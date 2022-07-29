Analysis: 2022 Semi-Annual Health IT Market Review

hitconsultant.net
Medical Solutions Acquires Healthcare Marketplace Platform Matchwell
– Medical Solutions, one of the nation’s largest providers of total workforce solutions serving the healthcare industry acquires Matchwell, a tech-enabled job marketplace that empowers healthcare organizations to access and manage a flexible workforce in the most efficient model in the industry. – Integrating Matchwell into the Medical Solutions...
VC General Catalyst Closes $675M Health Assurance Fund II
– Early-stage venture capital firm General Catalyst closes $670 million Health Assurance Fund II. – The new fund comes on the heels of the Health Assurance Fund I closed in April of 2021 at $600M. To date, General Catalyst has invested $1.7B in companies aligned with the health assurance thesis.
Moving Analytics Nabs $20M for Virtual & Remote Cardiac Rehab Program
an Irvine, CA-based telehealth provider of cardiovascular prevention programs raises $20M in Series A funding led by Wellington Access Ventures and Seae Ventures with participation from Philips Ventures, SteelSky Ventures, Aphelion Capital (American Heart Association’s official VC fund), Nueterra Capital, and Citi Ventures. This round brings the company’s total funding to $30M.
The Infrastructure Needed to Meet Health Interoperability Needs
For most patients, it has always been extremely difficult to their personal health and medical data electronically. However, with the CMS Interoperability and Patient Access Final Rule, consumers, specifically Medicaid members, there is a greater push to give access to, and ownership of, this data. With this move towards interoperability...
Northwell Invests $10M in Brightline for Virtual Pediatric Behavioral Healthcare
– Brightline, the category leader in virtual behavioral healthcare for children, adolescents, and families, announced a $10M investment by Northwell Health, New York’s largest healthcare provider, bringing its total Series C funding to $115M. – This strategic investment and partnership will create greater access to innovative pediatric mental health...
Sutter Health Signs 10-Year Contract with R1 RCM for End-to-End RCM
– Sutter Health, a not-for-profit integrated health system that provides high-quality care across Northern California has signed a 10-year agreement with R1 RCM to serve as their exclusive provider of enterprise revenue cycle management services. – The parties believe that the partnership will help improve Sutter’s overall financial performance with...
Healthie Raises $16M to Enable Infrastructure Platform for Digital Health Companies
– Healthie, a New York City-based infrastructure platform for digital health companies raises $16M in an oversubscribed Series A round led by Velvet Sea Ventures with participation from Greymatter Capital, Watershed, Builders VC and a customer syndicate. – Over 60 angels with deep healthcare and tech experience also participated in...
Caption Health Receives CE Mark for AI Ultrasound Tech
– Caption Health, the leader in using artificial intelligence (AI) and services to improve heart ultrasound access, today announced that it has received a CE Mark for its Caption AI™ technology platform. – This certification represents the first step in making Caption Health’s industry-leading technology platform available outside the...
WellNow Urgent Care Acquires Physicians Immediate Care
– WellNow Urgent Care, one of the country’s fastest-growing urgent care providers has completed the strategic acquisition of Physicians Immediate Care, a Midwest leader in urgent care and occupational health services with 55 locations in Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin. WellNow currently operates 128 centers across New York, Illinois, Ohio, Indiana and Michigan.
Leveraging Telemedicine as a Workforce Multiplier for Clinicians
COVID has shown us that telemedicine is effective and easy to use. But why limit the use of virtual care to public health emergencies? With providers and clinicians under increasing strain from staffing gaps and other issues, telemedicine is a valuable solution. Telemedicine has been a crucial tool in the...
Epic Integrates Caris Molecular Testing Portfolio with Epic’s ORA Network
– Caris Life Sciences (Caris), the leading molecular science and technology company today announced an enhanced partnership with Epic to integrate Caris’ market-leading molecular testing portfolio with Epic’s Orders and Results Anywhere (ORA) network. – Caris builds upon its current Genomics Module integration within the nation’s largest electronic...
Canvas Medical Raises $24M for EMR & Payments Platform
– Canvas Medical, the EMR that enables clinicians and developers to power the future of care delivery, has raised $24M in Series B funding led by M13 with participation from Haystack and previous investors Inspired Capital, IA Ventures, Upfront Ventures, and Irongrey. – In addition to this funding, Canvas has...
Covid Clinic Expands Its Services to Offer Treatment Options, Telemedicine Consultations & Prescription Access
– Covid Clinic, a nationwide network of COVID-19 testing sites is expanding its core service offerings across the United States. – In partnership with Driven Care, patients will now be able to easily access treatment options, including antiviral prescription services and consultations, through its newly launched telemedicine services. Why It...
Amazon to Acquire One Medical for $3.9B
Today Amazon and One Medical announced that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement under which Amazon will acquire One Medical. Under terms of the agreement, Amazon will acquire One Medical for $18 per share in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $3.9 billion, including One Medical’s net debt.
Practicing for the Next Pandemic with Real-World Data
Data reporting challenges during the current pandemic relate to the lack of connectivity between public health and information technology (IT) reporting systems throughout the country. While access to real-world data (RWD) helps address this situation, the solution goes beyond simple accessibility. Real-world data represents data collected outside of randomized clinical...
Particle Health Raises $25M to Scale Health Data Exchange API Platform
– Particle Health, a New York-based API platform for advanced healthcare data exchange, , today announced its Series B financing of $25 million led by Canvas Ventures with participation from Menlo Ventures, Story Ventures, and Pruven Capital. The financing brings the organization’s total capital raised to $39.3M. – From...
Media Mix Transformation for Pharma Marketers: The Power of CTV & Digital Video
Consumers continue to cut ties with traditional TV and cable services, prompting industries like the prescription pharmaceutical industry to evolve their marketing mix to accommodate emerging media. Pharma advertisers spend billions on traditional TV advertising, but as streaming services began to experience explosive growth early in the pandemic, advertising strategies...
Inovalon Launches Race & Ethnicity Data Enrichment Offering for Health Plans
Inovalon, a provider of cloud-based software solutions empowering data-driven healthcare unveils a new data enrichment offering that allows health plans to improve the completeness and accuracy of race and ethnicity data for their members. – By using algorithms uniquely available through the Inovalon ONE® Platform, the new offering fills in...
Northwell Health Selects Google Cloud to Accelerate Digital Transformation
– Northwell Health, New York State’s largest health care provider and private employer, and Google Cloud today announced a collaboration to improve patient care, clinician experiences, and to help the health and hospital network operate more efficiently. – Privacy and security will be of the utmost importance in all...
