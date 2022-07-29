UP: To officials in Ohio’s counties who have worked to put together another primary election — this one to be held Tuesday. Despite the Ohio Redistricting Commission’s intentional failure to produce constitutional maps, local elections workers are doing their jobs, with more than 300 votes already cast in-person or via mail-in ballot. It may seem to many local residents as though there is not much reason to participate in this one; but getting it right has been no less important to the boards of elections and pollworkers who will once again ensure a fair and free primary election takes place.

PARKERSBURG, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO