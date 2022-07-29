Deputies busy with arrests along U.S. 1

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies were kept busy on U.S. 1 earlier this week, before the onslaught of visitors for the two-day lobster mini-season.

A 32-year-old man in a stolen vehicle was arrested Tuesday, July 26, after a pursuit in Miami-Dade County ended in the Upper Keys.

Kyle Harvey Carter was charged with fleeing and eluding and grand theft auto, according to Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt.

The Sheriff’s Office was alerted at approximately 3:30 p.m. that a pickup previously reported stolen in Monroe County was southbound on the 18-Mile Stretch. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and the Florida Highway Patrol began pursuing the suspect vehicle when the vehicle entered Monroe County.

The suspect vehicle was successfully spiked by Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies and stopped near Mile Marker 102.

Carter was taken into custody at that time.

On Monday, July 25, a 52-year-old Key West woman was arrested on multiple drug charges following a traffic stop on Stock Island.

Dulcinea Depoo Vazquez was charged with trafficking in fentanyl, possession of three different prescription pills without a prescription and smuggling contraband into a detention facility. She was also cited for driving with a suspended license, Linhardt said.

Vazquez was stopped driving a Chevrolet sport utility vehicle 15 mph in a 35 mph zone near Mile Marker 5 at approximately 10:50 p.m. She was making statements that were difficult to understand. She said there were narcotics in the vehicle, and deputies found 20.2 grams of fentanyl, four Percocet pills, three Xanax pills, one amphetamine pill and nearly $400 in cash.

Approximately .3 grams of fentanyl was found on Vazquez as she was being searched at the jail.