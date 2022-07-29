Rick Pitino Returns to Providence as Friars Host Coaches’ Roundtable

www.abc6.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Are power outages going to be more common?PHCC of MAMassachusetts State
High Hopes has Lofty Plans for First Anniversary Celebration. 21+ Public celebration Saturday August 6, 10 am – 9 pm.Steven V DubinHopedale, MA
Enjoy Local Food in Nature at this "Farm-to-Table" FundraiserDianna CarneyMiddleborough, MA
The Hidden Garden Hike in Rhode Island that feels like a FairytaleTravel MavenBristol, RI
Related
ABC6.com
What is a sportsbook?
BOSTON (WLNE) — As the dominoes fall for sports betting to become legal in Massachusetts, sportsbooks across the Bay State are gearing up to launch. A sportsbook is a venue typically inside of a casino, where bettors can place bets and watch games. The Encore Casino in Boston has...
ABC6.com
Youth football team in Providence gifted new bus
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — After their bus went up in flames in March, the West Elmwood Intruders football team was gifted a new one Monday. The bus was gifted by Mike Salvatore at the West End Recreational Center on Bucklin Street at 5 p.m. Other local politicians was at...
Cumberland wins Little League state title
NORTH PROVIDENCE (WPRI) – Cumberland defeated Portsmouth 4-3 to win the Rhode Island Little League state championship on Saturday night. Cumberland took a 4-1 lead into the final inning, when Portsmouth had some late life. Tyler Boiani went yard to pull his team within one run. Paxton Chenevert was not going to let them get […]
ABC6.com
First scholarships in honor of murdered Warwick woman awarded on 1 year anniversary of death
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — On the one year anniversary of the death of 24-year-old Miya Brophy-Baermann, the scholarship fund in her name announced its first award recipients. The Miya D. Brophy-Baermann Scholarship Fund honors Miya’s life and legacy of compassion and commitment, to students who are working towards a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Former Providence Mayor Doorley dies; led city from 1965 to 1974
The 91-year-old Democrat was elected mayor of Rhode Island's capital city in 1964, at age 34.
ABC6.com
New England Tech to open resource center in Pawtucket
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — The New England Institute of Technology will open a new resource center in Pawtucket Monday. The new location on Bayley Street will offer a dedicated shuttle service to NEIT campuses in Warwick and East Greenwich. Students at the resource center will also be able to...
ocscanner.news
BRYANT BEACH: MULTIPLE SWIMMERS IN DISTRESS
Rescue workers are on the scene of multiple swimmers in distress at 62nd Street beach. There is no additional information available at this time. Should new details become available, we will update our page.
Turnto10.com
Paratroopers, jump teams practice for return of Rhode Island National Guard's Jumpfest
WEST GREENWICH, R.I. (WJAR) — Paratroopers and jump teams hit the sky in West Greenwich on Friday morning, getting in some last-minute jumps and practice ahead of Leapfest's return next weekend. The teams trained with jump masters helping to fine-tune technique, checked equipment, and even hit the air for...
RELATED PEOPLE
providenceonline.com
Meet Riss Neilson, Author of Deep in Providence
Congratulations on the publication of Deep in Providence. How does it feel to have your first book out there in the world?. Thank you so much. It’s honestly still a shock. Three years ago I didn’t know anything about publishing and now there’s a book out there with my name on it. Most days, I forget that it’s published until someone tags me in a post or I see it in a bookstore. People are reading my story. It’s incredible that my words will live on forever.
ABC6.com
Local priest taken off administrative leave, reassigned to church in Narragansett
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WLNE) — A local priest placed on administrative leave at a Barrington Catholic Church in February is back on the job after the Diocese of Providence confirmed Fr. Eric Silva was reassigned to St. Thomas in Narragansett. Silva was the former assistant pastor at St. Luke’s in...
whatsupnewp.com
Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Providence, according to Tripadvisor
With the advent of Big Data, it’s now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. Dining brands in the U.S. have a long and storied history—and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.
nrinow.news
Former N.S. middle school principal dies at age 48
NORTH SMITHFIELD – An educator who led North Smithfield Middle School from the time it opened in 2008 right up until he left the district earlier this year has died. John Lahar, a resident of Mendon, Mass. died this week at the age of 48. A Bellingham, Mass. native,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Priest accused of asking students inappropriate questions reassigned
The pastor who reportedly asked Catholic school students "completely inappropriate" questions during confession earlier this year has been reassigned to a Narragansett parish.
ABC6.com
Warwick schools to hold info session on new high school proposal Monday
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Warwick schools will hold the first of two info sessions on the new high school proposal on Monday. Monday’s session will start at 5 p.m. at Pilgrim High School. The school committee has been working on plans for new Pilgrim and Toll Gate high...
ABC6.com
Reed and Whitehosue to celebrate $300K towards PACE-RI
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Sens. Jack Reed and Sheldon Whitehouse will celebrate a $300,000 earmark Monday that will go towards PACE Rhode Island. The two will visit the non-profit’s flagship center in East Providence at 11:30 a.m. The earmark will go towards renovating PACE RI’s health and...
Boston Globe
Bill Murray and Wynonna Judd spotted at Newport restaurant
The actor and musician dined separately, but posed for fan photos while in Rhode Island for different events. Clarke Cooke House is apparently the place to be. Noted Rhode Island party animal Bill Murray and Wynonna Judd were both there Monday night, dining separately, according to New Bedford radio station Fun 107. A diner, Chantal Gaston, told the outlet, “They both were seated at separate tables. They saw each other, hugged and took a photo (together) so I snapped a pic.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Turnto10.com
A year passes with no arrests for drive-by shooting of Warwick woman
(WJAR) — Monday marked the one-year anniversary of the death of a 24-year-old Warwick woman, after she was killed in a random drive-by shooting in Providence. No arrests have been made for the killing of Miya Brophy-Baermann, despite a $100,000 cash reward for those with information on the case.
GoLocalProv
The Most Expensive Home for Sale in RI Has Ties to an Infamous Singer, MLK and Gandhi and Diocese
The most expensive house for sale currently in Rhode Island is “Sandcastle.” As GoLocal first reported this week, the Watch Hill estate is on the market for a cool $32.5 million. But before it was named “Sandcastle” it was the summer retreat of the Diocese of Providence. The...
Turnto10.com
Numbers drawn for $1.28B Mega Millions jackpot
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — The staggering Mega Millions jackpot has grown even bigger. The estimated grand prize for Friday's drawing is $1.28 billion. The cash option is an estimated $747.2 million. The winning numbers for Friday's drawing were 13-36-45-57-67 with a Mega Ball of 14. The jackpot has grown...
ABC6.com
Providence’s city flag to be flown at half-staff to honor former mayor
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza said that the city’s flag will be flown at half-staff to honor former Mayor Joseph Doorley Jr., who passed away over the weekend. He was 91. In a statement Monday, Elorza said that Doorley was “a public servant who led...
Comments / 0