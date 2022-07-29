ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local appointed to state board

Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed Gregory Billman, of Key West, to the Florida Defense Support Task Force.

Billman is the owner and Chief Executive Officer of GTOPS Inc. He is a retired U.S. Air Force Colonel, having served as the 45th Space Wing Vice Commander. Billman earned his bachelor’s degree in operations management from Arizona State University, his master’s in aviation safety from Central Missouri State University, his master’s in airpower arts and science from the U.S. Air Force’s School of Advanced Airpower Studies, and was a defense fellow in public and international affairs at the University of Pittsburgh.

Florida Defense Support Task Force is the main body of support for the defense industry in Florida, awarding grants and guiding the future of military operations.

