A local scratch golfer compares these Florida gulf coast courses to help you navigate through the linksFit*Life*TravelBradenton, FL
Global Event Promotes Pursuit of Peace -2022 “Pursue Peace” Convention Unites 239 Countries in More Than 500 LanguagesMisael MontemayorSarasota, FL
The Top Cities People Want to Move to in Florida and Where They are Coming FromL. CaneFlorida State
$7.3 Million Waterfront Penthouse is the Highest-Priced Condo Sale in the History of Tampa BayNewswireSaint Petersburg, FL
Five charming small towns in Florida that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensFlorida State
srqmagazine.com
Libby's Tuna Tataki Never Disappoints
I wasn’t completely sold on living in Lakewood Ranch for the first couple of years we lived here. We were kind of stuck out in what was, at the time, the far reaches of this ever-sprawling town that loves to remind its residents that it’s one of America’s fastest growing planned communities. Having just moved back here from Chicago, Lakewood Ranch felt … sparse. There were a few pleasant dining options in downtown Lakewood Ranch, but we knew if we wanted a great meal, we’d need to head into Sarasota or St. Petersburg.
Longboat Observer
Slim Chickens plans Lakewood Ranch opening
The growing fast-food market in the Lakewood Ranch area is about to pick up another entry. Slim Chickens, which currently has five locations in Florida as well as restaurants in 29 other states, is going through permitting in Manatee County to build in the Publix shopping center at the corner of Lorraine Road and State Road 70. Its address will be 14529 S.R. 70 E. No opening date has been set.
floridainsider.com
Sun King Brewery arrives in Sarasota, Florida
Sun King Brewery opens in FL – Bartender pouring beer while standing at the bar counter – Courtesy: Shutterstock – Image by Master1305. If you didn’t have any plans for the weekend, you do now!. Sun King Brewery, a leading light in the independent craft beer...
amisun.com
Swimming prohibited at several beaches
UPDATED Aug. 1, 2022 – ANNA MARIA ISLAND – No-swim advisories remain in effect today for north Manatee Beach in Holmes Beach, north Coquina Beach in Bradenton Beach, north Bayfront Park in Anna Maria and south Palma Sola Causeway in Bradenton. Christopher Tittel, communications director for the Florida...
Park opens after gator sighting
A gator seen Friday morning at Warm Mineral Springs Park is still there - according to Laura Ansel with North Port Parks and Recreation.
995qyk.com
Suncoast Beaches With No Swim Advisories
Suncoast Beaches With No Swim Advisories. Some Florida counties have had their beaches labeled with “no swim” advisories by the Florida Department of Health. Why and which beaches are they?. As for why, water samples taken at a number of beaches on the Gulf of Mexico have shown...
wengradio.com
“No Swim” Warnings Lifted For Local Beaches
The Florida Department Of Health has lifted the “No Swim” advisories were in place at Siesta Key Beach, Service Club Beach, Casperson Beach and Manasota Key. Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County officials received testing results Friday that were at a “satisfactory” level for enterococcus bacteria that met the U.S. EPA and state recreational water standards.
wanderingwheatleys.com
The 12 Best Boutique Hotels in Sarasota, FL
Nestled on Florida‘s Gulf Coast, just an hour south of Tampa, Sarasota is one of Florida’s best vacation destinations. Take the time to explore this beautiful corner of the Sunshine State, and you’ll be rewarded with spectacular white sand beaches, intriguing museums, and a surprisingly vibrant food and drink scene!
travelsmaps.com
The Ultimate Guide To Sarasota: What To Do, Where To Stay, And How To Get There
The Ultimate Guide To Sarasota: What To Do, Where To Stay, And How To Get There. Every time you are on the hunt for a new place, it is always such a hassle to get there and figure out what activities you would like to do. Check out this guide that will help your next trip to Sarasota be much easier!
'No swim' advisories still in effect for these Tampa Bay area beaches
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — If you're planning on taking a trip to the beach and a dip in the ocean, make sure you avoid these few beaches across the Tampa Bay area. Beaches in Hillsborough, Manatee and Sarasota counties are still being affected by high bacteria levels, prompting "no swim" advisories for several beaches in each county, according to their respective health departments.
businessobserverfl.com
Georgia apartment developer buys almost 9 acres in downtown Sarasota
An Atlanta multifamily development firm has bought nearly 9 acres in downtown Sarasota and plans to build a mixed-use development on the site. How much Brook Farm Group, the Atlanta developer, paid for the property was not disclosed nor was a timeline for the project. The property sits near the...
Longboat Observer
Local Irish-owned Pub 32 announces closing date
The owners of Pub 32 are wishing a final sláinte to the Sarasota community. Ross and Louise Galbraith, the owners of the Irish pub, wrote a Facebook post on Tuesday revealing that the restaurant’s final day of operation will be Saturday, July 30. “Saturday will be our last...
srqmagazine.com
Neal Communities Promotes 14 Employees
Neal Communities, Southwest Florida’s premier homebuilder based in Lakewood Ranch, has promoted 14 employees over the last several months. With 295 employees, Neal Communities is a prominent employer in the local area. The promotions show a commitment to developing talent from within the company. “We try hard to create...
New 'Affordable' Airline Offers Flights Under $100 as Travel Prices Soar
Data released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed airline fares increasing by 34.1 percent over the past year.
cltampa.com
Dave Sunday of Sunday’s Delicatessen explains why he closed his popular Ybor City eatery
For hours on Thursday, July 28—Sunday’s Delicatessen’s second to last day open—the line sprawled out of the door and onto the Ybor City sidewalk. The breakfast rush turned into the lunch rush as loyal customers patiently waited for one last Sunday’s sandwich. Dave and Gina Sunday, and the rest of their skeleton crew, locked the doors before 2 p.m., telling customers they had run out of food.
941area.com
Where to Get the Best Hot Fudge Sundae in Sarasota
You are missing out if you aren't a fan of hot fudge sundaes! This flavorful dessert is mainly made with an ice cream scoop and decadent hot fudge. It goes well with toppings like nuts, cherries, whipped cream, and sprinkles. Clearly, you have a wide range to select from, and you can never go wrong with any pick.
Mysuncoast.com
Warm Mineral Springs closed after gator sighting
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - Warm Mineral Springs Park in North Port is temporarily closed due to an alligator in the area, the city announced Friday. Park workers discovered the gator during the regular morning rounds, officials told ABC7. Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has been contacted to help trap and remove the gator.
cltampa.com
Daryl Hall and Todd Rundgren co-headline a St. Petersburg show next week
Following a Beatles tribute performance in Clearwater last March, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay predicted that Todd Rundgren would return to Tampa Bay in eight months time. Well, it hasn’t even been five months, and the 74-year-old Rock and Roll Hall of Fame newbie is set to co-headline a gig with Daryl Hall at St. Petersburg's Mahaffey Theater on Wednesday, Aug. 3.
cltampa.com
15 essential all-you-can-eat restaurants in Tampa Bay
Sometimes, you're just an insatiable bottomless pit, and standard restaurants with basic entrees just won't cut it. Though the pandemic put the kibosh on most buffets in Tampa Bay, there are still plenty of local restaurants offering all-you-can-eat options. From Jamaican to sushi, to Sunday brunch buffet spots , there...
fox13news.com
Manatee, Sarasota County beaches burdened by bacteria
SARASOTA, Fla. - No swim advisories are up at several Bay Area beaches. The Florida Department of Health says water testing showed high levels of bacteria a multiple beaches in Manatee and Sarasota Counties and is warning beachgoers to stay out of the water. "We're seeing a number of beaches...
