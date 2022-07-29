ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Analysis: 2022 Semi-Annual Health IT Market Review

By Healthcare Growth Partners
HIT Consultant
HIT Consultant
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
hitconsultant.net

Comments / 0

Related
HIT Consultant

Medical Solutions Acquires Healthcare Marketplace Platform Matchwell

– Medical Solutions, one of the nation’s largest providers of total workforce solutions serving the healthcare industry acquires Matchwell, a tech-enabled job marketplace that empowers healthcare organizations to access and manage a flexible workforce in the most efficient model in the industry. – Integrating Matchwell into the Medical Solutions...
BUSINESS
HIT Consultant

VC General Catalyst Closes $675M Health Assurance Fund II

– Early-stage venture capital firm General Catalyst closes $670 million Health Assurance Fund II. – The new fund comes on the heels of the Health Assurance Fund I closed in April of 2021 at $600M. To date, General Catalyst has invested $1.7B in companies aligned with the health assurance thesis.
BUSINESS
HIT Consultant

Moving Analytics Nabs $20M for Virtual & Remote Cardiac Rehab Program

an Irvine, CA-based telehealth provider of cardiovascular prevention programs raises $20M in Series A funding led by Wellington Access Ventures and Seae Ventures with participation from Philips Ventures, SteelSky Ventures, Aphelion Capital (American Heart Association’s official VC fund), Nueterra Capital, and Citi Ventures. This round brings the company’s total funding to $30M.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipo#Health Data#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#The Post Inflation Era#Nasdaq#Digital Health#Informat
HIT Consultant

The Infrastructure Needed to Meet Health Interoperability Needs

For most patients, it has always been extremely difficult to their personal health and medical data electronically. However, with the CMS Interoperability and Patient Access Final Rule, consumers, specifically Medicaid members, there is a greater push to give access to, and ownership of, this data. With this move towards interoperability...
HEALTH
HIT Consultant

Sutter Health Signs 10-Year Contract with R1 RCM for End-to-End RCM

– Sutter Health, a not-for-profit integrated health system that provides high-quality care across Northern California has signed a 10-year agreement with R1 RCM to serve as their exclusive provider of enterprise revenue cycle management services. – The parties believe that the partnership will help improve Sutter’s overall financial performance with...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Walgreens
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
HIT Consultant

Caption Health Receives CE Mark for AI Ultrasound Tech

– Caption Health, the leader in using artificial intelligence (AI) and services to improve heart ultrasound access, today announced that it has received a CE Mark for its Caption AI™ technology platform. – This certification represents the first step in making Caption Health’s industry-leading technology platform available outside the...
ELECTRONICS
HIT Consultant

WellNow Urgent Care Acquires Physicians Immediate Care

– WellNow Urgent Care, one of the country’s fastest-growing urgent care providers has completed the strategic acquisition of Physicians Immediate Care, a Midwest leader in urgent care and occupational health services with 55 locations in Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin. WellNow currently operates 128 centers across New York, Illinois, Ohio, Indiana and Michigan.
ILLINOIS STATE
HIT Consultant

Epic Integrates Caris Molecular Testing Portfolio with Epic’s ORA Network

– Caris Life Sciences (Caris), the leading molecular science and technology company today announced an enhanced partnership with Epic to integrate Caris’ market-leading molecular testing portfolio with Epic’s Orders and Results Anywhere (ORA) network. – Caris builds upon its current Genomics Module integration within the nation’s largest electronic...
BUSINESS
HIT Consultant

Canvas Medical Raises $24M for EMR & Payments Platform

– Canvas Medical, the EMR that enables clinicians and developers to power the future of care delivery, has raised $24M in Series B funding led by M13 with participation from Haystack and previous investors Inspired Capital, IA Ventures, Upfront Ventures, and Irongrey. – In addition to this funding, Canvas has...
SOFTWARE
HIT Consultant

Covid Clinic Expands Its Services to Offer Treatment Options, Telemedicine Consultations & Prescription Access

– Covid Clinic, a nationwide network of COVID-19 testing sites is expanding its core service offerings across the United States. – In partnership with Driven Care, patients will now be able to easily access treatment options, including antiviral prescription services and consultations, through its newly launched telemedicine services. Why It...
HEALTH SERVICES
HIT Consultant

Amazon to Acquire One Medical for $3.9B

Today Amazon and One Medical announced that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement under which Amazon will acquire One Medical. Under terms of the agreement, Amazon will acquire One Medical for $18 per share in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $3.9 billion, including One Medical’s net debt.
BUSINESS
HIT Consultant

Practicing for the Next Pandemic with Real-World Data

Data reporting challenges during the current pandemic relate to the lack of connectivity between public health and information technology (IT) reporting systems throughout the country. While access to real-world data (RWD) helps address this situation, the solution goes beyond simple accessibility. Real-world data represents data collected outside of randomized clinical...
PUBLIC HEALTH
HIT Consultant

Media Mix Transformation for Pharma Marketers: The Power of CTV & Digital Video

Consumers continue to cut ties with traditional TV and cable services, prompting industries like the prescription pharmaceutical industry to evolve their marketing mix to accommodate emerging media. Pharma advertisers spend billions on traditional TV advertising, but as streaming services began to experience explosive growth early in the pandemic, advertising strategies...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
HIT Consultant

HIT Consultant

Atlanta, GA
962
Followers
2K+
Post
137K+
Views
ABOUT

HIT Consultant delivers news, analysis, and commentary surrounding the transformation of healthcare technology. We go inside hospital IT departments, company boards, payer offices, physician practices, investors’ roundtables and political backrooms for a well-rounded view of the healthcare IT landscape. HIT Consultant examines the challenges, innovations, strategies, along with the political and regulatory trends faced by today’s healthcare business leaders. Our authoritative network of contributors helps provide invaluable and firsthand insights from the people and places that matter the most to our readership.

 https://hitconsultant.net/

Comments / 0

Community Policy