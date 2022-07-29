Mato Anomalies - What We Know So Far

www.svg.com
Affogato - What We Know So Far
In indie RPG "Affogato," players step into the shoes of a sorceress and coffee shop owner acclimating to a new city. Thanks to her magical powers, Affogato can enter the minds of her patrons to help them with their internal struggles, strengthening the bonds between them in the process. Players must decide how to best allocate their time as they explore the 3D world of Arorua, forge friendships, and work to pay off their debt.
Serum - What We Know So Far
Indie simulator "Serum" tasks players with surviving the perils of an unknown locale. Aided by a glowing green substance, the protagonist searches for answers while combating the harsh and unforgiving environment. Though their surroundings boast many dangers, the biggest threat comes from within: a fatal virus that only the healing serum can counteract. Each dose extends the main character's life by a couple of hours, leaving them scrambling to find their next supply before time runs out.
Apex Legends: Everything We Know About Vantage
Battle royales have rapidly grown into one of the most popular genres in the video game industry. The premise of these games is usually pretty simple: A player and a few of their friends are dropped into an arena to compete in a winner-take-all death match. Games like "Fortnite" and "PUBG" would probably burn out pretty quickly if they were left in their original state forever, but studios keep these titles alive by consistently upgrading them with seasons of content that add new maps, skins, weapons and – most importantly – new playable characters.
Live A Live: How To Beat Bloodthirsty Samurai
"Live A Live," the remake of the popular RPG for the Nintendo Switch, has received solid reviews from critics and a positive response from fans. Part of this is due to the fact that the game is packed full of secrets to find and multiple endings to unlock across its seven chapters and end sequence. It will take you 20-30 hours to beat the game and find all the extras, but you can tackle the chapters in any order you choose. One chapter that may be giving gamers trouble is the challenging "Twilight of Edo Japan."
Deltarune Chapter 3: When Will We Get The Sequel?
The reveal of "Deltarune Chapter 2" in September 2021 filled gamers with excitement after years clamoring for the return of the game's colorful cast of characters. Creator Toby Fox went on record about why the second chapter took so long. "I believe it's the biggest chapter in the entire game in many ways," Fox wrote on the "Deltarune" website. "The cutscene count is the largest, the story involves many characters, and there are many other aspects that made it a challenging chapter." He also expressed the desire for more talent to help him with later portions of the game.
Harvestella Release Date, Trailer, And Gameplay - What We Know So Far
Not all games can be easily sorted into a genre – in fact, that's what has led to some of the greatest innovations and new ventures in the industry. With upcoming title "Harvestella," that may turn out to be the case. Created by the prolific development and publishing teams at Square Enix, "Harvestella" features a blend of fantasy, combat, RPG, and life sim elements.
Digimon Survive: The Karma System Explained
The "Digimon" franchise, while never quite matching the popularity of "Pokémon," has cultivated a dedicated fanbase over the years. Its media presence has expanded far beyond the initial line of the virtual pet toys and into dozens of other markets including manga, anime, and video games. One of the newest additions to this line-up is "Digimon Survive," a giant, 80-100 hour long JRPG featuring gorgeous animated story segments and turn-based combat. This game was made in celebration of the anime's 25-year anniversary and follows "a brand-new group of teenagers, led by Takuma Momozuka, [who] get lost on a school camping trip, finding them transported to a strange new world of monsters and danger" (via Bandai Namco).
MultiVersus Mods Embrace The Smash Bros. Comparisons
It's no secret that "MultiVersus" is a "Smash Bros." clone – some people have even modded in "Super Smash Bros." characters. Nintendo didn't sign off on including its intellectual property in the fighting game, so players took the situation into their own hands, adding two "Smash" signature swordsmen so far: Link from "The Legend of Zelda" and Cloud Strife from "Final Fantasy 7 Remake."
The Best Year In Gaming History, According To Metacritic
Asking anyone what they think the best year was for video games can be like opening a can of worms. Of course, the topic will always be debated between individuals that vividly recall a winter spent with a favorite RPG or summer nights with friends crowded around a living room tv, but what does the industry at large say about the best year in gaming? It's easy to look through rose-tinted glasses and remember a favorite title the way you want to remember it, however it's much harder to argue with scores and reviews cemented by critics.
Dr Disrespect's Game Reveal Has Fans Throwing Shade
Dr Disrespect is known for his quality production values and hilarious persona. Although the streamer was permanently banned on Twitch for an undisclosed reason in 2020, he has made a name for himself on YouTube, amassing over four million subscribers. But Dr Disrespect is more than just an entertainer. The...
