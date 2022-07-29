www.thevalleyadvantage.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
First-ever Scranton Bike Weekend to support Keystone Mission
SCRANTON, Pa. — The sound of revving engines is beckoning bikers from near and far to ride into Lackawanna County this weekend. Organizer Janiece Montes is a passenger, not a rider, but she loves bikes and cars and decided stand-alone "bike nights" weren't enough. "I was like, wow, we're...
Owner of hibachi restaurants dead at 44
A co-owner of several of Northeastern Pennsylvania’s most popular sushi and hibachi restaurants has passed away, according to the Luzern
College building declared unsafe in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — The Angeli Hall at Lackawanna College is now declared unsafe for human occupancy after a broken water line flooded the basement of the theater Monday morning. The building along Vine Street in Scranton was evacuated, and the utilities shut off. Newswatch 16 found signs on the...
Former WNEP anchor Williams working for Baker
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. State Sen. Lisa Baker announced today that former WNEP-TV broadcaster Tom Williams will be joining her staff as the 20th Senatorial District’s communications and outreach director. “Helping others has always been a priority for me, so this new role is...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Donut shop closing after 60 years
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — A business serving customers a smile and some sweets is closing after decades of business in Schuylkill County. Plain and Fancy Donut Shop in Schuykill Haven will shut its doors along with its farmers markets locations. The owners say after 60 years, it's time to...
bloomsburgpa.org
67th Annual Cake & Ice Cream Festival
Copyright © 2019. Town of Bloomsburg | 301 E. Second Street | Bloomsburg, PA 17815 Designed by MePush.
thevalleyledger.com
MUSIKFEST ANNOUNCES MAIN STAGE OPENING PERFORMERS
BETHLEHEM, Pa. — Musikfest is proud to announce the opening acts for the Wind Creek Steel Stage headliners starting Thursday, Aug. 4 to Sunday, Aug. 14. Get ready to experience 11 amazing artists across multiple musical genres, 500 unique performers across 16 free stages, mouthwatering food, interactive displays and so much more!
$2M Mega Millions ticket won in Scranton
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — On Friday a PA Lottery retailer in Lackawanna County sold a winning Mega Millions® with a Megaplier® ticket worth $2 million. According to officials with the Pennsylvania Lottery, Joe’s Kwik Marts, on 701 North Keyser Avenue in Scranton sold a lucky consumer a $2 million winning Mega Millions ticket. The winning ticket matched all […]
RELATED PEOPLE
happeningsmagazinepa.com
Railbiking in the Poconos
“Soarin’ Eagle Rail Tours“ will be open weekends and most weekdays through Labor Day. Hours are subject to change, so it is best to check the schedule. Reservations are not required; however, they are highly recommended. The scenic route runs along the Lackawaxen River in the charming town of Hawley. The specifically chosen six-mile-long route boasts lush views and fascinating history.
Celebrating 32 years of inclusivity
SCRANTON, Pa. — A celebration at Nay Aug Park in Scranton marked the anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act. It's been 32 years since the federal law gave people with disabilities the right to the same opportunities as people without. "We've made a lot of progress towards the...
gridphilly.com
Abandoned mines spewing toxic water is the unwanted legacy of coal
Acloudy pool of water marks the spot where, every minute, about 1,200 gallons of toxic mine drainage, contaminated with sulfuric acid and iron, flows out of the ground in the hills above New Philadelphia, in Schuylkill County. Below lies a flooded mine void, the space where miners extracted tons of anthracite coal from the ground to be shipped to (old) Philadelphia using canals along the Schuylkill River or railroads paralleling its course.
St. Joseph's Center Summer Festival returns for 2022
SCRANTON, Pa. — It's a scene that's been missing from the campus of Marywood University for the last two years. The St. Joseph's Center Summer Festival is back in full force this weekend. "It's the spirit of welcome home. So yesterday as volunteers were coming to set up, that's...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Backpack giveaway helping students prepare for school year
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — The "School Rocks Backpack Giveaway" took place at Verizon stores across the country. Newswatch 16 stopped by the store on Wyoming Avenue in Edwardsville. The backpacks were filled with school supplies like pencils, folders and paper. Kids who attended could also enter to win a...
Times News
Marian senior follows his faith in two missions
Off one mission, Rawlin Melendez is on another. Yet the last mission he was on was an eye-opening experience. He and members of the church to which he belongs, Grace Fellowship Church, Hazleton, spent a week in the Dominican Republic knocking down a “shack” and building a new home for a woman from Grace’s sister church there who tends to underprivileged boys and girls in the village of Juan Tomas.
Attorney for Vision Home Builders speaks out
SOUTH CENTRE TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Eyewitness News has an update on a three-month-long, I-Team investigation into a now-closed Columbia County Home Building Company. For the first time since ‘Vision Home Builders abruptly closed its doors in late April, Eyewitness News heard from the company, the attorney representing the company, and its owner spoke […]
yourerie
Destination PA: Mountain Creek Riding Stables
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU)— A family-owned business in the Poconos has a goal to connect nature and their guests one saddle at a time. “The Poconos is known for being super wooded and like going out into the trails, you really can see that,” said Miranda Mascia, a trail guide for the Mountain Creek Riding Stables.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thevalleyledger.com
The 100th Anniversary Celebration of the West End Fair!
Gilbert, PA: The West End Fair’s 100th Anniversary Celebration kicks off August 21st and runs through the 27th! Enjoy food, fun, games, rides, and entertainment for the whole family. Join us for free attractions all week long like opening night fireworks, agricultural exhibits, and antique tractors and engines. The fair opens each day at 2pm and everyone gets a free carousel ride with paid admission.
Here are the Highest Rated Seafood Restaurants in New Jersey
Thanks to its many miles of gorgeous coastline, there is no shortage of fresh and delicious seafood in New Jersey. From upscale eateries in the north to easygoing coastal favorites in the south, this list is comprised of some of the highest-rated seafood restaurants throughout the state broken down by region. Keep reading to learn more about these restaurants and where you can find them.
Fire in Scranton forces families from home
SCRANTON, Pa. — Fire damaged a home in Scranton Sunday morning. Flames broke out at the double-block home along Watkins Street in the city's north end. Everyone made it out safely, along with their pets. Officials say that both sides of the home were so heavily damaged they're now...
skooknews.com
Million Dollar Winning Mega Millions Tickets Sold in Two Pennsylvania Counties
Even though the billion dollar Mega Millions jackpot ticket wasn't sold in Pennsylvania, there were tickets from Lackawanna and Montgomery Counties sold that were worth at least $1 Million. The Pennsylvania Lottery announced Monday morning that two tickets, one worth $1 Million and a second worth $2 Million were sold...
Comments / 0