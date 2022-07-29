Calendar of Events for Friday

www.wvnews.com
Online Extension Master Gardener training coming in August
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — WVU Extension is offering online Master Gardener training classes starting Aug. 25. Contact your local WVU Extension Office to sign up and complete all necessary paperwork. All prospective trainees must undergo the WVU Extension Volunteer Selection Process.
Marion Lois Post
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Marion Lois Post, 78, of Nutter Fort, passed away on Sunday, J…
Hatfield and McCoy traveling exhibit to visit Lewis, Hardy counties
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia Humanities Council traveling exhibit "The Hatfields & McCoys: American Blood Feud" will make stops in both Lewis and Hardy counties in the coming weeks. The exhibit will open Wednesday at the Museum of American Glass in downtown Weston, 230 Main Avenue....
Russell 'Russ' Keith Myers
SALEM, W.Va. (WV News) — Russell “Russ” Keith Myers, 57 of Bristol passed away on Monday, August 1, 2022 at his residence. Russ was born March 12, 1965 in Clarksburg, son of Shirley L Greynolds Myers of Bristol and the late Albert Lee Myers Jr.
Harrison County Commission to consider parking lot offer, elevator RFPs
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Harrison County Commission this week will consider purchasing parking lots adjacent to the courthouse and publishing a request for proposals for design services and upgrade recommendations for courthouse elevators. The commission will also consider staffing changes, including retroactive discharges and a wage scale...
Beef Quality Assurance training planned in Harrison County, West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A Beef Quality Assurance (BQA) training held will be held at 7 p.m. Aug. 23 at the Harrison County Parks and Recreation complex. This training is free, and you do not have to be a Harrison County resident to participate. The certification is good for three years.
PSC holds hearing in Clarksburg, West Virginia, on Dominion Energy's plan to sell Hope Gas
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A change in the ownership of Hope Gas is another step closer following a public comment hearing Monday at the Harrison County Courthouse. Dominion Energy is seeking approval from the state Public Service Commission to sell Hope Gas to Hope Gas Holdings, a subsidiary of Hearthstone, which is a natural gas and water supplier based in Illinois.
Fairmont, West Virginia's Movements in Dance studio earns national award
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Fairmont's Movements in Dance studio recently earned a Tremaine National Teen Bronze Award for its ballet production, "At the Plaza." The award was presented recently during the Tremaine National Dance Convention, during which Movements in Dance members performed the number in front of American actress Chita Rivera and Joe Tremaine, founder and president of Tremaine Dance Conventions and Competitions and a board member for the University of Southern California's Glorya Kaufman School of Dance.
Post 15 stopped at State Legion Tournament
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) – A season featuring many wins came to an end for the Parkersburg Post 15 American Legion team last week in Morgantown. In an elimination game of the six-team State Tournament, played on Dale Miller Field at Mylan Park, Post 15 lost to eventual champion South Charleston Post 94 by a final of 7-2.
Bridgeport 11s split final 2 games of Tournament of State Champions
WILSON, N.C. (WV News) — The Bridgeport 9-11 All-Stars completed their season at the Tournament of State Champions with a 1-2 record, beating Goodlettsville, Tenn, on Sunday, 9-1, then losing to Smyrna, Ga., on Monday, 10-7, despite a frantic rally in the sixth. Alex Randolph got it done on...
Marion Co., West Virginia, BOE hears presentation on potential facial recognition software for schools
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — The Marion County Board of Education heard a presentation Monday evening on “ROC Watch,” facial recognition software designed to help schools boost the safety and security of students and staff. Rank One Computing, a Colorado-based company, has made a push into West...
Aron Bassoff
PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — Aron Bassoff has been tabbed as the 10th head coach for the Alde…
Fall sports practices begin
KINGWOOD — This Monday marked the beginning of the official fall sports practice period throughout the state for football, boys’ and girls’ soccer, boys’ and girls’ cross country and golf. Volleyball will begin its official practice period next Monday, Aug. 8.
New corners bring experience to WVU football
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — While all of the offseason focus has been on the remaking of an impotent West Virgina offense with a high-profile quarterback now in town in the person of JT Daniels, a maturing, faster and wiser group of receivers, an offensive line returning intact and a stable of running backs with the ability to break long runs for new offensive coordinator Graham Harrell, the Mountaineer secondary has undergone not only a huge change in personnel but also in approach.
WVU continues offensive line build with commitment of Nick Krahe
West Virginia has added a third offensive lineman to its football recruiting class of 2023 in the form of Nick Krahe, a mobile, athletic blocker from Pennsylvania who announced his commitment on Monday morning. An all-region selection as both an offensive and a defensive lineman in 2021, Krahe compiled 59...
Aron Bassoff is new Alderson Broaddus men's soccer coach
PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — Aron Bassoff has been tabbed as the 10th head coach for the Alderson Broaddus men’s soccer program. Athletic Director Carrie Bodkins announced the move Monday as Bassoff joins the Battlers with 19 years of head coaching experience across the NCAA Division II, III, and NAIA landscape.
