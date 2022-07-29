Study underway to assess possibility of opening aquatic center in Henderson

www.14news.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
14news.com
Hopkins County collecting donations for eastern Ky. flood victims
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with the Hopkins County government is accepting donations for those impacted by severe flooding in eastern Kentucky. Officials say Tuesday, August 2 is the last day to donate. Kentucky is no stranger to natural disasters. In December, western Kentuckians were hit hard by deadly tornadoes.
14news.com
Muhlenberg Co. to receive $800K in emergency funds
MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - On Monday, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced the Muhlenberg County Fiscal Court will receive $800,000 in County Aid/Municipal Road Aid emergency funds for Riverside Road. According to a press release, the repairs will make travel safer for motorists, pedestrians, school buses and other vehicles that...
14news.com
Red Cross of Southwest Indiana helping eastern KY flood victims
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Southern Indiana Red Cross Chapter is rolling up their sleeves to help flood victims in eastern Kentucky. The Red Cross has already deployed a volunteer to Eastern Kentucky to work in a shelter while families are displaced. There’s also two mental health specialists and a...
14news.com
Crews to begin bridge work on New Hartford Road
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Work starts Tuesday on the bridge over Panther Creek on New Hartford Road in Daviess County. Lane restrictions will be in place on US 231 at New Hartford Road to replace the existing bridge deck. An adjacent bridge structure will also be addressed. Drivers should...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
I-69 work in Henderson County to be done at night
HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WEHT) — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says that starting on Monday, August 1, the work on I-69 in Henderson County will be done at night. Drivers can expect night work from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Officials say the section of I-69 in Henderson County currently in the work zone is between MP 141.5 […]
14news.com
EPD inviting public to CK Newsome Center for National Night Out
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Tuesday marks National Night Out. Thousands of communities across the country will be participating, including Evansville. It’s a family-friendly event to bring the community together with police officers and talk about cooperative crime prevention efforts. It’s at the CK Newsome Center from 6 p.m. to...
Fire marshals shut down Dollar General in Newburgh
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — Word has come in that the Dollar General on Sharon Road in Newburgh is indefinitely closed. A sign behind glass states that the store was closed by the Indiana State Fire Marshal. We’re working to get more information on this closure. There’s no word yet as to when or if the […]
14news.com
Crews working on drain replacement on KY 176
MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Crews will be putting in a new drain on Kentucky 176 in Muhlenberg County. That’s between Riverside Road and PM Haul Road. Officials say this work zone could be in place for two days. Drivers will want to find another way around.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tree falls on RV camper in Daviess County
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Daviess Kentucky Dispatch tells us a tree has fallen on a camper. They say it happened at Diamond Lake amid the severe storms Monday night. Dispatch says they are unsure if anyone was injured in the incident. Eyewitness News reached out to Sheriff Barry Smith and are waiting to hear […]
14news.com
Newburgh store to showcase items made by people with developmental disabilities
Sheriff’s Office: 2 dead after boat capsized in Warrick Co. Sheriff’s Office: 2 dead after boat capsized in Warrick Co. Police: EVSC board member, restaurant owner among 22 arrested following drug investigation. Camper towed out of water after washing away into Ohio River. Updated: 10 hours ago. Camper...
14news.com
Educators in Diocese of Evansville having back-to-school mass
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We’re nearing the start of the school year. Educators in the Diocese of Evansville will have back-to-school mass Tuesday morning. Officials say more than 450 Catholic teachers and staff are expected. That’s at 10:30 at St. Benedict Cathedral on Lincoln Avenue. Bishop Joseph Siegel...
Plan to erect Union soldier statue continues
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — That Confederate statue in Daviess County was taken down earlier this year. All the while, another effort to build a Union soldier statue next to one in Hopkins County is still in the works. The plans were approved less than two years ago. They call for building a Union soldier statue […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Win Passes to the 2022 Frog Follies at the Vanderburgh 4-H Center
For the 47th year, thousands of classic, restored street rods will rumble into Evansville for the annual Frog Follies at the Vanderburgh County 4-H Fairgrounds Friday, August 26th through Sunday, August 28th (2022). After canceling the 2020 edition due to the pandemic, the annual event returned last year despite cases...
14news.com
WATCH: Storm damage and traffic update
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Storms rolled in Monday evening causing damage across the Tri-State. We are live in the 14 News Interceptor Tuesday morning surveying damage in Evansville. You can watch that update below. Crews are responding to storm damage incidents in multiple counties including Vanderburgh, Warrick and Gibson counties.
14news.com
Authorities: Vehicle runs into Evansville business
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Authorities say a vehicle ran into a business in Evansville. Dispatch says it happened around 10:15 Monday night on East Riverside Drive near Gilbert Avenue at Space Monkey Records. Authorities say no one is hurt and the driver left the scene. We’ll be checking in with...
Surprise inspection on Twin Bridges happens yet again
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Many drivers were shocked and frustrated earlier this week when a surprise inspection on the Twin Bridges slowed down traffic for miles. Although the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet gave a schedule for inspections to be done afterwards, the surprises seem far from gone. Transportation officials said after they finish inspecting the northbound […]
Highway 41 construction frustrating drivers
Evansville, Ind. (WEHT)– Drivers who take Highway 41 need to be ready to slow down and watch for construction. Traffic is getting backed up in several spots due to ongoing projects. The off ramp to Veterans Memorial Parkway is closed. Crews are replacing the Pigeon Creek Bridge and the exit to Diamond Avenue is also […]
Eastern Progress
Highest paying jobs in Owensboro that require a graduate degree
Compiled the highest paying jobs that require a graduate degree in Owensboro, KY using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
14news.com
Tuesday Sunrise Headlines
(WFIE) - Storms rolled through the Tri-State and left damage throughout Evansville. Thousands are left in the dark this morning. Crews are working to restore power and help those affected. The death toll continues to climb in the deadly flooding in eastern Kentucky. Governor Andy Beshear says more than 30...
14news.com
KYTC: Work to begin on bridge deck overlay on New Hartford Rd.
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Road work is expected to begin on Tuesday in Owensboro. Officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says they will begin working on a bridge deck overlay on New Hartford Road over the Panther Creek Bridge. Work is expected to last about 40 days. Officials say drivers...
Comments / 0