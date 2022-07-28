Updated! North Aurora Police Investigated Possible Police Impersonation Incident

northaurora.org
WSPY NEWS
Wrong-way driver results in seven dead outside Kane-DeKalb County
A wrong-way driver on Interstate 90 by Hampshire led to a crash that resulted in seven dead, including a mother and her five children. The crash happened just north of the DeKalb-Kane County line. The accident happened around 2 a.m. Sunday in McHenry County on I-90 near Anthony Road. 31-year-old...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Illinois State Police Release Information From This Mornings Multiple Fatality Accident On I-90
The Following Preliminary Information is Being Released by the Illinois State Police. WHERE: Interstate 90 westbound near milepost 33.5, McHenry County. WHEN: July 31, 2022 at approximately 2:11 a.m. VEHICLES: Unit 1 – Gray 2010 Acura TSX. Unit 2 – Blue 2005 Chevrolet Full Size Van. DRIVERS: Unit...
WSPY NEWS
Five arrested at convenience store in Oswego
Five people were arrested after an incident at a convenience store on E. Merchants Drive in Oswego Saturday evening, according to the Oswego Police Department. Three boys were arrested and booked for felony mob action and misdemeanor battery. Two were taken to the Juvenile Justice Center and one was released.
Rockford 13-year-old arrested for murder
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 13-year-old boy from Rockford has been arrested and charged with murder. Rockford Police officers responded to a residence in the 2500 block of 17th Avenue on May 3 in reference to reports of shots fired with a shooting victim, according to the Rockford Police Department. Officers located Martha Maschke, 48, […]
1 dead, 1 critical after overnight 2-vehicle crash in Park Ridge
A crash investigation is ongoing.
wjol.com
Man Gunned Down in Joliet on Sunday Morning
Joliet Police have launched an investigation after an early morning homicide on Sunday. It was just before 2:00 AM that Joliet Police were patrolling the 1300 block of Jefferson when a person in a parking lot flagged them down. Shortly after stopping, officers learned that a 35-year-old male had been shot multiple times in the lot of The Credit Clique and Suites (1308 West Jefferson Street). The victim was transported to Ascension St Joseph Medical Center by the Joliet Fire Department, succumbing to his injuries. An investigation is underway, and police tell WJOL that they believe there is no danger to the community.
2 kids safe after father broke into Elgin home, kidnapped them at gunpoint, police say
Elgin police said two children kidnapped by their father during a home invasion early Sunday morning have been found.
fox32chicago.com
Man killed in Northwest Side hit-and-run
CHICAGO - A man was killed in a hit-and-run crash late Saturday night in Hermosa on the Northwest Side. The man, whose age wasn’t known, was found unresponsive about 11:55 p.m. in the westbound lanes near 4500 block of West Diversey Avenue after he was hit by a vehicle, Chicago police said.
fox32chicago.com
Man cuts, robs woman in Uptown after asking if she needed help
CHICAGO - A woman was cut and robbed Monday morning in the Uptown neighborhood. The 25-year-old was standing outside her parked car around 2:30 a.m. in the 900 block of West Leland Avenue when a male walked up and asked if she needed any help before pulling out a knife and cutting her, police said.
Police: Suburban man arrested after painting over Pride-styled fire hydrant
GENEVA, Ill. — A man was arrested Friday for allegedly painting over a Pride-styled fire hydrant in Geneva. At around noon, Geneva police responded to the area of Kirk and State on the report of a defacement. Police said a fire hydrant, which was a part of the “Art of Fire” program, was styled to […]
fox32chicago.com
Teen arrest controversy: Oak Lawn Board says 'respect for law enforcement only way to end these incidents'
OAK LAWN, Illinois - The Oak Lawn Board of Trustees said in a statement on Saturday that they "commend our officers' decision to use less than lethal force" when arresting a teenager who allegedly had a gun. Video of the incident has gone viral, showing Oak Lawn police repeatedly punching...
Waukegan police launch death investigation after decomposing body found in apartment
Police are investigating after a decomposing body was found in a Waukegan apartment.
Chicago Journal
Man charged with attempted murder during drug deal in Franklin Park
COOK COUNTY, Ill. - A man was charged with attempted murder for shooting a man during a drug deal in nearby northwest suburban Franklin Park, the Cook County Sheriff said Friday. The Cook County Sheriff announced charges today against Nicholas Sansone, 28, of Melrose Park, Illinois, with attempted murder during...
nadignewspapers.com
Man threatens owner of vehicle with submachine gun during catalytic converter theft in Sauganash
A MAN REPORTED that a man threatened him with a MAC-10 submachine gun while another man stole the catalytic converter from his vehicle at about 9:50 p.m. Sunday, July 24, in the 5700 block of North Rogers Avenue in Sauganash, according to 17th (Albany Park) District police. The man reported...
Woman crashes into van on I-90, killing 7, including 5 kids from Rolling Meadows: ISP
Seven people are dead, including five children, after a fiery, head-on crash on Interstate 90 in the far northwest suburbs.
Cooper Roberts update: Boy paralyzed in July 4 parade shooting out of PICU, breathing on his own
He was also able to eat solid food for the first time, which was his favorite: mac and cheese.
