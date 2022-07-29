Manchin tells story behind ‘Inflation Reduction Act’

www.newsandsentinel.com
Pelosi in peril: US government Boeing C-40C carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs San Fran for Asia as China threatens 'unbearable consequences' if she makes stop in Taiwan
The Chinese state media threatened 'unbearable consequences' on Taiwan if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the nation as her plane departed for Asia on Saturday. 'If Pelosi really visits Taiwan as planned, the Tsai Ing-wen authorities are accomplice[s],' Hu Xijin, a commentator with the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times, wrote on Twitter, referencing the Taiwanese government.
Social Security: New Bill Could Give Seniors an Extra $2,400 a Year
Social Security recipients could get an additional $2,400 a year in benefits if a new bill recently introduced to Congress wins approval -- something seniors would no doubt welcome as surging...
Stimulus Check Update: 8 States to Send Out Payments This Month
Parents in Florida and homeowners in Illinois could be among millions across the nation to receive a rebate in August to help residents amid rampant inflation.
One-time rebate checks worth $1,500 to be sent out to 3 million people
Early tax filers in Colorado can expect to get a rebate check providing them with some extra money as the United States faces rising inflation.
Pelosi arrives in Taiwan despite China's threats, becoming the highest-ranking US lawmaker to travel there in 25 years
China warned its military would not "sit idly by" if Pelosi visited Taiwan amid already soaring tensions between Washington and Beijing.
Pelosi arrives in Taiwan amid US-China tensions
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday arrived in Taiwan with five of her Democratic colleagues, making her the first House leader to visit the island since then-speaker Newt Gingrich travelled there in 1997. The US Air Force jet — a modified Boeing 737 known as a C-40B — carrying Ms Pelosi and her colleagues touched down at Taipai’s Songshan airport at 10.45 pm local time following a roughly seven-hour flight from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. The military aircraft followed a circuitous route around the eastern coast of the Philippines and approached Taiwan from the east in order to avoid the...
Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan, flouting Chinese threats and Biden's concerns
House Speaker Pelosi is the highest ranking US official to visit the self-governing island in 25 years. China sees Taiwan as part of its territory.
US Treasury yields drop amid rising US-China tensions ahead of Nancy Pelosi's trip to Taiwan
The 10-year yield fell to a fresh four-month low as investors anticipated Pelosi becoming the highest ranking US official to visit Taiwan in 25 years.
4 Things To Watch This Primary Election Day
From Arizona to Missouri, Donald Trump's election lies and Democrats' ideological divisions are on the ballot.