What's The Max Level In Elden Ring?
Becoming the Elden Lord in "Elden Ring" has typically demanded overcoming a brutal learning curve steeped in navigating challenging mechanics, grinding for Runes, and fighting bosses bordering on the impossible. Players have known this from the beginning. At 13.4 million copies sold in the first month alone according to Bandai Namco (translation via IGN), many evidently felt the difficulty worth the gameplay experience. All games come to an end, however. Whether players completed New Game+, fought through the entire pantheon of bosses, or beat the game with all starting classes, they have found multiple challenging paths to finish "Elden Ring." Yet some brave Tarnished have taken a harder route still: reaching max level.
GTA Finally Nerfed The Oppressor Mk. II And Fans Couldn't Be Happier
"GTA Online" received a major update this week and fans are thrilled. The "Criminal Enterprises" update features a host of content, including new criminal careers, missions, and vehicles. What really has fans cheering, however, are the changes to a controversial vehicle that's been causing problems since 2018. After all this time, the Oppressor Mk. II — you know, the flying jetbike? — is finally getting nerfed.
Bayonetta 3 Trinity Masquerade Edition: What's Included?
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. First hitting shelves in 2009, "Bayonetta" wowed gamers with its tight controls and exciting rating system combat that similar to the "Devil May Cry" series. And that was no coincidence, as "Bayonetta" was the brainchild of "Devil May Cry" creator Hideki Kamiya (Per Platinumgames). But of course, it wasn't just the gameplay of "Bayonetta" that drew players in.
MultiVersus Is Finally Fixing The Most Annoying Part Of The Game
The "MultiVersus" open beta is officially underway, and gamers are loving it. Although "MultiVersus" may look like a cheap "Super Smash Bros." knockoff at first glance, its unique perk system and addictive gameplay have set it apart from the Nintendo fighter. Additionally, because the game features characters plucked from a...
Diablo Immortal Player's $100K Character Backfires Terribly
"Diablo Immortal” released in June, and it's already found itself at the center of ongoing controversy. The game received generally positive reviews from critics for staying true to the "Diablo" gameplay and garnered millions of downloads and tens of millions of dollars in revenue for Blizzard in just the first month of its launch. However, "Diablo Immortal" players have had a big problem with the game's heavy use of microtransactions from the beginning.
The Nier: Automata Secret Room That Has Fans Going Wild
"Nier: Automata" released in 2017 to solid reviews and a great fan response. Known for subverting expectations with both gameplay and story, the action RPG offers a story that seems simple at first but grows more complex over time as players explore the world. Indeed, few players likely invested enough time to unlock all 26 of the game's endings or unravel the true tale. "Nier: Automata" features a double plot twist and is absolutely bursting with content and secrets to uncover. There are so many secrets, in fact, that fans are still finding new ones today.
Live A Live: Why You Shouldn't Flee From Fights
"Live A Live," the HD-2D remake of a Square Enix RPG from 1994, is now available on the Nintendo Switch. While the remake is true to the original, lesser-known RPG, the new version has overhauled graphics and sound, giving it a modern feel. "Live A Live" is an RPG, where players must progress through multiple different storylines, which take place in different parts of history. It's shorter than some modern RPGs, only taking about 20 hours, unless you are aiming for a full completion.
The Real Reason Overwatch 2 Reversed Course On Moira
It's been a bit of a rocky road to release for "Overwatch 2," especially considering how popular "Overwatch" was. For starters, the game getting delayed was a big disappointment. On top of the development cycle getting extended long enough to test fans' patience, Twitch viewership imploded after a series of marketing missteps. Namely, the team behind "Overwatch 2" gave out codes during the first beta and saw a huge dropoff after the codes were gone, only to not offer any Twitch drops in the second beta.
Dr Disrespect's Game Snapshot Has Fans In An Uproar
Dr Disrespect's new game studio, Midnight Society, continues to sound alarm bells for fans who feel concerned about the studio's unconventional approach to game development. While fans were already in an uproar over the studio's use of NFTs in its inaugural game, "Project Moon," a new Snapshot build of the title has fans worried that they might not even be able to play the game they've been waiting for.
Funko's AAA Announcement Has Fans Going Wild
Lego isn't the only manufacturer of fun plastic characters to enter the gaming business. Another toy company is getting in on the excitement: Funko, the manufacturer of Pops, the delightful, big-headed models of characters from nerd and pop culture, just made an announcement that has fans and collectors going wild. The company has teamed up with new studio 10.10 Games to develop video games based on the beloved collectibles.
