu@suddenlink.net, Jonelle Merritt at jonelle@cascable.net or Farra Brothers Welding. (Photo by Douglass Huxley)
Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down
UP: To officials in Ohio’s counties who have worked to put together another primary election — this one to be held Tuesday. Despite the Ohio Redistricting Commission’s intentional failure to produce constitutional maps, local elections workers are doing their jobs, with more than 300 votes already cast in-person or via mail-in ballot. It may seem to many local residents as though there is not much reason to participate in this one; but getting it right has been no less important to the boards of elections and pollworkers who will once again ensure a fair and free primary election takes place.
Officials report four Mid-Ohio Valley COVID deaths
CHARLESTON — Four Mid-Ohio Valley residents’ deaths were attributed to COVID-19 in the latest report from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. A 78-year-old Roane County woman, an 89-year-old Gilmer County woman, a 77-year-old Jackson County man and an 80-year-old Wood County woman were among 20 deaths listed in the DHHR’s Thursday morning report. The others ranged in age from a 59-year-old Kanawha County man to 92-year-old women from Berkeley and Kanawha counties.
Village of Middleport Features Yard of the Week
MIDDLEPORT, Ohio – Each week the Village of Middleport chooses a yard to feature for the landscaping and work put into it. Their home is located at 706 Art Lewis Street. Steve Carson is the second generation at the location. Steve and Beckey purchased it four years ago from his parents. Beckey has turned their home into a landscaping showcase. She has built a 3,000 gallon koi pond which has went through many changes, each time growing larger. The pond has a waterfall, fountain, numerous water plants, and a crossover bridge to get to the front door. The landscaping includes plantings such as mammoth elphant ear, canna lily, hasta, snap dragon, lupine, iris, and banana plant, just to name a few. Forty bags of mulch surround the pond and Beckey says it will take about 20 more to complete. She has her own small greenhouse and starts some of her plants from scratch. Her grandson, Kendaven, is very proud of his own miniature koi pond and fairy garden off to the side.
Crash claims the life of Wellston man
JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio — A crash along route 327 in Jackson County claimed the life of a Wellston man on Saturday. According to the Ohio Highway Patrol, 19-year-old Rogan Vickers was driving south on Route 327 shortly after 11 p.m. when he veered off the road and struck a guardrail multiple times.
