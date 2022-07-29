He's hanging on

www.wvnews.com
Former Ripley athlete and coach named to Viking FB HOF
KENNA, W.Va. (WV NEWS) – Jim Scherr knew when he was young that sports would play an important role in his life. He longed to be a Ripley Viking once his family settled into Jackson County.
Ripley Senior News
RIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) Hi, everyone. My riddle for you this week is: What did one raindrop say to another?
Mildred Mae Wayne
Mildred Mae Wayne, 72, of Sandyville went to be with the Lord on Saturday, July 30, 2022 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born on August 17, 1949 in Hurley, VA to the late Conley and Pauline Hurley Blankenship. She was a devout Christian and her family was her pride and joy.
Not too impressed: Sun Belt Conference football coaches pick Marshall 4th in East Division
NEW ORLEANS — Is a middling season expected for the Herd?. In preparation for the Sun Belt Conference’s media days, the league released its preseason coaches’ poll.
High school ring found after 43 years
RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. (WV News) — When Mark Miller got a call from Ravenswood High School recently, his first thought was that a little trouble had caught up to him. “I was pretty ornery back in the day,” he said with a chuckle. “I thought ‘do I have an overdue library book or something’ because a call from the school was a surprise.”
Footloose Friday on a Saturday night
RIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — The first Footloose Friday that took place in June brought close to 100 people out to show off their dancing skills. “It was such a success,” Keith King of Main Street Ripley said. “We were actually a little surprised at the response but people just kept coming.”
Top-notch entertainment featured each night at Gallia County Fair
GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — With the Gallia County Fair underway, those in the River Cities region have the opportunity to see high-quality entertainment for a low cost. The fair has many attractions, from events for the children to opportunities for them to show their 4-H or FFA projects or for the young and young-at-heart to entertain carnival rides. And, of course, a big draw is the nightly entertainment.
Operation Fancy Free will be raising funds and awareness at the Ohio River Festival
RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. (WV News) — In 2019, Operation Fancy Free had the issue of free-ranging cats almost eradicated. There were no colonies of cats in the county. In fact, the non-profit was able to expand its efforts into Roane and Mason counties. Then the pandemic hit and things changed.
Queen Daphne XXXVII reigns over Ohio River Festival
RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. (WV News) —It’s good to be queen and she’s no stranger to a crown. Courtney Winter is the 20-year-old daughter of Richard and Sheril Winter of Sandyville. She is currently a student at Bridge Valley Community and Technical College where she will be in the nursing program this fall. Winter plans to graduate in 2024 with her registered nurse degree.
Bean dinner events with traditions dating to Civil War era still going strong in Ohio
VINTON, Ohio — Grand Army of the Republic (GAR) posts in Southeast Ohio have a long tradition of holding bean dinners. Beginning in the years following the end of the American Civil War, they were known as campfires. The name was later changed to bean dinners, reflecting the menu’s main course.
JCJF completed for 2022
COTTAGEVILLE, W.Va. (WV News) Another Jackson County Junior Fair has come and gone but the photos and memories will last a lifetime. Photos continued on B3.
Ravenswood florist sees her ‘big’ business as personal
RAVENSOOD, W.Va. (WV News) — Ravenswood Floral & Gifts is a big shop. The ‘big’ does not refer to the size of the building, although there are three rooms for shopping. What fills the shop is the big personality and big heart of the owner, Lisa Duncan.
Back-to-school shopping perfect time to help Operation Christmas Child
GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — As the new school year approaches, Carol Belville is making use of back-to-school prices to purchase gifts and essential items for children in need around the world. Belville is collecting school supplies, along with hygiene items and fun toys, to pack in shoeboxes. Operation Christmas Child, a project of Samaritan’s Purse, will deliver these gift-filled shoeboxes to children in more than 100 countries.
