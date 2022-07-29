Off one mission, Rawlin Melendez is on another. Yet the last mission he was on was an eye-opening experience. He and members of the church to which he belongs, Grace Fellowship Church, Hazleton, spent a week in the Dominican Republic knocking down a “shack” and building a new home for a woman from Grace’s sister church there who tends to underprivileged boys and girls in the village of Juan Tomas.

HAZLETON, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO