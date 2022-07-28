ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Aurora, IL

Updated! North Aurora Police Investigated Possible Police Impersonation Incident

northaurora.org
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
northaurora.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wcsjnews.com

Two People Stabbed in Morris, Incident Remains Ongoing

Two people were injured after a stabbing incident at a house in the 200 block of East High Street around 3:09 a.m. on July 31st. The Morris Police Department said they were called to the aforementioned address for a noise complaint. Officers arrived and learned two people had been stabbed....
MORRIS, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
North Aurora, IL
Crime & Safety
City
North Aurora, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Aurora, IL
WSPY NEWS

Wrong-way driver results in seven dead outside Kane-DeKalb County

A wrong-way driver on Interstate 90 by Hampshire led to a crash that resulted in seven dead, including a mother and her five children. The crash happened just north of the DeKalb-Kane County line. The accident happened around 2 a.m. Sunday in McHenry County on I-90 near Anthony Road. 31-year-old...
KANE COUNTY, IL
WSPY NEWS

Five arrested at convenience store in Oswego

Five people were arrested after an incident at a convenience store on E. Merchants Drive in Oswego Saturday evening, according to the Oswego Police Department. Three boys were arrested and booked for felony mob action and misdemeanor battery. Two were taken to the Juvenile Justice Center and one was released.
OSWEGO, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford 13-year-old arrested for murder

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 13-year-old boy from Rockford has been arrested and charged with murder. Rockford Police officers responded to a residence in the 2500 block of 17th Avenue on May 3 in reference to reports of shots fired with a shooting victim, according to the Rockford Police Department. Officers located Martha Maschke, 48, […]
ROCKFORD, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Impersonation#Police Uniform#Impersonator#Hispanic
wjol.com

Man Gunned Down in Joliet on Sunday Morning

Joliet Police have launched an investigation after an early morning homicide on Sunday. It was just before 2:00 AM that Joliet Police were patrolling the 1300 block of Jefferson when a person in a parking lot flagged them down. Shortly after stopping, officers learned that a 35-year-old male had been shot multiple times in the lot of The Credit Clique and Suites (1308 West Jefferson Street). The victim was transported to Ascension St Joseph Medical Center by the Joliet Fire Department, succumbing to his injuries. An investigation is underway, and police tell WJOL that they believe there is no danger to the community.
JOLIET, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man killed in Northwest Side hit-and-run

CHICAGO - A man was killed in a hit-and-run crash late Saturday night in Hermosa on the Northwest Side. The man, whose age wasn’t known, was found unresponsive about 11:55 p.m. in the westbound lanes near 4500 block of West Diversey Avenue after he was hit by a vehicle, Chicago police said.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Call of Duty
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
fox32chicago.com

Man cuts, robs woman in Uptown after asking if she needed help

CHICAGO - A woman was cut and robbed Monday morning in the Uptown neighborhood. The 25-year-old was standing outside her parked car around 2:30 a.m. in the 900 block of West Leland Avenue when a male walked up and asked if she needed any help before pulling out a knife and cutting her, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Journal

Man charged with attempted murder during drug deal in Franklin Park

COOK COUNTY, Ill. - A man was charged with attempted murder for shooting a man during a drug deal in nearby northwest suburban Franklin Park, the Cook County Sheriff said Friday. The Cook County Sheriff announced charges today against Nicholas Sansone, 28, of Melrose Park, Illinois, with attempted murder during...
FRANKLIN PARK, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy