ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, FL

Stolen dog returned to owner

By By CITIZEN STAFF
The Key West Citizen
The Key West Citizen
 4 days ago

A pit bull named Penny stolen from its Marathon owner earlier this week was returned and the alleged thief was arrested, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Todd Alvin McDonald, 59, of Marathon, was charged with petit theft and dealing in stolen property, Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt said in a news release.

The dog’s owner told the Sheriff’s Office on Sunday, July 24, her dog got loose at the Marathon Community Park and that McDonald took it. She stated she saw McDonald at the park while she was looking for her dog and McDonald told her she was neglecting the dog, so he took it and sold it to someone else.

Deputies later found McDonald and he admitted to the same.

On Wednesday, a couple living on Boot Key Harbor returned the dog. They stated a man was on VHF radio saying he had a dog in need of care. The couple took possession of the dog and brought it to the Sheriff’s Office station. It was returned to its owner.

McDonald was taken to jail.

Earlier this month, a Miami couple was arrested for allegedly stealing a Marathon couple’s French bulldog and demanding $1,000 for its return.

The two suspects were arrested in Miami-Dade County and booked into jail there, and the dog, named Sailor, was returned to her owners unharmed.

Comments / 0

Related
keysweekly.com

MONROE COUNTY SHERIFF TASKED WITH UNUSUAL STRING OF LETHAL CRIMES

To say the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office has had a busy week of unusual cases would be an understatement. Keys residents were surprised this week to find usual reports of resource violations and smaller disputes replaced with two significant murder charges, as well as the kidnapping of a beloved Key deer and a slew of other unusual arrests, all within the last seven days.
MONROE COUNTY, FL
Elite Daily

These Are The Most Walkable Cities In Florida To Visit, Ranked

Is the “Sunshine State” calling your name? Florida is one of the best vacation destinations in the U.S. due to its beautiful weather and lush coastlines. It’s easy living down south, where you can sink into the soft sand and float your troubles away in the Atlantic Ocean or the Gulf of Mexico. It’s an ideal place to spend your summer, and there are plenty of options for choosing one of the most walkable cities in Florida to visit.
FLORIDA STATE
The Key West Citizen

The Key West Citizen

Key West, FL
982
Followers
3K+
Post
82K+
Views
ABOUT

The Key West Citizen is your trusted source for news in the Florida Keys and still the best source for local news, sports and commentary pertaining to Monroe County, Fla.

 https://keysnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy