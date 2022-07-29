Colorado abortion wait times up to 2 weeks post-Roe

DENVER ( KDVR ) — Wait times at abortion clinics across the state are getting longer because of increased demand, and a new study proves it. This comes after the U.S Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June, which now allows states to determine abortion access.

Colorado has become a safe haven for safe abortion care, and because of that, more out-of-state women are traveling to the Centennial State. A new study shows women can expect to wait up to two weeks for an appointment at a Colorado clinic.

“It’s a lot of desperation, and people aren’t expecting anyone to care,” said Gina Martinez. Martinez is the director of Colorado Doula Project , a non-profit that offers support to women seeking an abortion, helping with travel, lodging and care.

Martinez said since the Supreme Court’s decision, her organization has helped women across the U.S.

“Texas for sure, Louisiana, Georgia, Michigan, some people from Virginia, Alabama, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Utah, and more,” Martinez said. She’s on the frontlines and tells FOX31 demand is at an all-time high.

“Our support requests have gone up exponentially,” Martinez said.

She said they normally see about 50 requests a month from women but have gotten hundreds over the last month from panicked women. Martinez said clients were mostly traveling to Denver and Boulder before Roe v. Wade was overturned, but things have drastically changed.

“People are having to travel out to Colorado Springs, Fort Collins and even as far as Durango,” Martinez said. “It’s just a matter of who has appointments available.”

Wait times increasing for Colorado abortion appointments

That’s because of a spike in wait times at clinics. A new study conducted by Middlebury College shows the average wait time for abortion in Colorado is now about two weeks.

Researchers surveyed the 19 open abortion facilities in Colorado and the results showed:

1 was booked up and couldn’t schedule any appointments

1 had suspended services (since resumed)

3 could schedule within a week

4 had wait times of one to two weeks

10 had wait times of more than two weeks

“They are really doing the best they can in their circumstances,” Martinez said.

She also shared that longer wait times mean more abortions could happen further along in a woman’s pregnancy, and the high demand is putting pressure on Colorado clinics and their organization.

“These are U.S. citizens. These are people who are our neighbors in surrounding states and they deserve care,” Martinez said. “The problem isn’t that they’re coming here. The problem is that they’re being forced to come here, because they should be able to get care in their home state.”

Martinez said since Roe v. Wade was overturned, Colorado Doula Project has received 500 applications from people wanting to volunteer and help women access care. The non-profit operates strictly by volunteers and functions from donations and grants.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.