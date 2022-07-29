Parkersburg Post 15 knocks Buckhannon from state tourney

www.newsandsentinel.com
Mid-Ohio Valley Shaggers dance for joy
BELPRE — The Mid-Ohio Valley Shaggers club had its annual dance night over the weekend at the Belpre Shrine Club. Randy Kinsolving, one of the founding members of the club, said shag dancing started in the 1940s and ’50s in South Carolina and is the official dance of that state. The exact origin of shag is typically attributed to either the Atlantic Beach or Myrtle Beach area.
Picture This: Mid-Ohio Valley Sunset
PARKERSBURG — Saturday night’s sunset in the Mid-Ohio Valley was filled with vibrant reds, blues, yellows and oranges illuminating billowing clouds. This photo was taken from behind Parkersburg High School, facing toward Belpre. (Photo by Jess Mancini)
wvsportsnow.com
2023 QB Raheim Jeter Decommits From West Virginia
2023 quarterback Raheim Jeter announced on Saturday night that he is decommitting from West Virginia. Jeter is a 3-star prospect from South Carolina. “After much thought and consideration, I have decided it is best that I decommit from West Virginia University,” Jeter wrote on Twitter. Jeter (6-foot-3, 220 pounds)...
Friends, colleagues recall Kellenberger’s love for the Mid-Ohio Valley
PARKERSBURG — For many, George Kellenberger was a tireless advocate for the Mid-Ohio Valley. Kellenberger passed away over the weekend at his home at The Villages in Florida. He served as President of the Mid-Ohio Valley Chamber of Commerce and was also known for his work organizing and fundraising for the annual Parkersburg Homecoming Festival as well as serving the community for many years.
Wetzel County man among latest COVID-19 deaths
CHARLESTON — A Wetzel County resident was among five people whose deaths were attributed to COVID-19 in the latest report from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The death of the 74-year-old Wetzel County man was confirmed along with an 80-year-old man from Harrison County, a...
Metro News
Tucker County residents seek “better route” for Corridor H in Davis-Thomas area
ELKINS, W.Va. — The state Division of Highways indicated in their most recent update on Corridor H they were in the planning and design phase of the route between Parsons and Thomas. It’s the stretch of the road which has been most difficult in planning ever since the highway concept was first announced more than three decades ago.
Coronavirus Active Case Trends: north central West Virginia recap for July 29
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – 12 News is producing a weekly look at the trends in active coronavirus cases in north central West Virginia. This recap is released on Fridays, and it shows how the number of active cases has changed from the previous Friday. For the purposes of this report, these recaps will focus on Barbour, […]
As a new season dawns, what has Brown done for you?
Chris was on SiriusXM Radio earlier this week to talk about West Virginia and preview the 2022 season, the one that effectively begins tomorrow with the first meeting of the season the day before the first practice of the season. The hosts asked Chris a question, one that was about the head coach, one that was so good that he decided to bring it up when we were discussing the Mountaineers in a podcast on Wednesday. Could I support or supersede his response?
West Virginians get ‘Idol Across America’ chance next week
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — “American Idol” hopefuls in the Mountain State have the opportunity to audition virtually over Zoom next Monday, Aug. 8 as part of “Idol Across America.” During this first round of auditions, hopefuls can sign up to audition in front of producers and receive real-time feedback. It starts this Wednesday, Aug. 3. […]
West Virginia Guard unit from Williamstown assisting with Kentucky floods
CHARLESTON — Members of a West Virginia National Guard unit based in Williamstown rescued more than a dozen people and three pets from flooding in southeastern Kentucky. According to a release from the Guard’s public affairs office, two UH-60M Blackhawks and two UH-72 Lakota helicopters were sent to Kentucky Thursday at the direction of West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice. Fourteen members of the Guard’s Company C, 2-104th General Support Aviation Battalion and Company B, 1-224th Security and Support Aviation Battalion arrived in Hazard, Kentucky, Thursday afternoon and began coordinating with the Kentucky National Guard.
Road closing all this week in Monongalia County
The West Virginia Division of Highways has announced two road and lane closures that will affect drivers in Monongalia County.
7 days with no water and porta jons placed outside for a West Virginia town
WETZEL COUNTY, W. Va. (WTRF) In late July, four main water lines broke in Pine Grove. Since then, homes and businesses have either had only a trickle of water or no water at all. Since then, officials and volunteers have been scrambling to fix the problem and help the residents. They say it’s a 40-year-old […]
Wood County Schools offering CTE programs to underclassmen
PARKERSBURG — Career Technical Education (CTE) programs are now going to offered to sophomore and freshmen students in Wood County Schools. “We are opening ourselves up to all grades because we believe in the power of CTE for all students.” said Jason Hughes, the director of career technical and adult education in Wood County.
Monda L. Mason
Monda L. Mason, 84, of Paden City, W.Va., passed away July 31, 2022. Private graveside services at the convenience of the family. Condolences may be sent to myersfuneralhomewv.com.
Arlie Keffer
Arlie Keffer, 83, of Parkersburg, West Virginia, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, July 30, 2022. He was born Feb. 16, 1939, in Gay, West Virginia, a son to the late James and Wilda (Knopp) Keffer. Arlie retired from Kardex after many years of service, where he...
WDTV
WVSP schedules sobriety checkpoint in Fairmont
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia State Police will be conducting a sobriety checkpoint in Marion County. The checkpoint will be on Speedway Avenue between Freedom Street and Winfield Street in Fairmont on Thursday, August 11 from 6 p.m. to midnight. State Police said the checkpoint will be conducted...
Look Back: Civil War veterans converge on Parkersburg
The Reunion: Even the Weather Brightens Up — President Hayes and Other Distinguished Guests Arrive. The opening of the Reunion of the Society of the Army of West Virginia was under doubtful skies. All Monday night a slow but extremely wet rain fell that forgot to cease when daylight came.
Betty Kathleen Russell
Betty Kathleen (Neal) Russell, 85, of West Columbia, W.Va., passed away Thursday, July 28, 2022, at her home, following a brief illness. Service was held Sunday, July 31, 2022, at Foglesong-Casto Funeral Home, Mason, with Pastor Charlie Hargraves officiating. Burial followed at Graham Baptist Church Cemetery, New Haven. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.foglesongfuneralhome.com.
The Dominion Post
New addition to Mon Health’s Pulmonary Team
Mon Health System announced the addition of Dr. Jamil Ahmed to its team of physicians. Dr. Jamil Ahmed Ahmed will be practicing at the Mon Health Pulmonary locations in Morgantown and. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
West Virginia Chefs head to Kentucky with vans full of water and non-perishables
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — West Virginia Cooks representatives Chef Matt Welsch of the Vagabond Kitchen in Wheeling and Chef Marion Ohlinger from Hill & Hollow in Morgantown are heading South to help out our Appalachian neighbors in Kentucky with much-needed bottled water and non-perishables. “We can only stay a couple of days, but when so […]
