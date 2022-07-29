ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rocky Mount, NC

Council approves $1.42M bid to repair Denton Street Pool

By By WILLIAM F. WEST Staff Writer
Rocky Mount Telegram
Rocky Mount Telegram
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SPNt2_0gx3A28d00

People wanting to swim in the presently closed Denton Street Pool are going be able to do so next summer.

That was the word from the City Council’s regular meeting Monday amid discussion prior to the council voting to approve a bid of more than $1.42 million submitted by H.G. Reynolds Co. of Henderson to improve the municipal swimming facility, which is at the southern edge of Rocky Mount’s Meadowbrook area.

The other bid for the project was slightly more than $1.74 million and was submitted by Muter Construction of Zebulon.

Councilman Lige Daughtridge asked interim City Manager Peter Varney when the work will be completed and whether the pool will be ready by summer 2023 or whether the work would take longer.

Varney said the pool will be ready for summer 2023 and said he believes the work should be completed during the winter months.

“But it’ll be ready to go swimming in next summer,” Varney said.

The Denton Street Pool project was included as part of a list of bids for the City Council to approve.

The list included calling for the council to approve a lone bid by H.G. Reynolds of $626,246 to renovate the former railroad track-side loading dock along Falls Road on the north to the northwest side of downtown as part of having the future Depot Park.

During the discussion by the council, Councilman Reuben Blackwell asked Varney, “When do we apply MWBE standards?”

What followed was a bit of back-and-forth regarding MWBEs.

State law requires public agencies, including local governments, to carry out programs to promote having businesses owned by women or minorities participate in the construction of buildings and in repair projects.

Documents as part of the council’s regular meeting agenda Monday said H.G. Reynolds proposes about 20 percent MWBE participation in the project to improve the Denton Street Pool.

Documents as part of the council’s regular meeting agenda Monday did not provide information about MWBE participation in the project at the future Depot Park.

Blackwell asked, “Do we have a formula, a written process protocol related to when we apply the lens of equity in purchasing?”

Varney said, “I believe there is a formula for that, but I’m not prepared to speak to it here.”

Blackwell asked Varney to conduct research and report back to the City Council.

Blackwell moments later during the discussion also said it is sort of interesting to know that the one award of the bid for improving the Denton Street Pool is probably multiples of anything the municipality does for any other project.

“So you know, we can have objections about everything, but when you look at where the real money is going in this budget, it goes to contractors who provide all kinds of services for all citizens in our community,” Blackwell said. “And it would be great to have that lens of equity incorporated.

“I think if we had that discussion about spending dollars everywhere, we wouldn’t have to have a discussion about targeting communities and neighborhoods because that would take care of itself,” he said.

The council without any dissenting votes signed off on both bids by H.G. Reynolds.

City Communications, Marketing and Public Relations Director Kirk Brown told the Telegram via email Tuesday that according to H.G. Reynolds, there will be MWBE participation in both projects at the Denton Street Pool and the future Depot Park.

Specifically, Corner Construction Corp., which is a woman-owned business, will be doing $333,210 worth of work on the pool and Capital City Sealants, which also is a women-owned business, will be doing $16,000 worth of work at the future Depot Park, Brown said, quoting H.G. Reynolds.

As for the background about the Denton Street Pool, the Telegram on June 11 reported that the swimming facility, which opened in 2003, was found to be “in desperate need of repairs” based on a study completed more than a year and three months ago.

That is what City Parks and Recreation Director Joel Dunn told Varney and Assistant City Manager Elton Daniels in a memorandum May 31 about the condition of the swimming facility. The Telegram obtained a copy of the memo and the study via email from Brown for that June 11 story.

The City Council in November 2021 gave the go-ahead to spend more than $324,000 on a design contract to renovate the former track-side loading dock downtown and for a conceptual design contract for the future Depot Park, as well as the future Falls Road Streetscape Project for the part of Falls between Thomas and Church streets.

More specifically, the council authorized the planning and design consulting firm Kimley-Horn to carry out a task order at a cost of $99,364 for the design for renovating the former loading dock and a task order at a cost of $224,644 for the conceptual design of the streetscape and future Depot Park.

During the June 13 council work session, City Public Works Director Brad Kerr gave a presentation about the progress of the design for the future Depot Park and the streetscape project.

Comments / 3

Donna Lee
4d ago

what was wrong with it? we used it. nothing to repair...is this one of ur just because spend it money scams?

