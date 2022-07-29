For the love of libraries: Eagle Scout project benefits Dickson City

www.thevalleyadvantage.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
College building declared unsafe in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — The Angeli Hall at Lackawanna College is now declared unsafe for human occupancy after a broken water line flooded the basement of the theater Monday morning. The building along Vine Street in Scranton was evacuated, and the utilities shut off. Newswatch 16 found signs on the...
Backpack giveaway helping students prepare for school year
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — The "School Rocks Backpack Giveaway" took place at Verizon stores across the country. Newswatch 16 stopped by the store on Wyoming Avenue in Edwardsville. The backpacks were filled with school supplies like pencils, folders and paper. Kids who attended could also enter to win a...
Former WNEP anchor Williams working for Baker
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. State Sen. Lisa Baker announced today that former WNEP-TV broadcaster Tom Williams will be joining her staff as the 20th Senatorial District’s communications and outreach director. “Helping others has always been a priority for me, so this new role is...
Owner of hibachi restaurants dead at 44
A co-owner of several of Northeastern Pennsylvania’s most popular sushi and hibachi restaurants has passed away, according to the Luzern
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
happeningsmagazinepa.com
The Nicholson Bridge, 107 Years Old
It is an impressive 2375 feet long concrete structure, 34 feet wide and 240 feet above stream level. It was built by the Delaware, Lackawanna & Western Railroad (DL&W). Abraham Burton Cohen designed it and the chief engineer was George G. Ray. It took three years to build and was completed in 1915. The bridge was listed on the National Register of Historic Places due to its national architectural, engineering and transportation significance.
Times News
Dog’s best friend: Jim Thorpe man helps at Carbon shelter
Most dogs arrive at the Carbon County Animal Shelter on a weekly basis. Many of them are reunited with their owners in a short time, but the rest have to adjust to shelter life for an unknown amount of time. Vince Dart helps the dogs feel more comfortable while they’re...
gridphilly.com
Abandoned mines spewing toxic water is the unwanted legacy of coal
Acloudy pool of water marks the spot where, every minute, about 1,200 gallons of toxic mine drainage, contaminated with sulfuric acid and iron, flows out of the ground in the hills above New Philadelphia, in Schuylkill County. Below lies a flooded mine void, the space where miners extracted tons of anthracite coal from the ground to be shipped to (old) Philadelphia using canals along the Schuylkill River or railroads paralleling its course.
NewsChannel 36
Bedrock Cruise-In returns to Bradford County
WINDHAM TOWNSHIP, P.A. (WENY) -- Cars dating back to 1929 were parked outside the Windham Township Volunteer Fire Company for the 2022 Bedrock Cruise-In. Dozens came out Sunday morning to see the iconic cars. Hundreds of cars were parked outside the fire department starting Sunday morning. A Chinese auction part...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Attorney for Vision Home Builders speaks out
SOUTH CENTRE TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Eyewitness News has an update on a three-month-long, I-Team investigation into a now-closed Columbia County Home Building Company. For the first time since ‘Vision Home Builders abruptly closed its doors in late April, Eyewitness News heard from the company, the attorney representing the company, and its owner spoke […]
$2M Mega Millions ticket won in Scranton
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — On Friday a PA Lottery retailer in Lackawanna County sold a winning Mega Millions® with a Megaplier® ticket worth $2 million. According to officials with the Pennsylvania Lottery, Joe’s Kwik Marts, on 701 North Keyser Avenue in Scranton sold a lucky consumer a $2 million winning Mega Millions ticket. The winning ticket matched all […]
Fire in Scranton forces families from home
SCRANTON, Pa. — Fire damaged a home in Scranton Sunday morning. Flames broke out at the double-block home along Watkins Street in the city's north end. Everyone made it out safely, along with their pets. Officials say that both sides of the home were so heavily damaged they're now...
First Hospital ending inpatient, outpatient services
KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — First Hospital in Kingston announced Monday they plan to close the hospital in the upcoming months due to a lack of staffing. According to Commonwealth Health, First Hospital announced to patients, physicians, and staff members their plans to close the hospital and their affiliated outpatient treatment offerings on October 30, 2022. […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
happeningsmagazinepa.com
Railbiking in the Poconos
“Soarin’ Eagle Rail Tours“ will be open weekends and most weekdays through Labor Day. Hours are subject to change, so it is best to check the schedule. Reservations are not required; however, they are highly recommended. The scenic route runs along the Lackawaxen River in the charming town of Hawley. The specifically chosen six-mile-long route boasts lush views and fascinating history.
PA's Largest Solar Field Swiftwater Solar Obtains Permit
In Swiftwater, Pa, the state's largest solar field, located on a mountain slope in the area obtained one of the final two permits to begin construction, but what does this mean for you?
Powerball ticket worth $150K sold in Lackawanna County
TAYLOR, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On Saturday, a winning PA Lottery Powerball ®ticket was sold at a retailer in Lackawanna County worth $150,000. According to officials with the Pennsylvania Lottery, Fast Lane Mart, 215-217 South Main Street in Taylor, sold the winning ticket to a lucky costumer on Saturday’s drawing. The winning ticket matched four of […]
Wind turbine catches fire in Bear Creek
BEAR CREEK, Pa. — Firefighters were called to the scene of a fire on a wind turbine in Luzerne County Saturday morning. Crews arrived at the Bear Creek Wind Farm around 9:30 a.m. There was a lot of black smoke but no flames showing. Crews were able to put...
kingstonthisweek.com
Damage estimated at $400K in west-end Kingston house fire
Kingston Fire and Rescue responded to a house fire in the west end of the city early Monday morning after a pair of residents eating their breakfast saw smoke coming from their garage. Article content. Fire inspector Delbert Blakney said Monday afternoon that by the time crews arrived at 919...
WOLF
Man cited for throwing multiple cans on local highway
David Guinter, 63, of Muncy Valley was cited by Pennsylvania State Police Saturday night, after he was caught throwing multiple beer and pop cans on to a busy roadway. It happened around 8:55 p.m. on State Route 220 in Davidson Township. The man, identified as David Guinter, told Troopers he...
newsworking.org
Explosion rocks Lehigh County, Pennsylvania
Jul 20, 2022 At 12:28AM Wednesday morning, Lehigh County Fire Radio transmitted the box for the area of 4058 Coplay Creek Road rear for a structure fire sending out Station 22, Engines 2611, 1611, Medic 67, Truck 1631 and Tanker 2621. After receiving multiple calls, the address was updated and...
Comments / 0