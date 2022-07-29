New coaches, players and hope for the future: Idaho State's season coming into focus

www.postregister.com
Related
As ISU begins fall camp, Ragle shares what he’s learned about being a head coach
SPOKANE, Wash. — The list of narratives surrounding Charlie Ragle’s first year at Idaho State might not fit on a long receipt from the grocery store. Nobody wins at Idaho State. They don’t have the facilities. You can’t recruit to Pocatello. ...
eastidahonews.com
A behind-the-scenes look inside the Mountain America Center
IDAHO FALLS — The Mountain America Center is set to open in four months and crews are staying busy making sure everything is ready for concerts, hockey games, conferences, conventions and other events. The Hero Arena will hold up to 6,000 people and is home to the Idaho Falls...
Yardbarker
The best players in Gonzaga basketball history
Since the late 1990s, Gonzaga has gone from mid-major overachiever to perennial national power. However, when it comes to star players, the Bulldogs generated some even before the program gained national prominence continues to churn them out consistently. Here's our look at 20 of the best players in Gonzaga basketball history — listed in chronological order.
KHQ Right Now
The heat isn't done with us yet: record breaking highs coming back Sunday!
Sweet, cool relief is on the way to Eastern Washington, but first we have to get through the end of this heat wave, with the Excessive Heat Warning set to expire Monday at 11 p.m. The story of the week is the HEAT. Record breaking high temperatures have moved through...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Idaho Fish and Game to stock more than 10,000 rainbow trout in Southeast Idaho in August
Grab your fishing pole, pack the cooler, and don’t forget your fishing license! Personnel from Idaho Fish and Game’s hatcheries in the Southeast Region will be releasing over 10,000 catchable-sized rainbow trout at various locations during August. Even Jensen Grove Park Pond in Blackfoot is getting some trout due to some improved water levels recently — which is a nice surprise! Yes, it is hot out there, but fish on! Here is a quick summary of what you need to know about some of these...
Post Register
Idaho Falls man reportedly pointed gun at several people at skate park
An Idaho Falls man was arrested Friday after he was reportedly seen threatening multiple people with a gun at Tautphaus Park. Dallas Jensen, 19, was arrested shortly after Idaho Falls Police Department officers arrived on scene.
eastidahonews.com
KPVI, 11 other TV stations have new owner
POCATELLO — KPVI and 11 other television stations have new owners. Cox Media Group announced Monday they have sold TV stations in 12 markets to Imagicomm Communications. Imagicomm acquired the following stations:. Alexandria, LA – KLAX. Binghamton, NY – WICZ. Eureka, CA – KIEM/KVIQ-LD Greenwood, MS...
Post Register
Blackfoot coffee shop finishes remodeling project
BLACKFOOT — The new owners of Wake Up Call, a coffee shop with a 20-year history in Blackfoot, cut the ribbon on July 22 with the Greater Blackfoot Area Chamber of Commerce to commemorate an expansive remodeling project that is now complete. Clint Grover and Denise Miles are a...
RELATED PEOPLE
Spokane Valley Firefighter will not recover from cardiac arrest
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Spokane Valley Fire Chief Frank Soto released a statement on Sunday announcing that Firefighter Dan Patterson will not recover from cardiac arrest. Patterson suffered cardiac arrest after working a 24-hour shift on July 21. When Patterson left his station to go for a run, he called his wife to tell her he was not feeling well...
Wildfire ignites in Firth river bottoms
A wildfire ignites in the Firth river bottoms Friday evening. The post Wildfire ignites in Firth river bottoms appeared first on Local News 8.
Idaho Department of Lands announces they are auctioning state lands, will allow remote bidders
Idaho officials are looking to expand the number of participants in auctions for state lands and potentially bring in more money by allowing remote bidding. The announcement by the Idaho Department of Lands on Wednesday comes ahead of an Aug. 13 auction in Coeur d'Alene for 10 cottage sites at Priest Lake in northern Idaho and an auction this fall for a 14-acre "high-end" island in Payette Lake near the vacation and second-home town of McCall in west-central Idaho.
