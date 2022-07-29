Oil Prices Rise As Traders' Eyes Fixated At This Key Event Next Week

www.benzinga.com
U.S. Stocks Turn Negative; Dow Drops Over 100 Points
U.S. stocks turned lower toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones falling more than 100 points on Monday. The Dow traded down 0.43% to 32,703.03 while the NASDAQ fell 0.58% to 12,318.87. The S&P also fell, dropping, 0.65% to 4,102.85. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer staples shares climbed...
Why U.S. Stocks Are Trading Lower; Job Openings Drop To This Level In June
U.S. stocks traded lower this morning, with the Dow Jones falling more than 250 points on Tuesday. Following the market opening Tuesday, the Dow traded down 0.87% to 32,511.89 while the NASDAQ fell 0.47% to 12,311.33. The S&P also fell, dropping, 0.60% to 4,094.02. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Health care...
Nasdaq, S&P 500 Trading Lower Amid Pelosi's Visit To Taiwan And Heightened Tensions
Rising Tensions: Markets opened lower Tuesday morning, amid rising tensions between the United States and China. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is set to visit Tawain Tuesday night, in a move that has upset Chinese officials. Chinese stocks like Alibaba Group Holding BABA and JD.com Inc JD are trading flat, while...
Oil Dips Ahead Of Key Wednesday Event As Data Coming From Asia Takes Toll
Oil prices fell on Monday morning in Asia trading ahead of a crucial meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies on Wednesday that marks the conclusion of the 2020 output reduction pact. Weak manufacturing data from China and Japan also hung heavy over the...
Looking At Beyond Meat's Recent Whale Trades
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Beyond Meat. Looking at options history for Beyond Meat BYND we detected 12 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 58% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 41% with bearish.
Pelosi in peril: US government Boeing C-40C carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs San Fran for Asia as China threatens 'unbearable consequences' if she makes stop in Taiwan
The Chinese state media threatened 'unbearable consequences' on Taiwan if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the nation as her plane departed for Asia on Saturday. 'If Pelosi really visits Taiwan as planned, the Tsai Ing-wen authorities are accomplice[s],' Hu Xijin, a commentator with the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times, wrote on Twitter, referencing the Taiwanese government.
Here's What Elon Musk Said About The Brittney Griner Prisoner Swap Proposal With Russia
News broke recently that the United States is considering a prisoner swap with Russia that would see the handover of a Russian prisoner in exchange for WNBA player Brittney Griner. Here’s what Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk thinks of the proposal. What Happened: Arrested in March 2022, the...
In A Pickle Over Russian Gold After Putin's Ukraine Invasion, Bankers Try Hard To Save The Bullion Market
Fund managers have been working hard to remove Russian gold off their books to avoid reputational risks following a de facto ban, instigated by the London market in early March, on bullion minted in the country post the Ukraine invasion, reported Reuters. Effect Of A Sell-Off: Senior bankers at major...
How China Could Respond If Nancy Pelosi Visits Taiwan — And The Stocks To Watch
The possibility of an unconfirmed visit to Taiwan by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is causing tension to rise between the U.S. and China. If Pelosi were to consummate her visit, the event could have a negative impact on assets and stocks associated with China and Taiwan. Companies and sectors that depend on peaceful relations between the U.S. government and the Chinese Communist Party could take a hit.
This Indian Businesswoman Just Overtook Chinese Billionaire Yang Huiyan To Become Asia's Richest Woman
India’s business tycoon Savitri Jindal overtook Chinese billionaire Yang Huiyan atop the wealth rankings as China’s real-estate developers reel from a mortgage boycott. What Happened: Jindal’s net worth surpassed Huiyan on global rankings and stood at $11.3 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. It’s been a...
How Much $100 In Bitcoin Could Be Worth In 2030 If Cathie Wood's Price Prediction Comes True
Ark Funds CEO Cathie Wood has been known to make some highly criticized forward-looking predictions. Wood and her colleagues have some of the higher price targets on Wall Street for Bitcoin BTC/USD. Here's a look at how much an investment could be worth in the future if their price targets...
Vladimir Putin Ups Naval Ante Against US To Defend Russia's 'National Interests In World's Oceans'
Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a new naval doctrine on Sunday that cast the U.S. as his country's main rival. What Happened: The 55-page doctrine signed by Putin on the country's Navy Day sets out Russia's global ambitions as a "great maritime power" for crucial areas such as the Arctic and the Black Sea, Reuters reported.
How Much $1000 In Ethereum Classic Will Be Worth If The Crypto Reaches All-Time Highs Before Ethereum Merge
Ethereum Classic ETC/USD was pulling back slightly for the second 24-hour trading period in a row after skyrocketing a whopping 75% higher between Tuesday and Thursday’s sessions. Benzinga pointed out on Thursday that a period of consolidation was likely to take place, at least for the crypto to print a higher low.
Biden Administration Looks To Cool Off Tensions With China Over Nancy Pelosi: 'We Do Not Support Taiwan Independence'
To diffuse tensions between the U.S. and China over Nancy Pelosi’s unconfirmed trip to Taiwan, the White House National Security Council coordinator John Kirby said the U.S. position on Taiwan remains what it has been over the last four decades. What Happened: Kirby stressed that any visit to the...
US Treasury yields drop amid rising US-China tensions ahead of Nancy Pelosi's trip to Taiwan
The 10-year yield fell to a fresh four-month low as investors anticipated Pelosi becoming the highest ranking US official to visit Taiwan in 25 years.
SunPower Clocks 63% Revenue Growth In Q2; Adds Record Customers
SunPower Corp SPWR reported non-GAAP second-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 63% year-on-year to $414.1 million, beating the consensus of $362.2 million. SPWR added a record 19,700 customers, up 51% Y/Y. Non-GAAP gross margin contracted 120 basis points to 21.3%. Adjusted EPS of $0.03 missed the consensus of $0.04. Adjusted EBITDA...
Tactical 'Provocative' Move: China Brings Warships, Planes Near Taiwan Strait Ahead of Nancy Pelosi's Anticipated Visit
Amid speculations over U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visiting Taiwan, several Chinese warplanes were reportedly spotted close to the median line of the sensitive Taiwan Strait on Tuesday. What Happened: Mounting tensions between the U.S. and China over Pelosi visiting the island nation where China claims sovereignty has alerted the...
Why Revlon Stock Is Surging
Revlon Inc REV shares are trading higher Tuesday on continued strength after the company on Monday received permission from a U.S. bankruptcy judge to proceed with a $1.4 billion loan. Junior creditors had argued that terms in the loan could prevent them from recovering anything from Revlon's bankruptcy. U.S. Bankruptcy...
Pelosi arrives in Taiwan, increasing tensions between the U.S. and China
The expected but politically fraught visit makes Nancy Pelosi the highest-ranking elected U.S. official to visit Taiwan in a quarter of a century.
Russia Uncertainty Causes European Gas Prices To Rise: Traders Eye Vladmir Putin-Led Country's Next Move
European natural gas prices rose on Tuesday as focus shifted to concerns of supply from Russia, while questions remain on the pace of demand destruction. Price Movement: Benchmark futures were trading near EUR 200 per megawatt-hour mark after Russia’s Gazprom PJSC OGZPY cut flows on the Nord Stream pipeline to about 20% of capacity last week, Bloomberg reported.
