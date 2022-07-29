Fresno State’s Nikko Remigio named to Paul Hornung Award watch list

Bulldog senior wide receiver Nikko Remigio has been named to the preseason watch list for the Paul Hornung Award. The award is given every year to the most versatile player in college football.

Remigio is entering his first season on the Bulldogs roster. He’s a graduate transfer who spent the past four seasons at Cal. During his time at Cal, Remigio played 36 games in the PAC-12.

Fresno State begins Fall camp on Tuesday, August 2.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.