Motorcycle fire inside business in Spokane Valley put out
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A motorcycle caught on fire during repairs inside a business in Spokane Valley Monday morning. The Spokane Valley Fire Department responded to a fire near East Sprague Avenue and University Road at 10:19 a.m. The business, along with adjacent businesses, were evacuated while crews responded to the fire. The fire was quickly extinguished soon after the business evacuated.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KHQ Right Now
Sheriff's office: Excessive speed and alcohol factors in Idaho boat crash that killed four
PEND OREILLE, Idaho - Excessive speed and alcohol consumption both played roles in the speed boat accident that left four men dead in the Pend Oreille River, according to an update from Idaho officials. The investigation into the late-June accident found that the boat's owner had a blood-alcohol level of...
Idaho Diner Dubbed One of America’s Top Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
Right now, Jon Taffer’s Bar Rescue is the buzz of the Treasure Valley. Earlier this month, we learned that the crew did Firehouse Sports Pub in Nampa. Since then, there have been a lot of loose lips on social media. We know they’ve also been to Corner Cafe Bar & Grille (now Country Barn Corner Cafe) in Horseshoe Bend, Strikers Lounge at Meridian Lanes and we’re pretty sure we know which bar they’ll be at this weekend. We won’t spoil that surprise until it also leaks on Facebook. The episodes are expected to air in September.
Cat cafe in north Spokane blows up on TikTok
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Kitty Cantina in north Spokane has blown up on TikTok in a call to get their cats adopted. Kitty Cantina is a cat cafe dedicated to sheltering homeless cats, and eventually, finding their forever home. Established in 2020, Kitty Cantina also serves coffee and alcohol as part of its business model. The other half of the cafe is dedicated to their Kitty Lounge, where all the cats roam cage-free, separate from the cafe’s eating area.
FOX 28 Spokane
Two lanes blocked at Pines and Trent due to rollover accident
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – Two lanes are blocked near the intersection of Pines and Trent while emergency crews respond to a rollover accident. The leftmost lane remains open for traffic. Spokane Valley Fire Department is on scene, as are other first responders. The cause of the accident and extent...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FIERY DAY: Home destroyed, several acres scorched as multiple fires ignite within 24-hour span
Multiple fires ignited Friday in the south Pocatello area, destroying one home and scorching over a dozen acres. There was a Friday morning brush fire along Interstate 15 south of Pocatello followed by a destructive house fire Friday afternoon and a wildfire that threatened several homes late Friday night. The wildfire and house fire both happened in south Pocatello. None of Friday’s blazes resulted in any injuries. ...
North Idaho murder to be featured on 'Forensic Files' true crime documentary
HOPE, IDAHO, Idaho — The murder of a former Hope city clerk — and subsequent invesitgation which brought her killer to justice — will be the focus of an episode of “Forensic Files II” on HLN this weekend. Shirley Ramey, then age 79, was found...
Pocatello residents, firefighters credited with extinguishing brush fire before it could spread to home only feet away
POCATELLO — Local residents and firefighters made quick work of a brush fire that could have easily consumed a home in a north Pocatello neighborhood on Saturday afternoon, authorities said. The 2 p.m. blaze ignited directly outside of a home on El Rancho Boulevard and was reported by a neighbor who spotted the flames, the Pocatello Fire Department reported. While Pocatello firefighters were en route to the fire, neighborhood residents grabbed a garden hose and kept the flames from spreading to the home only feet away. When Pocatello firefighters arrived they quickly extinguished the flames before any damage could be done to the house. There were no injuries. The Fire Department said the fire was accidentally caused by sparks from a resident grinding metal in the home’s backyard.
Four-vehicle collision on EB I-90 near Division cleared
SPOKANE, Wash. — A four-vehicle collision involving a semi-trailer backed up traffic on EB I-90 near Division. MAJOR DELAYS: There has been a four-vehicle collision involving a semi trailer on EB I-90 near Division. The right and left lanes are currently blocked. Traffic is being diverted through the middle lane. Expect long delays. pic.twitter.com/y2qELzmxlt — WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) July 29, 2022...
Comments / 0