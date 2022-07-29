www.traverseticker.com
ENERGIZE Leelanau Challenge!
Looking for local, community-driven projects that will help move Leelanau County toward a clean energy future. Awards can range from $250-$15,000. Schools, nonprofits, governments, businesses & churches are all eligible.
Demolition Makes Way for Rotary Square Project in Downtown Traverse City
A multi-million dollar vision for downtown Traverse City gets a lift, starting with the leveling of an empty commercial building. The Downtown Development Authority says it’s the site of the new Rotary Square, and crews are making way for it with the demolition of an old bank building. It’s at the corner of Union and State Streets in the downtown area.
Grand Traverse Kennel Club Meeting & Potluck/Picnic
Bring a dish to pass. Picnic & social time at 6pm; meeting at 7pm. New and prospective members are encouraged to attend.
TCAPS Montessori School Opening Delayed
The new Traverse City Area Public Schools (TCAPS) Montessori school under construction on Franke Road has hit delays – notably due to labor and state inspection shortages – that will prevent students from moving into the building in January as planned. TCAPS Superintendent Dr. John VanWagoner told the board’s finance committee Wednesday that options now include moving in after spring break or waiting until fall 2023, with the district surveying Montessori staff and family before deciding how to proceed.
Substance Abuse Disorder Continues To Plague Northern Michigan
In the northern Michigan community and around the U.S., substance use disorder cases have spiked in the past two years, a fact many experts attribute to the trials of the COVID-19 pandemic. Christopher Hindbaugh, executive director of Addiction Treatment Services (ATS) in Traverse City, says that ATS is seeing “lots...
For Many Locals, New 3rd Longest Bridge In State In Traverse City Is Long Overdue
Traverse City has announced that a bridge will span the Boardman River and its surrounding wetlands to connect Hartman and Hammond roads to be the 3rd largest in the state, according to an article recently posted by Record Eagle. But for many people who have lived in Traverse City for a long time, this bridge, which is expected to be about 2000 ft long, is overdue by many years, and for some too little too late. The decision was made by the Grand Traverse County Road Commission approved the project, which could take about 15 months to finish, but people already have strong opinions about the decision:
Guided Walking History Tours of Traverse City
Held on Mondays, Tuesdays & Wednesdays, May 30 - Oct. 10. Learn about the history of this area on a two mile route through historic neighborhoods, the waterfront area & downtown. 946-4800.
The 10 Best Places In Michigan To Get Delicious Great Lakes Whitefish
You can find loads of amazing seafood in Michigan. From salmon to catfish, there's something undeniably special about enjoying a fresh meal that comes directly from the Great Lakes.
Stone Hunting on the Shores...and in the Stores
Petoskey stones, Leland Blues, and all the “gems” to find (or buy) Up North. There are a few things all northern Michigan visitors (and locals) love: soaking up the sun on a golden beach; noshing on fudge and ice cream from places like Kilwins or Murdick’s; sampling local restaurants; and exploring one-of-a-kind shops in search of souvenirs to commemorate their time in the North.
Beach Bards Bonus Bonfire: Flags Edition
An evening of poetry, stories & music about flags. Open to all poets & writers of any skill level. Bring a poem or story to share. No pre-registration required.
Blooms & Birds: Wildflower Walk
Held every Tues. throughout summer. Go for a relaxing stroll on the trails with Grass River Natural Area docents Julie Hurd & Phil Jarvi to find & identify the beautiful & unique wildflowers at Grass River. Along the way you will listen & look for the birds that call Grass River home.
FLAGS
This exhibit offers a variety of flags - artwork that comments on the state of our nation’s culture wars, plus much more. Runs through Aug. 18. Open Mon. through Fri., 9am-3pm; & Sat. & Sun., 12-4pm.
A Michigan Couple Is Now Out $350,000 After ATM Scam
Online scams are nothing new, last year in Michigan alone over 500,000 people were victims of some form of online scam. According to The Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office, an elderly Michigan couple is now out $350,000 after this ATM scam. Michigan couple Is Out $350,000 After ATM Scam. The...
Summer PAIRING with Outdoor Reception
Sculptor Dick Davis & painter Alan Maciag present their imagery & elements unique to Michigan - in canvases that tell the story of coast & farmland - to sculptural furnishings created from our indigenous woods, stone & steel. A meet & greet with artists will be held on Sat., July 23 from 3-5pm. The PAIRING runs through Aug. 13.
Traverse City woman arrested after assaulting, demanding money from father of her child
ACME TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A 23-year-old woman from Traverse City was arrested over the weekend for assaulting the father of her baby, according to Michigan State Police. A news release states that Makayla May Phipps became angry with the father of her child as he was dropping off their child on July 23 around 10 p.m.
'Enough is enough': Post about mistreatment of wait staff sparks conversation across Michigan
GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — The Coast Guard Festival brings in thousands of visitors to Grand Haven every year. A Facebook post from a popular brewery up north is sparking a conversation for local businesses all over the state about treating restaurant staff with respect. "It's a big week," said...
1 dead, 1 hospitalized in 3-vehicle, head-on crash in Northern Michigan
LONG LAKE TOWNSHIP, MI – A vehicle rear-ended another vehicle and then struck an oncoming vehicle in a deadly crash in Northern Michigan over the weekend, police said. A 44-year-old man from Ironwood died at the scene while a 23-year-old Lake Ann man was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said. Two people in the third vehicle reported minor injuries.
Zillow Gone Wild goes nuts for Hobbit-looking Michigan Mushroom House hitting market
CHARLEVOIX, MI - You won’t find too many homes in Michigan which turn heads more than this one. One of the famous hobbit-looking Mushroom Houses in Charlevoix has hit the market for a cool $4.5 million and it’s gone a bit nuts on the Zillow Gone Wild Facebook page with thousands and thousands of shares.
Baby's Breath Removal
Presented by Grand Traverse Conservation District. Help remove invasive baby's breath. Meet in the lower parking lot of Elberta Beach to fill out paperwork & get your equipment. Register.
