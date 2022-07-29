www.indybay.org
Related
Mysterious Metallic Orb Falls on Mexico, May Contain ‘Valuable Information,’ Meteorologist Says
A prominent meteorologist says that a bizarre metal “orb” emblazoned with a secret code and perhaps containing “valuable information inside” fell from the sky onto a tree in Veracruz, Mexico just before midnight Sunday night, creating a firestorm of intrigue on social media and in local media. The meteorologist, Isidro Cano Luna, called on the Mexican Navy to study the orb.
This 'Hocus Pocus' Halloween Advent Calendar Is Already an Amazon #1 Best-Seller & It's on Sale Today
Click here to read the full article. It’s August, so you know what that means…It’s Halloween season! Yes, we still have months to go before the spookiest night of the year, but that’s not about to stop Halloween-obsessed boys and ghouls from preparing well ahead of time. And here’s something to sink your fans into: The ‘Hocus Pocus’ Halloween advent calendar is officially here and it’s already a bestseller on Amazon. Called ‘Hocus Pocus: 13 Frights of Halloween,’ this 13-day advent calendar stars the Sanderson Sisters, Max and Dani Dennison, Billy Butcherson, and Thackery Binx, who guide you through two weeks...
Comments / 0