Orono, ME

Horton receives 2022 annual SWE award

umaine.edu
 4 days ago
umaine.edu

umaine.edu

Townsend receives Gulf of Maine Council Visionary Award

The Gulf of Maine Council on the Marine Environment awarded David Townsend, a University of Maine professor of oceanography, one of its 2022 Visionary Awards. The awards recognize individuals, businesses and organizations from each state and province bordering the Gulf of Maine for their innovation, creativity and commitment to protecting the marine environment. The organization honored Townsend during a ceremony held Thursday, July 28 in Portland.
MAINE STATE
umaine.edu

UMaine Extension 4-H program staff win two national awards

University of Maine Cooperative Extension 4-H recently received two national awards for excellence in programming and for research and evaluation from the National Association of Extension 4-H Youth Development Professionals (NAE4HYDP). In early 2021, UMaine Extension 4-H partnered with Greenheart Exchange to launch “4-H Passport Around the World,” a virtual...
ORONO, ME
umaine.edu

Cooperative Extension in Cumberland County

Hello fellow Master Gardeners. Since the Board didn’t meet last month, I thought I would make gardening the focus of this month’s Letter from the President. The last few weeks of hot and dry weather have been very challenging for this gardener as, I’m sure, they have been for you. My garden is in the middle of transitioning from Early Summer to Fall crops with many succession crop seedlings started for transplanting into the garden in July. Seedlings, especially the Brassicas and lettuce, don’t like this hot and sunny weather, so I’ve been using a labor intensive process of moving them every day to a shady spot during the middle of the day and then back again to the open when the sun isn’t so bright. Maybe next year I’ll try using a shade cloth over my propagation house.
ORONO, ME

