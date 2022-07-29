Stolen dog returned to owner

A pit bull named Penny stolen from its Marathon owner earlier this week was returned and the alleged thief was arrested, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Todd Alvin McDonald, 59, of Marathon, was charged with petit theft and dealing in stolen property, Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt said in a news release.

The dog’s owner told the Sheriff’s Office on Sunday, July 24, her dog got loose at the Marathon Community Park and that McDonald took it. She stated she saw McDonald at the park while she was looking for her dog and McDonald told her she was neglecting the dog, so he took it and sold it to someone else.

Deputies later found McDonald and he admitted to the same.

On Wednesday, a couple living on Boot Key Harbor returned the dog. They stated a man was on VHF radio saying he had a dog in need of care. The couple took possession of the dog and brought it to the Sheriff’s Office station. It was returned to its owner.

McDonald was taken to jail.

Earlier this month, a Miami couple was arrested for allegedly stealing a Marathon couple’s French bulldog and demanding $1,000 for its return.

The two suspects were arrested in Miami-Dade County and booked into jail there, and the dog, named Sailor, was returned to her owners unharmed.