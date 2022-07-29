AmerisourceBergen Launches EHR-Integrated Digital Therapeutics Platform

hitconsultant.net
Related
Epic Integrates Caris Molecular Testing Portfolio with Epic’s ORA Network
– Caris Life Sciences (Caris), the leading molecular science and technology company today announced an enhanced partnership with Epic to integrate Caris’ market-leading molecular testing portfolio with Epic’s Orders and Results Anywhere (ORA) network. – Caris builds upon its current Genomics Module integration within the nation’s largest electronic...
Zocdoc Launches its First-Ever Public API Platform: Zocdoc for Developers
– Zocdoc, the leading healthcare marketplace that makes it easy for people to find and book in-person or virtual care across +200 specialties and +12k insurance plans, announced the launch of Zocdoc for Developers, Zocdoc’s first-ever public API platform. – The new public API expands Zocdoc’s unique interoperability capabilities...
Canvas Medical Raises $24M for EMR & Payments Platform
– Canvas Medical, the EMR that enables clinicians and developers to power the future of care delivery, has raised $24M in Series B funding led by M13 with participation from Haystack and previous investors Inspired Capital, IA Ventures, Upfront Ventures, and Irongrey. – In addition to this funding, Canvas has...
Healthie Raises $16M to Enable Infrastructure Platform for Digital Health Companies
– Healthie, a New York City-based infrastructure platform for digital health companies raises $16M in an oversubscribed Series A round led by Velvet Sea Ventures with participation from Greymatter Capital, Watershed, Builders VC and a customer syndicate. – Over 60 angels with deep healthcare and tech experience also participated in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Particle Health Raises $25M to Scale Health Data Exchange API Platform
– Particle Health, a New York-based API platform for advanced healthcare data exchange, , today announced its Series B financing of $25 million led by Canvas Ventures with participation from Menlo Ventures, Story Ventures, and Pruven Capital. The financing brings the organization’s total capital raised to $39.3M. – From...
The Infrastructure Needed to Meet Health Interoperability Needs
For most patients, it has always been extremely difficult to their personal health and medical data electronically. However, with the CMS Interoperability and Patient Access Final Rule, consumers, specifically Medicaid members, there is a greater push to give access to, and ownership of, this data. With this move towards interoperability...
Northwell Health Selects Google Cloud to Accelerate Digital Transformation
– Northwell Health, New York State’s largest health care provider and private employer, and Google Cloud today announced a collaboration to improve patient care, clinician experiences, and to help the health and hospital network operate more efficiently. – Privacy and security will be of the utmost importance in all...
Amazon to Acquire One Medical for $3.9B
Today Amazon and One Medical announced that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement under which Amazon will acquire One Medical. Under terms of the agreement, Amazon will acquire One Medical for $18 per share in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $3.9 billion, including One Medical’s net debt.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Only 22% of Health Systems Have A Custom Mobile Engagement Platform
– Nine out of ten healthcare executives believe a well-designed, consumer-facing mobile app would help their organization achieve its digital strategy goals, according to a recent survey commissioned by Gozio Health, a location-aware mobile engagement platform provider. – 82% of health system executives plan to increase investment in patient-facing mobile...
Oncoustics Raises $5M for AI-Driven Point-of-Care Diagnostics
– Oncoustics, San Francisco, CA-based ultrasound-based tissue characterization solutions announces the initial close of a $5 million+ seed round of funding to advance its SaMD (software as a medical device) technology for the low-cost assessment of structural diseases at the point of care. – Oncoustics’ first products will focus on...
The Benefits of Supporting Medical Information Teams with AI Agents
Life science organizations field a wide range of requests for medical information from the healthcare providers and patients they serve. Addressing these inquiries is important from numerous perspectives, from customer support and pharmacovigilance to post-market surveillance, medication adherence and patient outcomes. Global organizations face two related challenges in answering requests...
