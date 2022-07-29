ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marathon, FL

SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: Angel Barrera, Marathon

By By J.W. COOKE Keys Citizen
 4 days ago

Q: When did you start playing football?

A: A few months ago in the spring.

Q: Did you ever play any other sports growing up?

A: I played soccer some when I was young and kickball and that’s about it.

Q: But you never played any high school sports until a month ago?

A: Yes.

Q: Why decide to add football in your senior year?

A: It looks good on college applications, plus it’s my senior year, so I might as well do something fun.

Q: How much training did you do in that spring practice?

A: It was five days a week.

Q: Has football caught up to academics, for you, in your life’s importance?

A: Mostly, I’m still focused on academics, because I want to get my GPA higher to get into better colleges, but football has definitely moved up next to academics.

Q: What skills do sports teach you that you apply to life?

A: How to be a team member.

Q: What goals do you have for your senior year, academically and/or athletically?

A: Academically to get my GPA to a 3.2, then for football, it would be fun to get an offer to college.

Q: What are your personal dreams?

A: Be a mechanic or contractor.

Q: Any coaches, teachers or family members who have helped you get to this point?

A: My mom raised me by herself, so she helped me become who I am.

Q: What advice would you give to the next generation of Dolphins?

A: Try not to overstress yourself. You are still growing up, so leave some time for fun.

Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?

A: Don’t trust a lot of people.

Q: Having invested so much time — physically, mentally and emotionally — during the spring, in just one season how can you find proper closure from playing high school football?

A: I’m not so sure, it’s been fun to play so far and once I get that experience I might know better what I’m looking for.

Q: Anywhere in the world you want to visit?

A: Japan, to get some JDM cards, Jamaica, and Canada, for the food.

Q: Do you have any hobbies outside of sports?

A: Mostly reading, work and video games.

Q: What are some challenges you’ve faced as a student-athlete?

A: ADHD, it’s hard focusing sometimes.

Q: If you could add one hour to your day, what would you do with it?

A: Relax, take a nap or something.

Q: What are your plans for after high school?

A: Go to Universal Tech in Orlando.

Q: If you have an opportunity to play football in college, no matter the size or location of the school, will you take it?

A: Yeah, no doubt.

Q: What is something you would tell your college roommate about the Keys?

A: It’s a small place, not a lot of things to do in it, but you can find interesting things to do and most of the people are real nice.

Q: On your first trip back home, what will be the meal you ask for?

A: I’d probably ask my mom to make some tamales or a soup or something Hispanic.

Q: Do you have any career aspirations?

A: I want to do mechanics because I like to do hands-on things and getting it done in a certain amount of time, because it gives you that adrenaline. Like in NASCAR, in those under pressure-type situations when you have to check everything in a certain amount of time, and most of my family, my stepdad, my uncle, are mechanics or in construction, so if I could become a contractor I got to do a lot of good business. I’d like that, too.

