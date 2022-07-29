Camp Conley CEOS Club members visit Hopewell Culture National Park

www.wvnews.com
River Museum director hopes to be open Jan. 1
POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. (WV News) — Retired Capt. James McCormick, the director of the Point Pleasant River Museum, hopes to have the museum open on Jan. 1. The River Museum has been closed since August of 2018 after it caught fire and sustained extensive damage.
Gallia Academy, Point Pleasant girls soccer teams aim for success in 2022
CENTENARY, Ohio — Alongside the boys teams, the girls soccer teams of the River Cities are looking to have some success in 2022. While the girls squads didn’t quite reach the heights of their male counterparts, the Gallia Academy and Point Pleasant girls soccer teams still had some level of success in 2021, and both the Lady Knights and Blue Angels will be looking to build on that.
