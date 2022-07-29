ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Manchin tells story behind ‘Inflation Reduction Act’

Parkersburg News & Sentinel
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.newsandsentinel.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Pelosi in peril: US government Boeing C-40C carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs San Fran for Asia as China threatens 'unbearable consequences' if she makes stop in Taiwan

The Chinese state media threatened 'unbearable consequences' on Taiwan if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the nation as her plane departed for Asia on Saturday. 'If Pelosi really visits Taiwan as planned, the Tsai Ing-wen authorities are accomplice[s],' Hu Xijin, a commentator with the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times, wrote on Twitter, referencing the Taiwanese government.
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington, VA
State
Washington State
Local
Virginia Government
Local
Virginia Business
State
Virginia State
The Independent

Pelosi arrives in Taiwan amid US-China tensions

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday arrived in Taiwan with five of her Democratic colleagues, making her the first House leader to visit the island since then-speaker Newt Gingrich travelled there in 1997. The US Air Force jet — a modified Boeing 737 known as a C-40B — carrying Ms Pelosi and her colleagues touched down at Taipai’s Songshan airport at 10.45 pm local time following a roughly seven-hour flight from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. The military aircraft followed a circuitous route around the eastern coast of the Philippines and approached Taiwan from the east in order to avoid the...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chuck Schumer
Person
Joe Manchin

Comments / 0

Community Policy