Monroe County, FL

NO PLACE LIKE HOME: Holly returns to Coral Shores after six years

By By J.W. COOKE Key West Citizen
 4 days ago

In 2011, the Coral Shores High football team was in need of a major rebuild. In stepped Ed Holly, who for the next half-decade restored the Hurricanes on the Florida football map, but, as the coaching carousel often does, six seasons ago the coach was forced to make a move, heading to East Mississippi State University for one season and then Westminster Christian for the last five.

Despite not coaching in Monroe County during that span, Holly’s heart and, for that matter, family never stopped calling the Upper Keys home as they continued to reside in their Key Largo residence and his daughter, Katie Holly, was not only a member of the Coral Shores 2021 graduating class but also named Ms. Coral Shores 2021.

“We have always been active in the Upper Keys community,” said Holly. “This is where we belong, all the kids graduated from PKS.”

So with a little bit of hard work from second-year Coral Shores principal Laura Lietaert along with longtime athletic director Rich Russell, the Hollys are returning home, full-time, as Ed Holly will once again be the head coach of the Coral Shores football team.

“There was a lot of hard work put in by the part of the administration, but with their leadership it happened,” Holly said of Russell and Lietaert. “We are excited to be able to spend more time not only at Coral Shores High School but also in the community events. For all the things that go on and make the Upper Keys special, we are excited to be back and part of it once again.”

However, before making it official, Holly needed to check with one person, current Hurricanes head coach Alphonso Bryant — who was Holly’s first hire for offensive coordinator in 2011 and maintained the program, during his absence.

“I have been on the opposing sideline four times over the past five years and I never looked forward to that game because it was a tough game for me personally and my family,” said Holly. “But coach Bryant and I have remained friends and sometimes when you play other teams the opposing coaches aren’t always friends. So when I had the opportunity to come back, I told coach Russell, ‘We have to make sure everything is OK with coach Bryant.’”

After five years at the helm of the program, Bryant willingly stepped aside, reassuming the offensive coordinator role, while Herbert James remains on as defensive coordinator.

“We had a great thing going before and they are absolutely staying on this staff,” said Holly. “Coach Bryant has a great relationship with the kids and is going to remain very active so we can remain doing what we have before and build on what the program has been doing the past couple of seasons.”

Not only is Holly retaining his coordinators, which will help in transitioning with the team, but two of his sons are also expected to be major components of the Hurricanes this season as Johnny Holly is a senior 6-foot-5, 285-pound lineman and Eddie Holly is a sophomore linebacker, both of whom started for the Warriors last season, and all of which Holly explained should help the team accept the new roles on the staff.

“It’s unique because I’m getting to know these guys from a coaching perspective when I have known them from Founders Park and Harry Harris Park playing youth sports with my sons,” said Holly. “But before I was Johnny and Eddie’s dad, so now getting to know them as Coach Holly, which has been a lot of fun.”

Holly furthered that giving his sons the opportunity to graduate from Coral Shores is also a major reason for his return to the Keys, full-time. Although the coach did express that Westminster was not excited to hear the news, Holly explained he knew the decision was the right one to make, and he is even looking into the future with Russell in his final year of the program, and Holly now back in the Keys, he is also potentially interested in the athletic director position.

“At Westminster, we had a 100% graduation rate with our kids and they all when onto college, so that was a very hard decision to make,” Holly said about leaving the Westminster program he had restored. “After five years, those kids become your guys and after working so hard with them, you love them and care about them, but the opportunity to come back to the Keys and come back home was one we just couldn’t pass up.”

