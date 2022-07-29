ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Pine Key, FL

Man shot in Big Pine Key domestic incident arrested

By CITIZEN STAFF
The Key West Citizen
The Key West Citizen
 4 days ago

A 53-year-old Big Pine Key man who was shot last month by his stepson during a domestic incident was arrested Tuesday, July 26, following his release from a Miami hospital.

William Zimmerman was charged with battery, according to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt. The stepson has not been charged as the shooting appeared to be in self-defense.

The Sheriff’s Office was called to a residence on the 30000 block of Coconut Highway at approximately 7:30 p.m. on June 26 when the 25-year-old stepson called 911 to report his mother was being battered by Zimmerman.

The 25-year-old shot Zimmerman with a handgun while on the phone with 911.

The stepson began administering first aid until he was ordered out of the residence by arriving deputies. The stepson was cooperative with deputies and detectives throughout the incident.

He claimed he shot his stepfather to defend himself and his mother from immediate harm. He also stated his mother is a regular victim of domestic violence and that his stepfather routinely threatens to kill him, her and law enforcement. He added his stepfather is known to possess firearms.

The mother corroborated his story and had injuries indicative of being beaten. She confirmed her husband regularly beats her and threatens to kill her and her son. She was taken to Lower Keys Medical Center.

Zimmerman gave detectives a conflicting story and claimed he was shot without warning, adding with expletives that once he was able to leave the hospital, he was going to kill his stepson.

Zimmerman was booked into jail on Tuesday on $75,000 bond.

Comments / 0

 

