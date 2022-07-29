ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, FL

Spraying Alert

The Key West Citizen
The Key West Citizen
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oMSFs_0gx3AXAf00

Because of recent rains, the Florida Keys Mosquito Control District has scheduled an aerial larviciding mission Friday, Tuesday, July 29, from 6:30 to 9:30 a.m., over Key West.

The helicopter mission will be completed, weather permitting, using Bti, which is a mosquito larva-specific soil bacteria. It is mixed with water and applied as a mist to combat Aedes aegypti, the mosquito that can transmit dengue fever, chikungunya and Zika.

Earlier this week, the Florida Department of Health in Monroe County received laboratory confirmation of a travel-related case of dengue in Monroe County.

The individual received medical treatment and is expected to make a full recovery, according to the Monroe County offices of the Florida Department of Health. The Health Department would not confirm an exact location, but Florida Keys Mosquito Control District spokesman Chad Huff said the agency is focusing its efforts on Tavernier.

Keep track of FKMCD aerial adulticide, larvicide and fog truck missions by downloading the treatment notification app at https://keysmosquito.org.

For information, call Mosquito Control at 305-292-7190.

