MARS — The rat rods were running rampant through the streets of Mars Saturday. The Third Annual Mars Rumble car show took over the town from 3 to 9 p.m. John Podolak, event organizer and owner of Social Club Barber Shop and After Hours Tattoo Studio, said earlier this week he expected the event to draw 4,000 visitors and 1,500 vehicles.

MARS, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO