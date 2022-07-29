Some dividing lines emerge among candidates for governor

While three Republican candidates for governor agreed on many issues during a debate Thursday night at Central Wyoming Community College, a few dividing lines emerged. One contender even asked another to bow out near the end of the hour-long debate.

Current Gov. Mark Gordon, who is seeking re-election, also did not endorse current U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., or her opponent Harriet Hageman. Cheney and Hageman are competing in a closely watched and heated race in the Aug. 16 primary.

One thing the gubernatorial candidates agreed on is they are against federal, and other levels of, government overreach. They all support Wyoming’s energy industry, and are against teaching critical race theory in public schools. Gordon noted, though, that CRT is not currently being taught in the state.

The livestreamed debate from Riverton was sponsored by WyomingPBS. Panelists and the moderator included public broadcasting representatives as well as Maggie Mullen from WyoFile.org and Jasmine Hall of the Wyoming Tribune Eagle.

All three candidates agreed Medicaid expansion is not a good idea. Gordon noted there might be alternative ways to accomplish some of those same goals.

“I want people to take responsibility for their own lives,” said veterinarian and GOP primary contender Rex Rammell. “I want them to be prepared for whatever situation, and the last thing that people of Wyoming should do is get more addicted to federal money.”

Allegations

More than once, Rammell directly challenged the two other candidates on stage.

He asked Brent Bien, a Republican and Laramie native, to “honorably bow out.” Rammell said Bien’s residency is in question after serving in the Marine Corps, where he reached the rank of colonel. Rammell also alluded to a childhood in New York state that Gordon said he did not have.

“My greatest strength is that I have never left the West,” Rammell said. “I didn’t grow up in New York, and I didn’t join the military. I have been right here, fighting Wyoming’s battles.”

For Bien’s part, he replied that he does meet the residency requirements to run for this office. The WTE was unable to immediately verify that by contacting the Wyoming Secretary of State’s Office, or by following up with the candidate himself.

When asked about missing women on the Wind River Reservation, Rammell and Bien both said that as a sovereign nation, the issue is one best dealt with by the tribal governments. There has been a spate of Native American women who have been reported as missing over many years, and allegations these disappearances have not always resulted in thorough investigations.

Gordon said he has made recommendations to the Interior Department for work on this overall issue, but there is not sufficient help to solve what he called a crisis. He mentioned Interior Secretary Deb Haaland.

“We do not have cooperation from our federal partners on this issue. It’s very frustrating,” Gordon said.

The Interior Department and its Bureau of Indian Affairs did not immediately respond when queried by the WTE.

Other issues

All three candidates said, if elected, they would advocate for the fossil fuel industry.

Gordon leaned on his experience with other energy-producing states as an indication of his “all of the above” energy plan.

When asked how Wyomingites can keep students safe from school shootings, Gordon advocated for hardening schools. He said he does not favor gun-free zones.

Rammell said he believes Wyoming should be a “sanctuary state,” where anyone who can own a gun is able to. Bien suggested that perhaps armed adults are the answer.

“We have a whole plethora of veterans around that, if we need to, bring them in and arm them to protect our schools,” Bein said.

GOP

Intraparty issues also came up.

(The WTE recently published a two-part series about splits within the Wyoming Republican Party.)

When asked if there is a split, or “lack of integrity” within the Republican party in Wyoming, as described by former House Speaker Tom Lubnau, Rammell said there is not. Rammell said he believes the party determines its platforms based on a vote at the state level, and that people who disagree are the issue.

“There are so-called Republicans out there that don’t agree with the process,” Rammell said. “They think that because they don’t agree with some of the planks that the party is corrupt. I would welcome Mr. Lubnau, and all of the people that think like he does, to leave the Republican Party.”

Bien said that there are “splinters” within the party, but that the Republican Party remains strong across the state.

“I do believe that this is a leadership issue,” Bien said. “I do believe that the governor is the lead of the Republican Party, and he does set the tone. The party itself has to stand strong on the principles on which it is based, with the leadership of the governor.”

Gordon cited Ronald Reagan-era Republicans, saying the president who was elected more than 40 years ago brought people together.

“A lot of things have changed from the party,” Gordon said. “We have times when we grow, times when we shrink. Times when we feel strongly about Republican principles, but they are timeless. Those are small government closest to the people, making sure that we have a free market and a strong defense.”

Cheney

All three candidates were asked about Cheney and her role on the House’s panel probing the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Rammell said he was Cheney’s veterinarian in Jackson, and he “knew she would be trouble” years ago. Bien said he does not agree with Cheney’s role on the Jan. 6 committee.

Gordon replied that governors typically don’t get involved in House and Senate races, and he has done that this time around, as well.

When asked about crossover voting, or the practice of changing party affiliation before an election to impact a primary, all three candidates said they did not support the practice.

Rammell directly challenged Gordon, saying that when former President Donald Trump asked Gordon to advocate for legislation to limit party affiliation changes during the last legislative session, he refused to do so.

Gordon said he was the reason that proposed legislation even made it to the House floor.

“Since I had the conversation with President Trump,” Gordon responded, “I made sure that he knew that we advocated for that both in the Senate and in the House. That is the reason it got to the House.”