Reply(1)
3
Related
flcourier.com

Top officials quit after Black woman named as town manager

After completing a nationwide search that yielded 30 candidates, the Kenly Town Council announced Justine Jones, a Black woman, as their unanimous choice for Kenly’s next Town Manager. And while the council claimed they were “proud” of the hire, police officers and other city officials have expressed their disapproval...
KENLY, NC
Mashed

The Chick-Fil-A That Tried To Pay Employees In Food

Chick-fil-A has hardly been considered a paragon of good behavior by all. Who could forget its controversial statements and alleged discriminatory practices of the 2010s (via Vox)? The brand is so often under fire for its choices that even students at fairly conservative Notre Dame University launched a campaign against a proposed campus branch of the chain in 2021, says a Fox News report. It was largely the brand's perceived non-inclusive policies and frequent donations to Christian groups that upset students at the traditionally Catholic university.
HENDERSON, NC
WITN

Pitt County stuff the bus campaign to be held this weekend

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Students across Eastern Carolina are preparing to head back to school and a school supply drive planned this week is aimed to help them. Optimum and Parents for Public Schools of Pitt County today announce the 3rd Annual Stuff the Bus school supply drive. It...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denton, NC
City
Council, NC
Rocky Mount, NC
Government
City
Zebulon, NC
City
Henderson, NC
City
Rocky Mount, NC
point2homes.com

742 Crabtree Crossing Parkway, Cary, Wake County, NC, 27513

Copyright © 2022 Triangle MLS, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified. Taxes for 742 Crabtree Crossing Pkwy, Cary, NC 27513. The market value for this residential property was estimated at $424,068. In...
CARY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parks And Recreation#Capital City#The City Council#H G Reynolds Co#Muter Construction#The Denton Street Pool
point2homes.com

1021 Ridge Drive, Clayton, Johnston County, NC, 27520

Is this home right up your alley? Get all the details now. IMMACULATE Brick Ranch on Acre Lot w/Inground Pool! No city taxes or HOA! Move in ready & better than new! NEW Roof, HVAC & more! Reclaimed 3/4" pine floors, Cath ceilings w/Wood beams, tile, granite, wood cabinets & masonry F/P. Sparkling inground salt water pool, fenced back yard w/Pool house & half bath. HUGE garage w/Unfin upstairs, 2 screened porches, beautifully landscaped & lots of extras like Temp sensing foundation vents, remote controlled electrical, gutters w/Guards piped to ditch & much MORE!!
CLAYTON, NC
cbs17

Severe thunderstorm warning expires for multiple counties

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The National Weather Service in Raleigh has issued multiple severe thunderstorm warnings for several counties Sunday afternoon. The severe thunderstorm warning began at 1:28 p.m. and expired at 2:30 p.m. for Edgecombe County and Halifax County. Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued in Vance, Warren, Nash,...
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
carolinajournal.com

Wake County sheriff loses in runoff for re-election

Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker lost Tuesday to challenger Willie Rowe in a runoff for the Democratic nomination for sheriff in the county of North Carolina’s capital city. In the runoff to May’s primary election Rowe took 75% of the vote to Baker’s 25%. In November, Rowe...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Wayne Hardee Law gives away over 1,500 backpacks

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — More children are prepared to go back to school in a few weeks thanks to a special backpack giveaway on Saturday. Wayne Hardee Law held an event where over 1,500 backpacks were given away for children in grades K-5th. School supplies and other necessities were included in the backpack along with […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WRAL News

Brasa Brazilian Steakhouse in Brier Creek Shopping Center closing

Raleigh, N.C. — Brasa Brazilian Steakhouse in Raleigh's Brier Creek shopping center announced on their Facebook page that they would be permanently closing their doors. "We would like to thank all our customers who supported us for the last 20 years and supported the only Brazilian Charcuterie concept in the Triangle area," their Facebook post said.
RALEIGH, NC
WITN

Evening outage left thousands without power

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Thousands of people were without power Saturday evening, according to Greenville Utilities Commission. GUC reported 3,775 confirmed outages spanning from E 2nd St down to Fire Tower Road as of 7:45 p.m. Power is expected to be restored just before 9:30 Saturday night. WITN is awaiting...
GREENVILLE, NC
ncwc.edu

NCWU Collaborates with Rocky Mount Prep

ROCKY MOUNT, NORTH CAROLINA – North Carolina Wesleyan University (NCWU) has partnered with Rocky Mount Preparatory School (Rocky Mount Prep) to offer educational opportunities to their employees who are pursuing their Teaching License with NCWU’s Teacher Education Program. This opportunity is available to those seeking teacher licensure as a Residency Student, as a bachelor’s-only student, those pursuing a second bachelor’s degree, or for those seeking tutoring support for licensure exam preparation.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Halifax by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-31 12:53:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-31 13:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Halifax The National Weather Service in Raleigh has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northwestern Halifax County in central North Carolina * Until 130 PM EDT. * At 1252 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 12 miles north of Dortches, or 16 miles north of Rocky Mount, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern Halifax County, including the following locations Enfield, Glenview and Medoc Mountain State Park. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
HALIFAX COUNTY, NC
Rocky Mount Telegram

Rocky Mount Telegram

Rocky Mount, NC
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
272K+
Views
ABOUT

The Rocky Mount Telegram has been covering the Twin Counties for nearly 120 years. Owned by Adams Publishing Group, the Telegram has won a long string of editorial and advertising awards over the years from the North Carolina Press Association.

 https://www.rockymounttelegram.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy