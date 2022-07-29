Staffing issues, regional jail costs continue to plague corrections system

www.wvnews.com
West Virginia gas prices falling; 5 counties now under $4 per gallon
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Average gas prices in West Virginia are starting to come down, according to information from AAA. The average price of a gallon of regular gasoline in the state was $4.31 as of Monday morning, just above the national average of $4.21.
Tax-Free Holiday will be August 5-8
A weekend that many parents anticipate is fast approaching. The West Virginia Tax Free weekend begins at 12 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 5 and ends at 11:59 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 8.
Bean dinner events with traditions dating to Civil War era still going strong in Ohio
VINTON, Ohio — Grand Army of the Republic (GAR) posts in Southeast Ohio have a long tradition of holding bean dinners. Beginning in the years following the end of the American Civil War, they were known as campfires. The name was later changed to bean dinners, reflecting the menu’s main course.
Visit Wisconsin's Farmers Markets!
Visit bit.ly/WImarkets for an interactive map of farmers markets. Nationally the number of farmers markets is growing, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The most recent estimate in 2017 suggested there were 308 farmers markets in Wisconsin alone – and that was prior to COVID. The pandemic increased interest in farmers markets among consumers and farmers alike.
