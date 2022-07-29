Calendar of Events for Friday

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — While all of the offseason focus has been on the remaking of an impotent West Virgina offense with a high-profile quarterback now in town in the person of JT Daniels, a maturing, faster and wiser group of receivers, an offensive line returning intact and a stable of running backs with the ability to break long runs for new offensive coordinator Graham Harrell, the Mountaineer secondary has undergone not only a huge change in personnel but also in approach.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 19 HOURS AGO