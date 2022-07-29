Death toll hits 4 over lobster event

Two people died on Florida Keys waters Wednesday, the first day of spiny lobster mini-season, bringing the total of dive-related deaths since Monday to four.

Lobster mini-season continued through midnight Thursday, and there were no additional fatalities reported as of press time.

On Wednesday, July 27, Boyd Eastham Nelson, 51, of Tampa, Florida died after losing consciousness in the water just north of Key West. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office was notified at approximately 12:30 p.m. that the man became unresponsive in the water near Bluefish Channel, according to Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt.

CPR was started by others in the boat and continued by the U.S. Coast Guard. Nelson was pronounced dead at Lower Keys Medical Center on Stock Island. Foul play is not expected to be a factor. The investigation is ongoing, and autopsy results are pending, Linhardt said.

A second man died Wednesday after collapsing on a boat, Linhardt said.

Gregg Leon Dietz, 64, of Garland, Texas was in standing in a rental vessel just north of Mile Marker 3, gulfside, when he collapsed at approximately 12:30 p.m., Linhardt said.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission took Dietz to U.S. Coast Guard Station Key West. He was then taken to Lower Keys Medical Center on Stock Island, where he was pronounced dead. Foul play is not expected to be a factor.

The investigation is ongoing, and autopsy results are pending, Linhardt said.

One snorkeler died Monday off of Key Haven, and another diver died Tuesday off the Lower Keys.

On Monday, July 25, while checking two vessels during lobster sport season water patrol off of Key Haven, FWC officers were advised of a snorkeler who had not yet surfaced. Search efforts were immediately initiated and additional FWC units, an FWC aircraft and a U.S. Coast Guard aircraft were brought into the area to assist, according to a FWC news release.

After several hours, the FWC and Monroe County dive teams were activated, and they recovered the body of the snorkeler, a 25-year-old man from Port Orange, on Florida’s northeast coast. Preliminary information indicated head trauma from a possible vessel strike. The boating accident investigation was active and ongoing, the FWC said in its news release.

On Wednesday, the FWC announced it had turned over its investigation of the snorkeler’s death of a snorkeler to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement because of the possibility that an FWC boat struck the diver.

“Preliminary information indicates head trauma from a possible vessel strike,” FWC spokesman Rob Klepper said Wednesday. “Due to the FWC vessel in proximity at the time and location the accident may have occurred, the FWC has requested that the Florida Department of Law Enforcement conduct an independent investigation of the incident to ensure complete transparency. This is an active and ongoing boating accident investigation. All of us at the FWC extend our heartfelt condolences to the friends and family of the victim during this time.”

On Tuesday, July 26, a 53-year-old Englewood, Florida man died after being removed from the water during a snorkel trip in the Lower Keys, according to Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt.

Kale Dailey was snorkeling in Sawyer Channel with a group of people at approximately 11:24 a.m. and stated he was not feeling well while in the water and wanted to return to the private vessel. His condition worsened and others helped him to the boat, where 911 was called, Linhardt said.

The FWC responded and brought Dailey ashore to Blimp Road on Cudjoe Key. Dailey was pronounced dead at the scene. Foul play is not expected to be a factor, and the investigation is ongoing. Autopsy results are pending, Linhardt said.

The Sheriff’s Office said most people were in compliance and the number of vessel stops, notice-to-appear in court citations and arrest figures on Wednesday reflected the average during the past few years.

The following are the combined numbers for Wednesday from all four Sheriff’s Office districts from Key Largo to Key West. These numbers do not include data from our law enforcement partners such as the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the Florida Highway Patrol, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the U.S. Coast Guard:

• 289 vessel stops/resource/safety inspections;

• Four arrests for wildlife violations and one for tampering with evidence; and

• eight mandatory Notice to Appear in Court citations.

The figures do not include numerous, less serious violations/citations/warnings issued on the water, as well as land as of Wednesday, Linhardt said.

FWC has issued citations, but did not have totals as of press time on Thursday, according FWC spokesman Jason Rafter.

