Today In Johnson City History: July 29

www.johnsoncitypress.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Broyles Assumes the Helm as Bluff City Mayor After Bowling's Sudden ResignationJohn M. DabbsBluff City, TN
Rooted Owner Cut California Ties to Move East and Call Kingsport Home for BusinessJohn M. DabbsKingsport, TN
Heritage Days Festival Expecting a Large Turnout for September Event in Bluff CityJohn M. DabbsBluff City, TN
Is This War on the Homeless, or Handling Public Safety Concerns in the Twin-citiesJohn M. Dabbs
Tenneva Hotel Design Problems Revealed in U.S. District Court FilingsJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Related
Johnson City Press
Photo gallery: Honoring Eagle Scouts
Eleven Scouts in the Wilderness Road District of the Sequoyah Council BSA achieved the rank of Eagle, the highest rank attainable in the Scouts BSA program of the Boy Scouts of America, during the second quarter of 2022. At that time, the Wilderness Road District served the Kingsport section of...
Johnson City Press
Low turnout recorded in early voting for Thursday's election
Washington County ended the 14-day early voting period for Thursday’s election with a turnout of just 6.57% of its 86,863 registered voters. That number ranks Washington County at 87th for turnout among Tennessee’s 95 counties.
Johnson City Press
BDSR hears updates on two downtown Johnson City buildings in need of repair
The Johnson City Board of Dwelling Standards Review, which evaluates the condition of buildings in city limits, heard an update Thursday on two downtown buildings that first came to its attention earlier this year. Johnson City board will review issues at two downtown buildings. Back in April, the board held...
Kingsport Times-News
Editorial: Hawkins County gets an offer it can't refuse
“I’m going to make him an offer he can’t refuse,” said Marlon Brando as the Godfather in the movie of that name. It remains to be seen whether Hawkins County will accept an offer like that: 160 acres of land developed as an industrial park at a cost of some $5 million, for an investment of just $30,000.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Johnson City Press
Hawkins County Commission passes resolution funding water projects
ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Commission voted at its last meeting to fund several projects across the county to provide citizens with clean drinking water. The commission discussed the resolution at its regular meeting on July 25.
Johnson City Press
‘Northeast Heavyweights’ coming to ETSU’s railroad museum
The well-known railroad lines of the Northeast and New England will make an appearance at East Tennessee State University’s George L. Carter Railroad Museum. During the monthly Heritage Day program on Saturday, July 30, the free-to-the-public facility will host “Northeast Heavyweights.” It’s a reference not only to the equipment but the volume of traffic that fed the large urban areas between Boston and Washington.
Johnson City Press
This week at Kingsport Public Library (Aug. 1-6)
Here’s a look at what’s happening this week at the Kingsport Public Library (400 Broad St). Visit kingsportlibrary.org/event-calendar to learn more or to register.
JCPD: Man fires gun into downstairs apartment at Monarch student housing community
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Officers with the Johnson City Police Department responded to Monarch Apartments in reference to a shots fired call Monday morning. According to a release, officers responded at around 7:45 a.m. Once on scene, they made contact with a victim that stated he heard a gunshot come from the apartment above […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Kingsport Times-News
Local school starting dates range from Aug. 1 to Sept. 7
Starting dates for public schools across the greater Tri-Cities range from Aug. 1 to Aug. 17, and including private schools stretch from Aug. 1 to Sept. 7. The earliest school starts are Aug. 1 for Kingsport, Bristol and Washington County schools, all in Tennessee.
Johnson City Press
Car clubs organizing flood relief for Southeast Kentucky
KINGSPORT — Two Kingsport-area car clubs are organizing a relief effort for flood-impacted Southeast Kentucky residents. The Wilderness Trail Region/Chapter of the Porsche Club of America and the Kingsport Cars & Coffee group will head to Whitesburg, Kentucky, on Saturday on “Cruise for a Cause” to deliver donated supplies.
wcyb.com
Power restored in Bristol, Virginia
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — Power has been restored in Bristol, Virginia, following an outage Monday morning, according to BVU Authority. About 1,000 customers in the Bristol, Virginia, area are without power Monday morning after a tree fell on power lines, according to BVU Authority. The outage is impacting Randolph...
Johnson City Press
TCAT Hawkins County starting cosmetology program, making advancements on new truck driving class
SURGOINSVILLE — An administrator with the Hawkins County campus of the Tennessee College of Applied Technology spoke to the Hawkins County Industrial Board about the status of its cosmetology class and truck driving course. Charles Johnson, the interim coordinator for the Hawkins County campus, gave updates about the school...
Johnson City Press
Construction started on new KATS garage
A new $6 million garage for the Kingsport Area Transit Services is currently under construction and is on track to be completed within time, a city official said. “This time next year is when we expect to have it fully finished,” said Chris Campbell, executive director for Kingsport Area Transit Services.
Johnson City Press
Appalachia Railroad Days goes against the wall for good cause
APPALACHIA — Teresa Robinette has put herself against the wall to help Forward Appalachia do its part for the town’s annual Railroad Days. Robinette, coordinator of the Charles Harris Gallery at the Lonesome Pine Regional Library in Wise, has taken on a project that she, Forward Appalachia Coordinator Susan Barnette and other group members will get residents and visitors more invested in the town.
Johnson City Press
State chapter of Children of the American Revolution promotes awareness of "most forgotten veterans"
ELIZABETHTON — They have been called the “most forgotten veterans” and children from as far away as Memphis and Jackson gathered at Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park on Saturday to bring public attention to these unsung heroes. Those veterans are the children who were part of the...
Johnson City Press
Tree trimming to result in temporary power outages on Monday
Power will be disconnected from 8:30 a.m. until noon on Monday in an area near downtown Johnson City while tree-trimming work is being conducted. BrightRidge officials said the outage will impact an estimated 25 homes in the 500 block of Highland Avenue and 600 Block of Lamont Street.
Bridge dedicated to Hampton High graduate killed in action
HAMPTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Driving down 19-E over the Doe River a new sign has been erected in honor of a Hampton High graduate killed in action in Vietnam. On February 5, 1969, just weeks shy of his 21st birthday Tony L. Griffith was killed while serving in the Army. His high school friend, and […]
Johnson City Press
Washington County officials approve use of federal funds for key projects
Washington County commissioners voted last week to allocate more than $2.8 million of its American Recovery Plan Act dollars on educational and public safety programs. The county has $25.1 million in ARPA funds earmarked from the federal government. Commissioners approved resolutions on Monday to designate a combined $2,336,669 go to projects for volunteer fire departments in the county, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and the Washington County/Johnson City Emergency Medical Services.
Johnson City Press
School Director Carpenter said Carter County Schools have safety plan to cover SRO shortage
ELIZABETHTON — Recent comments made by Carter County Sheriff Dexter Lunceford about personnel shortages in his department and the need for salary increases became a topic for discussion in Monday’s meeting of the Carter County Commission’s Financial Management Committee. Carter County School Director Brandon Carpenter told the...
Johnson City Press
Eastman identifies cause of power outage
KINGSPORT — Eastman’s July 22 power outage was due to the flow of feedwater into its updated boiler system, officials said. The company released an update Monday saying an investigation into the power outage points to the company’s changeover to the control system software program for its “largest powerhouse” at its Kingsport site.
Comments / 0