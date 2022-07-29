San Lorenzo Library kicks off 'Every Month is Pride Month' series

www.ktvu.com
In this episode of Voices for Change, we speak to two trailblazers in the hockey world. Plus, we celebrate disability pride month with a Bay Area organization offering sports and recreation to people with disabilities.
San Francisco man gets jail time for threatening family wearing BLM shirts in Burlingame restaurant
A San Francisco man will spend two months in jail after threatening a family that was wearing 'Black Lives Matter' t-shirts at a Burlingame restaurant in June of 2020. The 56-year-old man was also sentenced to two years of supervised probation. Officials with the San Mateo District Attorney's Office say the man yelled "blue lives matter" at the family and threatened to shoot them.
All shops at strip mall in Oakland's Little Saigon burglarized
OAKLAND, Calif. - Merchants at a strip mall in Oakland's Little Saigon neighborhood were up in arms Monday after burglars hit the entire complex before dawn, breaking in through roofs and popping front-door locks. International Plaza at 9th and International has seen its share of crime, but never anything like...
Water conservation expert says this is how to save water around your home
OAKLAND, Calif. (KTVU) - As calls for water conservation rise amid California's severe drought, KTVU is taking a look at the drought's impact on the Bay Area and exploring how to best conserve water. KTVU's Chief Meteorologist Bill Martin spoke with Charles Bohlig, a Supervisor of Water Conservation at East...
Fremont asks for new trial after $21M awarded to family of slain pregnant teen
FREMONT, Calif. - The city of Fremont has asked a federal judge for a new trial after a jury awarded the family of a slain pregnant teenager an unprecedented $21 million. In court documents filed in late July, attorney Patrick Moriarty and his colleagues said that the award amount in favor of Elena Mondragon's mother "cannot stand" because the amount is "clearly excessive" and should be stricken or reduced.
'Street beef' blamed for shooting that wounds 6-year-old, 2 adults at youth football game
OAKLAND, Calif. - An Oakland youth football team on Monday apologized to the community after a shooting during the team's game over the weekend left three people, including a 6-year-old girl, wounded. A chaotic scene unfolded Sunday afternoon at Oakland Technical High School where two Pop Warner football teams, the...
Off-duty San Francisco firefighter booked into jail, accused of shooting at man
A man accuses an off-duty San Francisco firefighter of shooting at him, leaving behind a graze wound and his car riddled with bullet holes. The shooting happened in Oakland. The victim said he was in business with the firefighter. The firefighter was arrested and booked into Santa Rita Jail where he is being held.
One person shot in San Francisco near Civic Center BART station
SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco Police say one person was shot on McAllister St. and Jones St. near the Civic Center BART station on Sunday afternoon. Police say they responded to reports of the shooting at approximately 3:30 p.m. When officers arrived, they located a person with a gunshot wound. That person was transported to the hospital. Officials say they don't know the extent of the persons injuries.
WCCUSD Superintendent stresses safety on all fronts
West Contra Costa Unified School District Superintendent, Chris Hurst makes safety a priority. From social-emotional programs , physical safety and mental health, his checklist is long.
Death of San Ramon woman reportedly found face down in tub considered suspicious
SAN RAMON, Calif. - San Ramon police said the death of a woman reportedly found face down in the bathtub last week is considered suspicious. At approximately 8 a.m. on Tuesday officers were called to an apartment on the 4000 block of Crestfield Drive in the Dougherty Valley. The caller reported an unresponsive female to 911, according to police logs.
Truck crashes into San Jose business building
SAN JOSE, Calif. - A truck crashed into a business building in San Jose Monday morning. The vehicle crashed into a Broadcom building on the 400 block of Plumeria Drive in northern San Jose. A delivery driver accidentally put their vehicle in reverse instead of drive when attempting to leave...
Off-duty San Jose cop arrested on suspicion of DUI
SAN JOSE, Calif. - An off-day San Jose Police officer was arrested on Sunday on suspicion of drinking and driving after he collided with another vehicle, the San Jose Police Department said on Monday. Raydarius Surry, a three-year veteran of the department, allegedly displayed symptoms of alcohol influence after a...
San Leandro freeway shooting injures 2
Police believe that people in two cars were shooting at each other on I-880 in San Leandro on Saturday when two occupants of one car were injured. People suspected of being in the car that shot at the wounded individuals allegedly ditched their car on the side of the freeeway.
Berkeley's historic People's Park one step closer to becoming student housing
A Superior Court Judge’s decision Friday paved the way for a long-planned construction project at Berkeley's historic People's Park. The park could soon be converted to student housing, and many locals are not happy.
Video: Man steals from San Francisco Walgreens, stuffs items down pants
SAN FRANCISCO - A video of a man stealing items from a San Francisco Walgreens circulated around social media Sunday. The incident allegedly took place at a Walgreens on Geary and Taylor streets, and shows a man casually taking items off the shelves and stuffing them down his pants. A...
Reckless driver tries to escape San Rafael police by diving into canal
SAN RAFAEL, Calif. - San Rafael police said they arrested a man who was driving recklessly and tried to escape them by diving into a nearby canal. Police said they received reports of a Nissan Pathfinder driving recklessly in a parking lot near the 600 block of Canal Street on Thursday.
Shooting at Oakland Pop Warner football game wounds 3
A shooting at a Pop Warner football game at Oakland Tech left three people injured on Sunday. Video courtesy of Francine Loya.
Shooting on I-880 near San Leandro leaves 2 injured
SAN LEANDRO, Calif. - California Highway Patrol said a shooting on Interstate 880 Saturday night injured two people. CHP Hayward received reports of the shooting around 10:14 p.m. on northbound I-880 near the Marina Boulevard off-ramp in San Leandro. When they arrived they found two vehicles, a white Dodge Durango...
San Jose firefighters find man's body in burned-out SUV
San Jose, CA - San Jose police and fire arson investigators are working collaboratively to discover if a car fire on Sunday was intentionally set. Around 5:45a.m., a reported car fire brought firefighters to Pomona Ave. near Barnard Ave., in the city’s Alma Neighborhood. Once the flames were out, officials made a grisly discovery – a man’s body lie in a burned out SUV.
Woman killed, friend seriously injured by suspected DUI driver in Walnut Creek
WALNUT CREEK, Calif. - Family members have identified the pedestrian hit and killed by a suspected DUI driver in Walnut Creek. 27-year-old Maricarmen Leon of Discovery Bay was out with friends, when she was struck while standing on the sidewalk. The collision happened early Saturday just before 2 a.m. along North Main Street and Pine Street.
