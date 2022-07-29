Commission changes rules for public speakers

times-herald.com
Newnan Times-Herald
ARPA project: Clearing and hauling of downed vegetative debris
On Aug. 1, the City of Newnan will release an application for a service program to clear and haul off downed vegetative debris, along with dead or damaged trees as a result of the March 2021 tornado event. The application will be available on their website, www.cityofnewnan.org , or at...
Gov. Kemp says teachers could receive money for supplies for upcoming school year
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Gov. Brian Kemp and first lady Marty Kemp visited teachers at Ola High School in Henry County to kick off the new school year and announce a statewide back-to-school supply supplement. On Friday, the governor visited the school to share his well wishes as teachers...
Opelika-Auburn News
Lanett block party organizer fails to file permit, encourages people to celebrate anyway
West Shawmut Day, an annual block party event that attracts thousands of visitors to the Lanett area each summer, won’t be happening this year because of issues with permits, city officials say. The event was scheduled for this weekend. Despite not turning in the necessary paperwork in time, event...
nowhabersham.com
Kemp grants more federal COVID relief cash for Georgia teachers to shop for supplies
MCDONOUGH (Georgia Recorder) – Georgia teachers will soon be heading back to their classrooms with some extra cash for supplies. Gov. Brian Kemp visited Ola High School in Henry County Friday to announce a $125 grant using his office’s share of COVID-19 federal relief funds for full-time public school teachers and staff members who provide instructional and supportive services to students on a daily basis.
atlantafi.com
Atlanta Leads Metros Where Renting Is Cheaper Than Buying A Home
According to a recent study, the metropolitan Atlanta area leads the nation in cities where it is cheaper to rent rather than buy a home. The data, compiled in Realtor.com’s June 22 report, shows that the trend of higher home prices has flipped from what it was just a year ago.
WTGS
RJN calls on DOJ, State of Georgia for investigation into Savannah Police Department
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — After the recent officer-involved shooting of a black man in Savannah, The Racial Justice Network traveled to Atlanta Friday, to call on Governor Kemp to push for an investigation into the Savannah Police Department. There have been five officer involved shootings in Savannah so far...
Clayton News Daily
HAL BRADY: A word of thanks for our teachers
“Wanted: Teachers. Must have the wisdom of Solomon, the patience of Job and the courage of David. Must teach like St. Paul, lead like Moses, and stay cool under fire like Shadrach. Must have Jonah’s ability to bob up smiling, Daniel’s faith in the midst of the lion’s den and the confidence of Noah that the whole trip is worth the trouble.”
allongeorgia.com
Georgia’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit Obtains Guilty Plea and 25 Year Sentence
Attorney General Chris Carr announced Thursday that Christopher Weldon has pleaded guilty to one count each of human trafficking and statutory rape. A Clayton County Superior Court Judge accepted the plea on July 25, 2022, and sentenced the defendant to 25 years, including 15 years to be served in custody. Weldon will also be listed on the sex offender registry. The victim was present in court and provided a victim impact statement.
Newnan Times-Herald
Yamaha names winners in Small Group Competition
Winners from Yamaha’s biannual Small Group Competition were recently named, with each team member receiving $250. Along with their monetary reward, employees who participated also saw their work make a huge difference for their coworkers, customers and the community. Twice each year, Yamaha Motor Manufacturing Corporation in Newnan gathers...
Monday brings back-to-school for several metro districts
Just like that, the summer is over for thousands of metro Atlanta school children. The first day of school is Monday for many. Those includes students in Atlanta Public Schools, as well as in Cherokee and Cobb counties. School systems in Clayton, Gwinnett and Henry counties open their doors Wednesday....
jacksonprogress-argus.com
Butts County Jail Blotter
The following names and charges appeared in the Butts County Jail Logbook for the period of July 25 to Aug. 1, 2022. They were reported by the Butts County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson Police Department, Georgia Department of Natural Resources, and Georgia State Patrol:. Thorne Cole Anderson♦ , 22, Higgins...
Polk Jail report – Monday, August 1, 2022
Officials from the Polk County Jail provides arrest reports on weekday mornings. Find the Monday, August 1, 2022 report below.
Convicted felon sentenced for illegally possessing weapons, shooting at family member
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia man who shot at a family member in Cobb County has been sentenced to seven years in prison for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. On April 1, 2021, Rico Laprince Southall fired multiple gunshots at a family member on a public road in Powder Springs. Southall’s gunfire also struck another motorist’s vehicle.
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia boy makes lemonade stand to help pay for medical bills
LOCUST GROVE, Ga, - There's only so much you can do when life gives you lemons. Eleven-year-old Teddy Counihan of Locust Grove, Georgia has had his fair share. Last October, his mother died. This year, the day after Mother's Day, he was hit by a car while riding his bike around the neighborhood.
The Citizen Online
Thieves busy in Peachtree City
It is not unusual to have a golf cart stolen in Peachtree City. Somewhat less common is to have a cart stolen while at a charging station. This has happened before, and it happened again on July 28. An officer on July 28 at approximately 6:20 a.m. responded to Balmoral...
Pine straw scammers charging metro homeowners thousands for ‘hundreds’ of bales
ROSWELL, Ga. — Police in one metro Atlanta city are telling residents to be on the lookout for scammers charging thousands of dollars to spread pine straw at your house. Roswell police say the scammer comes up to your door and offers to lay pine straw throughout the yard at five dollars per bale.
Judge denies bond for University of West Georgia professor accused of murder
CARROLLTON, Ga. — A judge denied bond for a college professor accused of murder after police said he allegedly shot an 18-year-old woman in Carroll County. Monday afternoon, 47-year-old Richard Sigman entered the courtroom to face a judge after being arrested for malice murder, aggravated assault and possession of a gun in the commission of a felony.
Newnan Times-Herald
Getting to know Joe W. Strickland
Newnan native Joe W. Strickland loves his hometown and he has seen Coweta grow from a small town to a growing, developed city, often sharing his memories in The “Remembering When,” column in the weekend edition of the Newnan Times-Herald. Strickland was born February 8, 1941. He said...
Newnan Times-Herald
Sunrise on the Square Road Race returns
The annual Sunrise on the Square Road Race returns Saturday Sept. 3 at 8 a.m. The Sunrise on the Square Labor Day Road Race is a local favorite, and has been held annually in Downtown Newnan on the Saturday before Labor Day for 45 years. The race begins in Downtown...
LAGRANGE: Plane with landing gear issues touches down at local airport
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) — An airplane experiencing gear issues landed at the LaGrange-Callaway airport this late afternoon, according to the Troup County Board of Commissioners. Troup County officials say that the Single Piston Airplane either had no landing gear, or malfunctioning landing gear. It touched down at around 2:59 p.m. on Monday, August 1. The […]
