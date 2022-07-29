ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, FL

Death toll hits 4 over lobster event

By By TIMOTHY O’HARA Keys Citizen
The Key West Citizen
The Key West Citizen
 4 days ago

Two people died on Florida Keys waters Wednesday, the first day of spiny lobster mini-season, bringing the total of dive-related deaths since Monday to four.

Lobster mini-season continued through midnight Thursday, and there were no additional fatalities reported as of press time.

On Wednesday, July 27, Boyd Eastham Nelson, 51, of Tampa, Florida died after losing consciousness in the water just north of Key West. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office was notified at approximately 12:30 p.m. that the man became unresponsive in the water near Bluefish Channel, according to Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt.

CPR was started by others in the boat and continued by the U.S. Coast Guard. Nelson was pronounced dead at Lower Keys Medical Center on Stock Island. Foul play is not expected to be a factor. The investigation is ongoing, and autopsy results are pending, Linhardt said.

A second man died Wednesday after collapsing on a boat, Linhardt said.

Gregg Leon Dietz, 64, of Garland, Texas was in standing in a rental vessel just north of Mile Marker 3, gulfside, when he collapsed at approximately 12:30 p.m., Linhardt said.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission took Dietz to U.S. Coast Guard Station Key West. He was then taken to Lower Keys Medical Center on Stock Island, where he was pronounced dead. Foul play is not expected to be a factor.

The investigation is ongoing, and autopsy results are pending, Linhardt said.

One snorkeler died Monday off of Key Haven, and another diver died Tuesday off the Lower Keys.

On Monday, July 25, while checking two vessels during lobster sport season water patrol off of Key Haven, FWC officers were advised of a snorkeler who had not yet surfaced. Search efforts were immediately initiated and additional FWC units, an FWC aircraft and a U.S. Coast Guard aircraft were brought into the area to assist, according to a FWC news release.

After several hours, the FWC and Monroe County dive teams were activated, and they recovered the body of the snorkeler, a 25-year-old man from Port Orange, on Florida’s northeast coast. Preliminary information indicated head trauma from a possible vessel strike. The boating accident investigation was active and ongoing, the FWC said in its news release.

On Wednesday, the FWC announced it had turned over its investigation of the snorkeler’s death of a snorkeler to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement because of the possibility that an FWC boat struck the diver.

“Preliminary information indicates head trauma from a possible vessel strike,” FWC spokesman Rob Klepper said Wednesday. “Due to the FWC vessel in proximity at the time and location the accident may have occurred, the FWC has requested that the Florida Department of Law Enforcement conduct an independent investigation of the incident to ensure complete transparency. This is an active and ongoing boating accident investigation. All of us at the FWC extend our heartfelt condolences to the friends and family of the victim during this time.”

On Tuesday, July 26, a 53-year-old Englewood, Florida man died after being removed from the water during a snorkel trip in the Lower Keys, according to Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt.

Kale Dailey was snorkeling in Sawyer Channel with a group of people at approximately 11:24 a.m. and stated he was not feeling well while in the water and wanted to return to the private vessel. His condition worsened and others helped him to the boat, where 911 was called, Linhardt said.

The FWC responded and brought Dailey ashore to Blimp Road on Cudjoe Key. Dailey was pronounced dead at the scene. Foul play is not expected to be a factor, and the investigation is ongoing. Autopsy results are pending, Linhardt said.

The Sheriff’s Office said most people were in compliance and the number of vessel stops, notice-to-appear in court citations and arrest figures on Wednesday reflected the average during the past few years.

The following are the combined numbers for Wednesday from all four Sheriff’s Office districts from Key Largo to Key West. These numbers do not include data from our law enforcement partners such as the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the Florida Highway Patrol, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the U.S. Coast Guard:

• 289 vessel stops/resource/safety inspections;

• Four arrests for wildlife violations and one for tampering with evidence; and

• eight mandatory Notice to Appear in Court citations.

The figures do not include numerous, less serious violations/citations/warnings issued on the water, as well as land as of Wednesday, Linhardt said.

FWC has issued citations, but did not have totals as of press time on Thursday, according FWC spokesman Jason Rafter.

tohara@keysnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Key West, FL
Accidents
State
Florida State
Tampa, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Key West, FL
State
Texas State
Monroe County, FL
Accidents
City
Stock Island, FL
City
Port Orange, FL
Tampa, FL
Accidents
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Garland, TX
City
Key Largo, FL
City
Tampa, FL
Garland, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Accidents
Garland, TX
Accidents
City
Englewood, FL
Local
Florida Accidents
Key West, FL
Crime & Safety
Monroe County, FL
Crime & Safety
County
Monroe County, FL
US News and World Report

6 Top Hospitals in Florida for Cancer

Here are the best hospitals in Florida for receiving cancer treatment. H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center and Research Institute. H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center and Research Institute is a cancer facility and teaching hospital in Tampa, Florida. U.S. News nationally ranked it for cancer as an adult specialty hospital in the 2022-2023 Best Hospitals rankings. It is highly performing in surgery for colon, lung, ovaries and prostate cancers. Outcome and experience scores for 30-day survival and home discharge are excellent, and the relative volume of high-risk patients is very high.
TAMPA, FL
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Florida

It's no secret that Americans love a good steak and it's also no secret that most of them know how to prepare one at home. However, we all like it to go to a nice restaurant from time to time and enjoy quality time with our loved ones. And that's what this article is all about - four great steakhouses in Florida that you should definitely visit next time you are in the area.
FLORIDA STATE
Alina Andras

5 Great Burger Places in Florida

If we were to make a top 3 of most craved comfort foods, a good, juicy burger with some crispy fries on the side would most definitely be on that list. And that's what this article is all about: five great burger places in Florida. If you happen to live in Florida then you are in luck because you can visit them anytime. If you don't live in Florida but you love to go on holiday in Florida then make sure to take notes so you can visit these places next time you are in Florida and you are craving a good burger. All of these burger spots are highly praised by tourists and local people so you know they are the real deal.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spiny Lobster#Florida Keys#Florida Highway Patrol#Accident#The U S Coast Guard#Snorkele
Alina Andras

5 affordable weekend getaways in Florida

If you have never been to Florida, you are missing out, and that's a fact. However, if you happen to travel here often, or even better, if you live here, then you know that this state has a lot to offer. From some of the most beautiful beaches in the country, to great outdoor activities (pretty much anything you could think of), amazing weather, friendly people and absolutely delicious food - Florida truly seems to have it all.
FLORIDA STATE
L. Cane

10 Castle-Like Structures in Florida

MarkWalters at English Wikipedia, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. When one thinks of visiting castles, a trip to Europe may come to mind. After all, Europe has over 10,000 medieval castles. According to Castle Tourist, you'll only find around 145 castles in the United States.
FLORIDA STATE
The Key West Citizen

The Key West Citizen

Key West, FL
982
Followers
3K+
Post
82K+
Views
ABOUT

The Key West Citizen is your trusted source for news in the Florida Keys and still the best source for local news, sports and commentary pertaining to Monroe County, Fla.

 https://keysnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy