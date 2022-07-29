www.tristatehomepage.com
Gas leak causes evacuations in Newburgh neighborhood
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — Crews were called out to a gas leak earlier today at the Williams Landing Subdivision in Newburgh. Officials tell us several homes in the area had to be evacuated. According to the Ohio Township Fire Department, the leak happened after construction equipment struck a gas line. The fire department says they […]
Fire marshals shut down Dollar General in Newburgh
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — Word has come in that the Dollar General on Sharon Road in Newburgh is indefinitely closed. A sign behind glass states that the store was closed by the Indiana State Fire Marshal. We’re working to get more information on this closure. There’s no word yet as to when or if the […]
Updated Flooded Roadways on August 1st, 2022
Dubois Co.- One road remains closed due to flooding in Dubois County. County Road 800 West (Point of Closure: North of County Road 300 South- River Bottoms)
Healthcare officials warn of high COVID-19 community level in Evansville area
There's a new coronavirus warning from healthcare officials in the Evansville, Indiana area. Officials with Deaconess said Monday that the current COVID-19 community levels in Warrick and Vanderburgh counties was "High." Monday's message from Deaconess urges residents in those communities to take several precautionary measures against the spread of the...
WATCH: Storm damage and traffic update
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Storms rolled in Monday evening causing damage across the Tri-State. We are live in the 14 News Interceptor Tuesday morning surveying damage in Evansville. You can watch that update below. Crews are responding to storm damage incidents in multiple counties including Vanderburgh, Warrick and Gibson counties.
I-69 work in Henderson County to be done at night
HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WEHT) — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says that starting on Monday, August 1, the work on I-69 in Henderson County will be done at night. Drivers can expect night work from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Officials say the section of I-69 in Henderson County currently in the work zone is between MP 141.5 […]
Highway 41 construction frustrating drivers
Evansville, Ind. (WEHT)– Drivers who take Highway 41 need to be ready to slow down and watch for construction. Traffic is getting backed up in several spots due to ongoing projects. The off ramp to Veterans Memorial Parkway is closed. Crews are replacing the Pigeon Creek Bridge and the exit to Diamond Avenue is also […]
Tree falls on RV camper in Daviess County
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Daviess Kentucky Dispatch tells us a tree has fallen on a camper. They say it happened at Diamond Lake amid the severe storms Monday night. Dispatch says they are unsure if anyone was injured in the incident. Eyewitness News reached out to Sheriff Barry Smith and are waiting to hear […]
Crews battle early morning house fire in Daviess Co.
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Crews responded to a house fire in Daviess County early Monday morning. That happened in the 1100 block of Woodmere Lane around 5:45. Officials say they arrived on scene to find smoke coming from the second floor and attic. They say ventilation was established to...
EVSC Board President meets with Amy Word
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — EVSC Board of School Trustees President Chris Kiefer says he has met with Amy Word. She was taken into custody over the weekend after an investigation revealed alleged drug activity at a bar she owned. Later that afternoon, she was asked to resign from the board. Two days later, President Chris […]
Southbound inspection for US 41 Twin Bridges scheduled
HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WEHT) – After the northbound bridge inspection, it will become the southbound’s turn. KYTC says, weather permitting, the bridge inspection for the northbound US 41 Twin Bridges in Henderson County will be completed on July 30. The inspection for the southbound direction is scheduled to begin on August 1. Crews will be […]
Surprise inspection on Twin Bridges happens yet again
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Many drivers were shocked and frustrated earlier this week when a surprise inspection on the Twin Bridges slowed down traffic for miles. Although the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet gave a schedule for inspections to be done afterwards, the surprises seem far from gone. Transportation officials said after they finish inspecting the northbound […]
CenterPoint Energy seeks approval for southwest Indiana solar array
Evansville-based CenterPoint Energy Indiana South is seeking approval from the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission to acquire a 130-megawatt solar array. CenterPoint says it has entered into an agreement with Chicago-based Invenergy, which will construct the project in Pike County, to acquire the array when its completed. CenterPoint says the acquisition...
Zipper Merge: Here’s when to use it
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) is reminding motorists of the zipper merge, a way for drivers to keep traffic moving when a lane is closed. This method is more relevant than ever with the recent lane closures along the Twin Bridges between Henderson and Evansville. How does it work? Zipper […]
Camper towed out of water after washing away into Ohio River
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - All eyes have been on the Ohio River in Evansville for the past 10 days, but after nearly a week, the camper that had been sitting safely on a sandbar has now been towed out of the water. On Friday, the camper began washing away due...
KYTC: Work to begin on bridge deck overlay on New Hartford Rd.
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Road work is expected to begin on Tuesday in Owensboro. Officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says they will begin working on a bridge deck overlay on New Hartford Road over the Panther Creek Bridge. Work is expected to last about 40 days. Officials say drivers...
Crews respond to large fire in Owensboro
Sheriff’s Office: 2 dead after boat capsized in Warrick Co. Sheriff’s Office: 2 dead after boat capsized in Warrick Co. Newburgh store to showcase items made by people with developmental disabilities. Updated: 10 hours ago. Newburgh store to showcase items made by people with developmental disabilities. Updated: 10...
This is Why the Northbound Twin Bridge is Down to One Lane in Henderson
If you've tried to get from Henderson to Evansville across the northbound side of the Twin Bridges over the last couple of days, you likely noticed traffic wasn't moving quite as fast as it normally does in that direction. Unfortunately, it looks like that's going to continue for the next several days, possibly longer.
After flooding in Knox County, will insurance cover the damages?
KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Flooding hasn't only damaged roads and bridges in Knox County, several homes were damaged, and many homeowners are wondering what's next. Some people who are seeing damage to their homes are finding out insurance may not cover repairs. We spoke with Ryan Chattin, an agency...
Spencer County Court News – August 1, 2022
Traffic and Other Citations (New) Operating With Expired Plates: Danny W. Wilson; Christopher A. Forler. Speeding: Rheanne L. Fuchs; Dylan Allen Duncan; Shannon D. Aldridge; Rachel Thomas; Matthew S. Muse; Alissa R. Luigs; Kaylah B. Hall; Sebastian A. Motes; Erin M. Bozdech; Jennifer K. MacArthur; Wesley A. Horn; Chrystal L. Carrender; Savannah M. Davis; Jared M. Blum; Amber N. Welch; Jill M. Evans.
