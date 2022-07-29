ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Traverse County, MI

traverseticker.com

ENERGIZE Leelanau Challenge!

Looking for local, community-driven projects that will help move Leelanau County toward a clean energy future. Awards can range from $250-$15,000. Schools, nonprofits, governments, businesses & churches are all eligible.
LEELANAU COUNTY, MI
traverseticker.com

TCAPS Montessori School Opening Delayed

The new Traverse City Area Public Schools (TCAPS) Montessori school under construction on Franke Road has hit delays – notably due to labor and state inspection shortages – that will prevent students from moving into the building in January as planned. TCAPS Superintendent Dr. John VanWagoner told the board’s finance committee Wednesday that options now include moving in after spring break or waiting until fall 2023, with the district surveying Montessori staff and family before deciding how to proceed.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
traverseticker.com

Substance Abuse Disorder Continues To Plague Northern Michigan

In the northern Michigan community and around the U.S., substance use disorder cases have spiked in the past two years, a fact many experts attribute to the trials of the COVID-19 pandemic. Christopher Hindbaugh, executive director of Addiction Treatment Services (ATS) in Traverse City, says that ATS is seeing “lots...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
1077 WRKR

For Many Locals, New 3rd Longest Bridge In State In Traverse City Is Long Overdue

Traverse City has announced that a bridge will span the Boardman River and its surrounding wetlands to connect Hartman and Hammond roads to be the 3rd largest in the state, according to an article recently posted by Record Eagle. But for many people who have lived in Traverse City for a long time, this bridge, which is expected to be about 2000 ft long, is overdue by many years, and for some too little too late. The decision was made by the Grand Traverse County Road Commission approved the project, which could take about 15 months to finish, but people already have strong opinions about the decision:
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
northernexpress.com

Stone Hunting on the Shores...and in the Stores

Petoskey stones, Leland Blues, and all the “gems” to find (or buy) Up North. There are a few things all northern Michigan visitors (and locals) love: soaking up the sun on a golden beach; noshing on fudge and ice cream from places like Kilwins or Murdick’s; sampling local restaurants; and exploring one-of-a-kind shops in search of souvenirs to commemorate their time in the North.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
traverseticker.com

Blooms & Birds: Wildflower Walk

Held every Tues. throughout summer. Go for a relaxing stroll on the trails with Grass River Natural Area docents Julie Hurd & Phil Jarvi to find & identify the beautiful & unique wildflowers at Grass River. Along the way you will listen & look for the birds that call Grass River home.
BELLAIRE, MI
traverseticker.com

FLAGS

FLAGS

This exhibit offers a variety of flags - artwork that comments on the state of our nation’s culture wars, plus much more. Runs through Aug. 18. Open Mon. through Fri., 9am-3pm; & Sat. & Sun., 12-4pm.
GLEN ARBOR, MI
Mix 95.7FM

A Michigan Couple Is Now Out $350,000 After ATM Scam

Online scams are nothing new, last year in Michigan alone over 500,000 people were victims of some form of online scam. According to The Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office, an elderly Michigan couple is now out $350,000 after this ATM scam. Michigan couple Is Out $350,000 After ATM Scam. The...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
traverseticker.com

Summer PAIRING with Outdoor Reception

Sculptor Dick Davis & painter Alan Maciag present their imagery & elements unique to Michigan - in canvases that tell the story of coast & farmland - to sculptural furnishings created from our indigenous woods, stone & steel. A meet & greet with artists will be held on Sat., July 23 from 3-5pm. The PAIRING runs through Aug. 13.
ELK RAPIDS, MI
MLive

1 dead, 1 hospitalized in 3-vehicle, head-on crash in Northern Michigan

LONG LAKE TOWNSHIP, MI – A vehicle rear-ended another vehicle and then struck an oncoming vehicle in a deadly crash in Northern Michigan over the weekend, police said. A 44-year-old man from Ironwood died at the scene while a 23-year-old Lake Ann man was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said. Two people in the third vehicle reported minor injuries.
IRONWOOD, MI
traverseticker.com

Baby's Breath Removal

Presented by Grand Traverse Conservation District. Help remove invasive baby's breath. Meet in the lower parking lot of Elberta Beach to fill out paperwork & get your equipment. Register.
ELBERTA, MI

