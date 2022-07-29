Rick Pitino Returns to Providence as Friars Host Coaches’ Roundtable

Congratulations on the publication of Deep in Providence. How does it feel to have your first book out there in the world?. Thank you so much. It’s honestly still a shock. Three years ago I didn’t know anything about publishing and now there’s a book out there with my name on it. Most days, I forget that it’s published until someone tags me in a post or I see it in a bookstore. People are reading my story. It’s incredible that my words will live on forever.