Innovaccer Launches Connected Digital Health Solution for Biopharma & Medtech
– Today Innovaccer, the Health Cloud company, announced its Connected Digital Health solution, a new way for life sciences companies to rapidly deliver next-generation digital apps that surround therapeutics and devices with highly engaging patient experiences, improve clinical outcomes, and generate valuable real-world evidence (RWE). – The new solution will...
Practicing for the Next Pandemic with Real-World Data
Data reporting challenges during the current pandemic relate to the lack of connectivity between public health and information technology (IT) reporting systems throughout the country. While access to real-world data (RWD) helps address this situation, the solution goes beyond simple accessibility. Real-world data represents data collected outside of randomized clinical...
Caption Health Receives CE Mark for AI Ultrasound Tech
– Caption Health, the leader in using artificial intelligence (AI) and services to improve heart ultrasound access, today announced that it has received a CE Mark for its Caption AI™ technology platform. – This certification represents the first step in making Caption Health’s industry-leading technology platform available outside the...
Moving Analytics Nabs $20M for Virtual & Remote Cardiac Rehab Program
an Irvine, CA-based telehealth provider of cardiovascular prevention programs raises $20M in Series A funding led by Wellington Access Ventures and Seae Ventures with participation from Philips Ventures, SteelSky Ventures, Aphelion Capital (American Heart Association’s official VC fund), Nueterra Capital, and Citi Ventures. This round brings the company’s total funding to $30M.
Wysa Secures $20M for AI-Powered Mental Health Chatbot
– Wysa, a Boston, MA-based AI digital platform for mental health, today announces it has secured $20M in financing led by HealthQuad, who along with British International Investment (BII), the UK’s development finance institution, joins earlier investors W Health Ventures, Kae Capital, Google Assistant Investments, and pi Ventures amongst others.
Medable Partners with Withings Health Solutions to Integrate Health Devices in Decentralized Clinical Trials
– Medable Inc., the leading SaaS platform provider for patient-centered clinical trials, today announced a new partnership with Withings Health Solutions, the business-to-business division of Withings, one of the global leaders in at-home connected health. – Withings’ devices will seamlessly connect to Medable’s decentralized clinical trial platform, reducing the burden...
ClaimLogiq Acquires SyTrue for Better Clinical, Coding, & Medical Reviews
– Payment integrity tech provider ClaimLogiq acquires SyTrue, a provider of healthcare natural language processing (NLP) technology. Financial details of the acquisition were not disclosed. – The acquisition combines the premier payment integrity platform with the leading NLP technology solution to transform how health plans address payment integrity, risk adjustment...
Northwell Invests $10M in Brightline for Virtual Pediatric Behavioral Healthcare
– Brightline, the category leader in virtual behavioral healthcare for children, adolescents, and families, announced a $10M investment by Northwell Health, New York’s largest healthcare provider, bringing its total Series C funding to $115M. – This strategic investment and partnership will create greater access to innovative pediatric mental health...
Health Note Raises $17M for Pre-Clinical Intake Automation Platform
– Health Note, the pre-clinical intake automation platform that uses digital patient intake to prepare clinical notes for providers ahead of patient visits, announced the close of a $17M Series A financing round led by SignalFire. SignalFire is joined by UnityPoint Health, Northwell Health Holdings, the for-profit arm of Northwell Health focused on investment in early stage/growth opportunities, strategic partnerships and the cultivation of internal innovations that drive improvements in patient care and create diversified revenue streams for the health system, and Cedars Sinai Health Ventures.
HIT Consultant
Atlanta, GA
962
Followers
2K+
Post
137K+
Views
ABOUT
HIT Consultant delivers news, analysis, and commentary surrounding the transformation of healthcare technology. We go inside hospital IT departments, company boards, payer offices, physician practices, investors’ roundtables and political backrooms for a well-rounded view of the healthcare IT landscape. HIT Consultant examines the challenges, innovations, strategies, along with the political and regulatory trends faced by today’s healthcare business leaders. Our authoritative network of contributors helps provide invaluable and firsthand insights from the people and places that matter the most to our readership.https://hitconsultant.net/
Comments / 0