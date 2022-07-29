Council approves $1.42M bid to repair Denton Street Pool

People wanting to swim in the presently closed Denton Street Pool are going be able to do so next summer.

That was the word from the City Council’s regular meeting Monday amid discussion prior to the council voting to approve a bid of more than $1.42 million submitted by H.G. Reynolds Co. of Henderson to improve the municipal swimming facility, which is at the southern edge of Rocky Mount’s Meadowbrook area.

The other bid for the project was slightly more than $1.74 million and was submitted by Muter Construction of Zebulon.

Councilman Lige Daughtridge asked interim City Manager Peter Varney when the work will be completed and whether the pool will be ready by summer 2023 or whether the work would take longer.

Varney said the pool will be ready for summer 2023 and said he believes the work should be completed during the winter months.

“But it’ll be ready to go swimming in next summer,” Varney said.

The Denton Street Pool project was included as part of a list of bids for the City Council to approve.

The list included calling for the council to approve a lone bid by H.G. Reynolds of $626,246 to renovate the former railroad track-side loading dock along Falls Road on the north to the northwest side of downtown as part of having the future Depot Park.

During the discussion by the council, Councilman Reuben Blackwell asked Varney, “When do we apply MWBE standards?”

What followed was a bit of back-and-forth regarding MWBEs.

State law requires public agencies, including local governments, to carry out programs to promote having businesses owned by women or minorities participate in the construction of buildings and in repair projects.

Documents as part of the council’s regular meeting agenda Monday said H.G. Reynolds proposes about 20 percent MWBE participation in the project to improve the Denton Street Pool.

Documents as part of the council’s regular meeting agenda Monday did not provide information about MWBE participation in the project at the future Depot Park.

Blackwell asked, “Do we have a formula, a written process protocol related to when we apply the lens of equity in purchasing?”

Varney said, “I believe there is a formula for that, but I’m not prepared to speak to it here.”

Blackwell asked Varney to conduct research and report back to the City Council.

Blackwell moments later during the discussion also said it is sort of interesting to know that the one award of the bid for improving the Denton Street Pool is probably multiples of anything the municipality does for any other project.

“So you know, we can have objections about everything, but when you look at where the real money is going in this budget, it goes to contractors who provide all kinds of services for all citizens in our community,” Blackwell said. “And it would be great to have that lens of equity incorporated.

“I think if we had that discussion about spending dollars everywhere, we wouldn’t have to have a discussion about targeting communities and neighborhoods because that would take care of itself,” he said.

The council without any dissenting votes signed off on both bids by H.G. Reynolds.

City Communications, Marketing and Public Relations Director Kirk Brown told the Telegram via email Tuesday that according to H.G. Reynolds, there will be MWBE participation in both projects at the Denton Street Pool and the future Depot Park.

Specifically, Corner Construction Corp., which is a woman-owned business, will be doing $333,210 worth of work on the pool and Capital City Sealants, which also is a women-owned business, will be doing $16,000 worth of work at the future Depot Park, Brown said, quoting H.G. Reynolds.

As for the background about the Denton Street Pool, the Telegram on June 11 reported that the swimming facility, which opened in 2003, was found to be “in desperate need of repairs” based on a study completed more than a year and three months ago.

That is what City Parks and Recreation Director Joel Dunn told Varney and Assistant City Manager Elton Daniels in a memorandum May 31 about the condition of the swimming facility. The Telegram obtained a copy of the memo and the study via email from Brown for that June 11 story.

The City Council in November 2021 gave the go-ahead to spend more than $324,000 on a design contract to renovate the former track-side loading dock downtown and for a conceptual design contract for the future Depot Park, as well as the future Falls Road Streetscape Project for the part of Falls between Thomas and Church streets.

More specifically, the council authorized the planning and design consulting firm Kimley-Horn to carry out a task order at a cost of $99,364 for the design for renovating the former loading dock and a task order at a cost of $224,644 for the conceptual design of the streetscape and future Depot Park.

During the June 13 council work session, City Public Works Director Brad Kerr gave a presentation about the progress of the design for the future Depot Park and the streetscape project.