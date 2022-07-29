Key West considers property tax increase

The Key West City Commission this week tentatively agreed this week to raise property taxes for both homesteaded and non-homesteaded homes for the fiscal year that starts Oct. 1.

City Commissioners agreed to raise the property tax rate to 12.5% above the rollback rate, which is the rate needed to generate the same amount of revenue as the current year. Under the proposed rate, homeowners with a homesteaded property exemption would experience a roughly $4 monthly increase in property taxes. Property owners without a homestead exemption would experience a roughly $13 monthly increase, according to City Finance Director Christine Bervaldi.

The 12.5 % increase would give the city some “wiggle room” as the city is still in contract negotiations with city firefighters and city workers covered by the Teamsters Union and working on reducing expenses.

City Manager Patti McLauchlin and city staff will continue to look for more cuts to expenses between now and when the city budget and property tax rate are finalized in September.

“We have a lot of work to do,” McLauchlin said.

“It’s time to sharpen our pencils,” Mayor Teri Johnston added.

The city is facing increases in expenses because of inflation, rising fuel costs and staying competitive in the employment market. The city’s electric bill for City Hall increased by $2,000 in June, Bervaldi said.

In addition, the city is looking to hire 16 new employees, which includes nine new firefighters and four new police officers.

Key West Police Chief Sean Brandenburg said there is a “crisis in the dispatch center” when it comes to recruiting and keeping workers. Currently, KWPD officers are having to work in the dispatch center to cover shifts, Brandenburg said. The city currently has three open dispatcher positions, an open call-taker position and an open supervisor position, Bradenburg said.

“It’s very competitive out there,” Bradenburg said of the local job market.

During this week’s budget workshops, Bradenburg discussed the need for more marine officers, as some of those positions had been cut in recent years. Fire Chief Alan Averette requested nine new people. McLauchlin contended that overtime has become an issue within the fire and police departments and that would have to be reduced if the city plans to fill those positions. The city was considering budgeting $900,000 for overtime for the police department alone, but has budgeted four new positions, according to city staff.

“Staff has worked hard to craft a budget that serves the needs of the community while taking into consideration the rising costs of personnel, goods, and services,” McLauchlin said. “Finding a balance is important and between now and the first public hearing on Sept. 8, staff will continue to work to find ways to reduce expenditures and enhance revenue to further lower the tentative tax rate.”

The tentative tax rate will be sent to property owners in the annual Truth in Millage notice. After the notice, the commission will hold two public hearings in September to finalize the budget. Now that the tentative rate is set, it cannot be raised, but it can be lowered.

Overall, the total assessed property value in Key West is $8,990,616,159, which is 9.24% higher than last year.

