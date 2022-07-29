ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Fresno State’s Nikko Remigio named to Paul Hornung Award watch list

By Angelique Martinez
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dNBk4_0gx3PpTC00

Bulldog senior wide receiver Nikko Remigio has been named to the preseason watch list for the Paul Hornung Award. The award is given every year to the most versatile player in college football.

Remigio is entering his first season on the Bulldogs roster. He’s a graduate transfer who spent the past four seasons at Cal. During his time at Cal, Remigio played 36 games in the PAC-12.

Fresno State begins Fall camp on Tuesday, August 2.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
YourCentralValley.com

This Day in Bulldog History: July 31st

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – On July 31st, 2017, Fresno State was one day away from holding its first practice of fall camp that year when head coach Jeff Tedford made an announcement. “It’s my great honor to announce today that we’re gonna be retiring Derek Carr’s jersey on September 2nd. It’s an awesome thing, I […]
FRESNO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fresno, CA
College Sports
Local
California Football
Fresno, CA
Sports
Local
California College Sports
City
Fresno, CA
Fresno, CA
Football
Local
California Sports
yourcentralvalley.com

Jack Hannah, Valley musician, athlete, coach has died

FRESNO, Calif. ( )- Valley legend Jack Hannah, accomplished musician, noted athlete, and beloved coach, passed away in Fresno Sunday morning. Hannah, born in Missouri, eventually made his way to Fresno and pitched for the Fresno State Bulldogs from 1953 to 1955. He led the Bulldogs in wins, ERA, and strikeouts. After his junior year in college, he went on to play seven seasons in the minor leagues.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

East Yosemite League holds media day ahead of football season

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The East Yosemite League held a media day on Monday, at Redwood High School in Visalia. The league looks different this year than it did last year after some restructuring. The six schools in the league now are: El Diamante, Golden West, Monache, Mt Whitney, Porterville and Redwood. Monache and Porterville […]
VISALIA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#American Football#Fresno State#Fall#Nexstar Media Inc
YourCentralValley.com

Gilliam Jr., Williams earn preseason honors

(KGPE) – On Monday, Merced High alum Ulonzo Gilliam Jr. was tabbed as the preseason Big Sky Offensive MVP, and Fresno State’s Evan Williams made the watch list for the Jim Thorpe Award. Gilliam Jr., a sixth-year senior at UC Davis, will enter this season with the Aggies only 155 yards shy of becoming the […]
FRESNO, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

CBS47 Welcomes Evening Anchor Brian Dorman to Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. ( ) – Emmy and Edward R. Murrow Award-winning journalist Brian Dorman joins the CBS47 Eyewitness News Team from Tulsa, Oklahoma. Dorman has spent time working across the Midwest, and is excited to begin his journey on the West Coast, anchoring Eyewitness News at 5, 6, 7, 7:30 and 11 alongside CBS47 Evening Anchor Kathryn Herr and CBS47 Chief Meteorologist Lauren Wallace.
FRESNO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
YourCentralValley.com

Brock Jones signs with Tampa Bay

(KSEE/KGPE) – Brock Jones has officially signed with Tampa Bay, and that makes him a millionaire. Jones, an outfielder at Stanford who grew up in Fresno (Buchanan High School), was a second-round pick in this year’s MLB First-Year Player Draft on July 17th. He went No. 65 overall to the Tampa Bay Rays, and MLB.com is reporting that Jones received full slot value: $1,077,600.
FRESNO, CA
KRON4 News

Top winning CA Mega Millions ticket sold in Fresno, jackpot winner in Illinois

(KRON) – There may not have been a jackpot winner in California for the latest Mega Millions drawing, but some Californians still managed to get most of their lottery numbers to match. One lucky winner matched five numbers, just narrowly missing the Mega number, and snagged the four-million-dollar prize. That ticket was sold at a […]
thesungazette.com

Visalia student takes home grand-prize scholarship

California Water Service Group (CalWater) awarded $80,000 in scholarships to students living within its California, Washington, Hawaii and New Mexico service areas this year. Megan Shin, a graduate of Redwood High School in Visalia, is one of only four students who received the grand prize scholarship of $10,000. Shin’s middle school English teacher, Jessica Malmsten, told Shin about the scholarship and encouraged her to apply.
VISALIA, CA
GV Wire

Newsom Appoints Merced Man to State Lottery Commission

Gov. Gavin Newsom appointed Anthony Garrison-Engbrecht of Merced to the California State Lottery Commission on Thursday. Garrison-Engbrecht, 37, is the vice president of student life at Saint Mary’s College in Moraga. He previously was senior advisor and chief of staff at UC Merced. This position requires Senate confirmation and...
MERCED, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Mega Millions: $4.2M winner in Fresno

Mega Millions officials said someone in Fresno won $4.2 million after the historic weekend drawing. Their ticket had all the winning numbers except for the mega number.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

 https://www.yourcentralvalley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy