Johnson City, TN

Today In Johnson City History: July 29

By REBECCA HENDERSON, JOHNSON CITY PRESS
Johnson City Press
 4 days ago
Johnson City Press

Photo gallery: Honoring Eagle Scouts

Eleven Scouts in the Wilderness Road District of the Sequoyah Council BSA achieved the rank of Eagle, the highest rank attainable in the Scouts BSA program of the Boy Scouts of America, during the second quarter of 2022. At that time, the Wilderness Road District served the Kingsport section of...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

BDSR hears updates on two downtown Johnson City buildings in need of repair

The Johnson City Board of Dwelling Standards Review, which evaluates the condition of buildings in city limits, heard an update Thursday on two downtown buildings that first came to its attention earlier this year. Johnson City board will review issues at two downtown buildings. Back in April, the board held...
Kingsport Times-News

Editorial: Hawkins County gets an offer it can't refuse

“I’m going to make him an offer he can’t refuse,” said Marlon Brando as the Godfather in the movie of that name. It remains to be seen whether Hawkins County will accept an offer like that: 160 acres of land developed as an industrial park at a cost of some $5 million, for an investment of just $30,000.
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
Johnson City, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Government
City
Johnson City, TN
Johnson City Press

‘Northeast Heavyweights’ coming to ETSU’s railroad museum

The well-known railroad lines of the Northeast and New England will make an appearance at East Tennessee State University’s George L. Carter Railroad Museum. During the monthly Heritage Day program on Saturday, July 30, the free-to-the-public facility will host “Northeast Heavyweights.” It’s a reference not only to the equipment but the volume of traffic that fed the large urban areas between Boston and Washington.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Local school starting dates range from Aug. 1 to Sept. 7

Starting dates for public schools across the greater Tri-Cities range from Aug. 1 to Aug. 17, and including private schools stretch from Aug. 1 to Sept. 7. The earliest school starts are Aug. 1 for Kingsport, Bristol and Washington County schools, all in Tennessee.
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Car clubs organizing flood relief for Southeast Kentucky

KINGSPORT — Two Kingsport-area car clubs are organizing a relief effort for flood-impacted Southeast Kentucky residents. The Wilderness Trail Region/Chapter of the Porsche Club of America and the Kingsport Cars & Coffee group will head to Whitesburg, Kentucky, on Saturday on “Cruise for a Cause” to deliver donated supplies.
KINGSPORT, TN
wcyb.com

Power restored in Bristol, Virginia

BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — Power has been restored in Bristol, Virginia, following an outage Monday morning, according to BVU Authority. About 1,000 customers in the Bristol, Virginia, area are without power Monday morning after a tree fell on power lines, according to BVU Authority. The outage is impacting Randolph...
BRISTOL, VA
Johnson City Press

Construction started on new KATS garage

A new $6 million garage for the Kingsport Area Transit Services is currently under construction and is on track to be completed within time, a city official said. “This time next year is when we expect to have it fully finished,” said Chris Campbell, executive director for Kingsport Area Transit Services.
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Appalachia Railroad Days goes against the wall for good cause

APPALACHIA — Teresa Robinette has put herself against the wall to help Forward Appalachia do its part for the town’s annual Railroad Days. Robinette, coordinator of the Charles Harris Gallery at the Lonesome Pine Regional Library in Wise, has taken on a project that she, Forward Appalachia Coordinator Susan Barnette and other group members will get residents and visitors more invested in the town.
WISE, VA
Johnson City Press

Tree trimming to result in temporary power outages on Monday

Power will be disconnected from 8:30 a.m. until noon on Monday in an area near downtown Johnson City while tree-trimming work is being conducted. BrightRidge officials said the outage will impact an estimated 25 homes in the 500 block of Highland Avenue and 600 Block of Lamont Street.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Bridge dedicated to Hampton High graduate killed in action

HAMPTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Driving down 19-E over the Doe River a new sign has been erected in honor of a Hampton High graduate killed in action in Vietnam. On February 5, 1969, just weeks shy of his 21st birthday Tony L. Griffith was killed while serving in the Army. His high school friend, and […]
HAMPTON, TN
Johnson City Press

Washington County officials approve use of federal funds for key projects

Washington County commissioners voted last week to allocate more than $2.8 million of its American Recovery Plan Act dollars on educational and public safety programs. The county has $25.1 million in ARPA funds earmarked from the federal government. Commissioners approved resolutions on Monday to designate a combined $2,336,669 go to projects for volunteer fire departments in the county, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and the Washington County/Johnson City Emergency Medical Services.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

Eastman identifies cause of power outage

KINGSPORT — Eastman’s July 22 power outage was due to the flow of feedwater into its updated boiler system, officials said. The company released an update Monday saying an investigation into the power outage points to the company’s changeover to the control system software program for its “largest powerhouse” at its Kingsport site.
KINGSPORT, TN

