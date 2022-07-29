www.newsandsentinel.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Monda L. Mason
Monda L. Mason, 84, of Paden City, W.Va., passed away July 31, 2022. Private graveside services at the convenience of the family. Condolences may be sent to myersfuneralhomewv.com.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Lawrence “Jeffy” Franklin Dawson Sr.
Lawrence “Jeffy” Franklin Dawson Sr., 93, of Marietta, passed away at 8:27 a.m., Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, at his home. Funeral, noon Thursday, McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home. Burial, East Lawn Memorial Park. Visitation, 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Wednesday. Messages may be sent to the family at www.Lankfordfh.com.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Tonya Rose Hays
Tonya Rose Hays, 41, of Parkersburg passed away July 24, 2022, after a battle against cancer. There will be no services at this time. Arrangements have been entrusted to Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Arthur Carroll ‘Towhead’ Swain
Arthur Carroll “Towhead” Swain, age 95 of Parkersburg, WV, passed away on 7/26/2022 at Hope Hospice in Ft. Myers, FL. Arthur was the middle child born to Charles Henry Swain and Mamie Moore in Parkersburg, WV on June 20, 1927. He attended Parkersburg High School and graduated in 1945.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Joel Thomas Vaughn
Joel Thomas Vaughn, 63, of Cutler, died July 29, 2022, at the James Cancer Center in Columbus. Funeral services will be at noon Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, at the Leavitt Funeral Home Belpre. Burial will follow at Rockland Cemetery, Belpre. Visitation will be 11 a.m. to noon Friday.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Bonnie Loue Johnson
Bonnie Loue Johnson, 84, of New Haven, WV, passed away July 30, 2022, in Jackson General Hospital, Ripley. Service, 1 p.m., Wednesday, Foglesong-Casto Funeral Home, Mason. Burial, Adamsville Cemetery, Mason. Visitation, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Betty Kathleen Russell
Betty Kathleen (Neal) Russell, 85, of West Columbia, W.Va., passed away Thursday, July 28, 2022, at her home, following a brief illness. Service was held Sunday, July 31, 2022, at Foglesong-Casto Funeral Home, Mason, with Pastor Charlie Hargraves officiating. Burial followed at Graham Baptist Church Cemetery, New Haven. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.foglesongfuneralhome.com.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Arlie Keffer
Arlie Keffer, 83, of Parkersburg, West Virginia, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, July 30, 2022. He was born Feb. 16, 1939, in Gay, West Virginia, a son to the late James and Wilda (Knopp) Keffer. Arlie retired from Kardex after many years of service, where he...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Friends, colleagues recall Kellenberger’s love for the Mid-Ohio Valley
PARKERSBURG — For many, George Kellenberger was a tireless advocate for the Mid-Ohio Valley. Kellenberger passed away over the weekend at his home at The Villages in Florida. He served as President of the Mid-Ohio Valley Chamber of Commerce and was also known for his work organizing and fundraising for the annual Parkersburg Homecoming Festival as well as serving the community for many years.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Kathy S. Eschbacher Miller
Kathy S. Eschbacher Miller, 69, of Parkersburg, passed away unexpectedly July 30, 2022, at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown. She was born on Oct. 11, 1952, in Parkersburg, WV, the daughter of the late Dana L. and Betty L. Page Eschbacher. Kathy was a very loving and giving person. She...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Belpre Police
BELPRE — The Belpre Police Department released the following reports July 29:. * Tonia D. Westenfeld, 42, of Parkersburg, was arrested on the charge of criminal trespass. * Gwendolen J. Backus, 21, of Belpre, was cited for a stop sign violation. July 18. * Charles J. Cotton, 51, of...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Michael W. Brown
Michael W. Brown, 74, of Elizabeth, WV, died Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, at his residence. He was born in Parkersburg, WV, a son of the late Delbert W. and Leona Claudine (Ferrebee) Brown. He was a United States Air Force veteran and took welding classes at Parkersburg Community College. He...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Kelli McPeek Bonnell
Born June 5,1971, she was the daughter of Richard and Nancy L. (Kidder) Higgins passed away at WVU Hospital Morgantown, WV, on July 26th, 2022. Surviors are her husband Donny Bonnell, and children Stephen McPeek Jr., Kyle McPeek (Tatiana Huff), Olivia McPeek, brother Rick Jr., nephew Alex and her dad Richard (Sharee Drennen).
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Kathleen Wagner
Kathleen Wagner, 77, of Barlow passed away July 30, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Hospital surrounded by her family. The family will greet friends at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home from 1-3 p.m. on Tuesday Aug. 2. Messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Mid-Ohio Valley Shaggers dance for joy
BELPRE — The Mid-Ohio Valley Shaggers club had its annual dance night over the weekend at the Belpre Shrine Club. Randy Kinsolving, one of the founding members of the club, said shag dancing started in the 1940s and ’50s in South Carolina and is the official dance of that state. The exact origin of shag is typically attributed to either the Atlantic Beach or Myrtle Beach area.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Picture This: Refueling on a Layover
PARKERSBURG — A hummingbird lights upon a feeder on Oak Street in North Parkersburg. This is a female hummingbird. Males are more colorful. (Photos by Jess Mancini)
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Look Back: Civil War veterans converge on Parkersburg
The Reunion: Even the Weather Brightens Up — President Hayes and Other Distinguished Guests Arrive. The opening of the Reunion of the Society of the Army of West Virginia was under doubtful skies. All Monday night a slow but extremely wet rain fell that forgot to cease when daylight came.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Picture This: Mid-Ohio Valley Sunset
PARKERSBURG — Saturday night’s sunset in the Mid-Ohio Valley was filled with vibrant reds, blues, yellows and oranges illuminating billowing clouds. This photo was taken from behind Parkersburg High School, facing toward Belpre. (Photo by Jess Mancini)
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Parkersburg Police
PARKERSBURG — The Parkersburg Police Department released the following reports July 28:. * Between July 25-27, officers of the Parkersburg Police Department responded to 306 calls for service. Four of those calls were related to drug overdoses. July 26. * Kenneth Bell, 32, of Parkersburg, was arrested on two...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Michael Tobar Jazz Quartet to perform in City Park
PARKERSBURG — The Michael Tobar Jazz Quartet will perform at 7 p.m. Thursday in the Artsbridge Summer Music Series at the bandshell in Parkersburg City Park. Michael Tobar has performed jazz for more than 30 years in numerous bands throughout the Mid-Ohio Valley. Tobar will be performing on piano, but he is also a symphonic flutist having held first chair with the River Cities Symphony Orchestra for more than 20 years.
Comments / 0