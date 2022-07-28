Horton receives 2022 annual SWE award

Hello fellow Master Gardeners. Since the Board didn’t meet last month, I thought I would make gardening the focus of this month’s Letter from the President. The last few weeks of hot and dry weather have been very challenging for this gardener as, I’m sure, they have been for you. My garden is in the middle of transitioning from Early Summer to Fall crops with many succession crop seedlings started for transplanting into the garden in July. Seedlings, especially the Brassicas and lettuce, don’t like this hot and sunny weather, so I’ve been using a labor intensive process of moving them every day to a shady spot during the middle of the day and then back again to the open when the sun isn’t so bright. Maybe next year I’ll try using a shade cloth over my propagation house.

ORONO, ME ・ 19 HOURS AGO