On Tuesday night (July 27), Tom Scharpling began the daunting task of hosting a 24-hour long episode of his usually three-hour weekly radio program The Best Show. Organized around the paperback release of his memoir It Never Ends, it was also a celebration of the show’s recent full-on relocation to the Forever Dog studio in Los Angeles after over two decades of broadcasting from New Jersey. Across a full day, there were live music performances and huge name guests appearing over the phone and in the studio—the equivalent of eight episodes packed into one marathon. The show, still being uploaded episodically, is below.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO