ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

AmerisourceBergen Launches EHR-Integrated Digital Therapeutics Platform

By Fred Pennic
HIT Consultant
HIT Consultant
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
hitconsultant.net

Comments / 0

Related
HIT Consultant

Epic Integrates Caris Molecular Testing Portfolio with Epic’s ORA Network

– Caris Life Sciences (Caris), the leading molecular science and technology company today announced an enhanced partnership with Epic to integrate Caris’ market-leading molecular testing portfolio with Epic’s Orders and Results Anywhere (ORA) network. – Caris builds upon its current Genomics Module integration within the nation’s largest electronic...
BUSINESS
HIT Consultant

Canvas Medical Raises $24M for EMR & Payments Platform

– Canvas Medical, the EMR that enables clinicians and developers to power the future of care delivery, has raised $24M in Series B funding led by M13 with participation from Haystack and previous investors Inspired Capital, IA Ventures, Upfront Ventures, and Irongrey. – In addition to this funding, Canvas has...
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amerisourcebergen#Ehr#Electronic Health Records#Biotech Industry#Business Industry#Linus Business
HIT Consultant

The Infrastructure Needed to Meet Health Interoperability Needs

For most patients, it has always been extremely difficult to their personal health and medical data electronically. However, with the CMS Interoperability and Patient Access Final Rule, consumers, specifically Medicaid members, there is a greater push to give access to, and ownership of, this data. With this move towards interoperability...
HEALTH
HIT Consultant

Amazon to Acquire One Medical for $3.9B

Today Amazon and One Medical announced that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement under which Amazon will acquire One Medical. Under terms of the agreement, Amazon will acquire One Medical for $18 per share in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $3.9 billion, including One Medical’s net debt.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
HIT Consultant

Only 22% of Health Systems Have A Custom Mobile Engagement Platform

– Nine out of ten healthcare executives believe a well-designed, consumer-facing mobile app would help their organization achieve its digital strategy goals, according to a recent survey commissioned by Gozio Health, a location-aware mobile engagement platform provider. – 82% of health system executives plan to increase investment in patient-facing mobile...
CELL PHONES
HIT Consultant

Oncoustics Raises $5M for AI-Driven Point-of-Care Diagnostics

– Oncoustics, San Francisco, CA-based ultrasound-based tissue characterization solutions announces the initial close of a $5 million+ seed round of funding to advance its SaMD (software as a medical device) technology for the low-cost assessment of structural diseases at the point of care. – Oncoustics’ first products will focus on...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
HIT Consultant

The Benefits of Supporting Medical Information Teams with AI Agents

Life science organizations field a wide range of requests for medical information from the healthcare providers and patients they serve. Addressing these inquiries is important from numerous perspectives, from customer support and pharmacovigilance to post-market surveillance, medication adherence and patient outcomes. Global organizations face two related challenges in answering requests...
HEALTH
HIT Consultant

Practicing for the Next Pandemic with Real-World Data

Data reporting challenges during the current pandemic relate to the lack of connectivity between public health and information technology (IT) reporting systems throughout the country. While access to real-world data (RWD) helps address this situation, the solution goes beyond simple accessibility. Real-world data represents data collected outside of randomized clinical...
PUBLIC HEALTH
HIT Consultant

Caption Health Receives CE Mark for AI Ultrasound Tech

– Caption Health, the leader in using artificial intelligence (AI) and services to improve heart ultrasound access, today announced that it has received a CE Mark for its Caption AI™ technology platform. – This certification represents the first step in making Caption Health’s industry-leading technology platform available outside the...
ELECTRONICS
HIT Consultant

Moving Analytics Nabs $20M for Virtual & Remote Cardiac Rehab Program

an Irvine, CA-based telehealth provider of cardiovascular prevention programs raises $20M in Series A funding led by Wellington Access Ventures and Seae Ventures with participation from Philips Ventures, SteelSky Ventures, Aphelion Capital (American Heart Association’s official VC fund), Nueterra Capital, and Citi Ventures. This round brings the company’s total funding to $30M.
HEALTH
HIT Consultant

Wysa Secures $20M for AI-Powered Mental Health Chatbot

– Wysa, a Boston, MA-based AI digital platform for mental health, today announces it has secured $20M in financing led by HealthQuad, who along with British International Investment (BII), the UK’s development finance institution, joins earlier investors W Health Ventures, Kae Capital, Google Assistant Investments, and pi Ventures amongst others.
MENTAL HEALTH
HIT Consultant

Medable Partners with Withings Health Solutions to Integrate Health Devices in Decentralized Clinical Trials

– Medable Inc., the leading SaaS platform provider for patient-centered clinical trials, today announced a new partnership with Withings Health Solutions, the business-to-business division of Withings, one of the global leaders in at-home connected health. – Withings’ devices will seamlessly connect to Medable’s decentralized clinical trial platform, reducing the burden...
HEALTH
HIT Consultant

ClaimLogiq Acquires SyTrue for Better Clinical, Coding, & Medical Reviews

– Payment integrity tech provider ClaimLogiq acquires SyTrue, a provider of healthcare natural language processing (NLP) technology. Financial details of the acquisition were not disclosed. – The acquisition combines the premier payment integrity platform with the leading NLP technology solution to transform how health plans address payment integrity, risk adjustment...
BUSINESS
HIT Consultant

Health Note Raises $17M for Pre-Clinical Intake Automation Platform

– Health Note, the pre-clinical intake automation platform that uses digital patient intake to prepare clinical notes for providers ahead of patient visits, announced the close of a $17M Series A financing round led by SignalFire. SignalFire is joined by UnityPoint Health, Northwell Health Holdings, the for-profit arm of Northwell Health focused on investment in early stage/growth opportunities, strategic partnerships and the cultivation of internal innovations that drive improvements in patient care and create diversified revenue streams for the health system, and Cedars Sinai Health Ventures.
MARKETS
HIT Consultant

HIT Consultant

Atlanta, GA
962
Followers
2K+
Post
137K+
Views
ABOUT

HIT Consultant delivers news, analysis, and commentary surrounding the transformation of healthcare technology. We go inside hospital IT departments, company boards, payer offices, physician practices, investors’ roundtables and political backrooms for a well-rounded view of the healthcare IT landscape. HIT Consultant examines the challenges, innovations, strategies, along with the political and regulatory trends faced by today’s healthcare business leaders. Our authoritative network of contributors helps provide invaluable and firsthand insights from the people and places that matter the most to our readership.

 https://hitconsultant.net/

Comments / 0

Community Policy