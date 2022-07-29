ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glynn County, GA

Rickey Evans settles into new job as Kingsland police chief

By GORDON JACKSON gjackson@thebrunswicknews.com
The Brunswick News
The Brunswick News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0X64Tt_0gx3aVGV00
Buy Now Rickey Evans is the new Kingsland Police chief. Terry Dickson/The Brunswick News

Rickey Evans believes his 20 years with the Glynn County Police Department has prepared him for the challenges ahead as Kingsland’s new police chief.

During his time in Glynn County, Evans rose in rank from a patrol officer in 2002 to investigations as well as commander of the St. Simons and Sea islands precinct and assistant chief. He also served as Glynn County’s interim police chief for four months after former Chief Jay Wiggins retired.

Comments / 3

Related
Action News Jax

2 men found dead in Macclenny home, Baker County deputies investigating

MACCLENNY, Fla. — Baker County deputies are searching for the suspect they believe shot and killed two friends in their own home in Macclenny off Sawtooth Road. Deputies said a 911 call came in at 11:25 a.m. reporting two dead people were found. One of the victims was found in the hallway and another in a back bedroom.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Glynn County, GA
Glynn County, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Kingsland, GA
Kingsland, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
WJCL

$50,000 reward offered after mail carrier robbed in Chatham County

GARDEN CITY, Ga. — Above video: Your Friday headlines. Federal authorities are offering a $50,000 reward to find the persons responsible for robbing a postal carrier in Garden City. According to the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, the postal carrier was robbed July 18 around 3 p.m. at Chatham County...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Precinct#Rose
First Coast News

Sunday night shooting in Northwest Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two men were involved in a shooting in Northwest Jacksonville around 1:30 a.m., according to Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded to the scene at 8300 Gullege Drive, JSO said. The men had non-life threatening injuries and were able to take themselves to the hospital. Violent Crimes...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Man fatally stabbed after attacking 2 people in woods: JSO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was killed Saturday night in a stabbing in the woods on Jacksonville’s Westside after police said two people reported he attacked them. According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, officers were called to an area near Lenox Avenue, northeast of Plymouth Street, just after 9 p.m. when a woman called for help.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
News4Jax.com

Woman hit, killed on Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A pedestrian was hit and killed while walking just north of 8th Street Monday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP). Investigators with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and FHP were called to US-1 and Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway in the Phoenix neighborhood before 2 a.m. Monday morning.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

JSO: Victim in surgery for gunshot wound

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reports that officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of Labelle St. to investigate reports of multiple gunshots being heard. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Upon arrival they located several shell casings but no victim. Around the same time...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Brunswick News

The Brunswick News

Brunswick, GA
3K+
Followers
131
Post
463K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Brunswick News

Comments / 0

Community Policy