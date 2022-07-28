Maine Business School and College of Engineering launch concentration in Engineering Management

umaine.edu
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Things to do in Maine July 30th and 31stThe Maine WriterMaine State
Pick-your-own Maine blueberriesThe Maine WriterMaine State
Celebrating National Hot Fudge Sundae DayThe Maine WriterMaine State
Larger than life road tripThe Maine WriterMaine State
Weekend events for July 23rd and 24thThe Maine WriterMaine State
Related
umaine.edu
Townsend receives Gulf of Maine Council Visionary Award
The Gulf of Maine Council on the Marine Environment awarded David Townsend, a University of Maine professor of oceanography, one of its 2022 Visionary Awards. The awards recognize individuals, businesses and organizations from each state and province bordering the Gulf of Maine for their innovation, creativity and commitment to protecting the marine environment. The organization honored Townsend during a ceremony held Thursday, July 28 in Portland.
umaine.edu
UMaine Extension 4-H program staff win two national awards
University of Maine Cooperative Extension 4-H recently received two national awards for excellence in programming and for research and evaluation from the National Association of Extension 4-H Youth Development Professionals (NAE4HYDP). In early 2021, UMaine Extension 4-H partnered with Greenheart Exchange to launch “4-H Passport Around the World,” a virtual...
umaine.edu
Cooperative Extension: Garden & Yard
August Is the Month to . . . August Is the Month to . . . By Abigail Griffith, Horticulture Assistant, UMaine Cooperative Extension. August is a time to enjoy the rewards of all your hard work! Sip some lemonade and appreciate your garden. Then do some stretches and dive back in because staying on top of things now will set you up for success into the fall and next season!
umaine.edu
Cooperative Extension in Cumberland County
Hello fellow Master Gardeners. Since the Board didn’t meet last month, I thought I would make gardening the focus of this month’s Letter from the President. The last few weeks of hot and dry weather have been very challenging for this gardener as, I’m sure, they have been for you. My garden is in the middle of transitioning from Early Summer to Fall crops with many succession crop seedlings started for transplanting into the garden in July. Seedlings, especially the Brassicas and lettuce, don’t like this hot and sunny weather, so I’ve been using a labor intensive process of moving them every day to a shady spot during the middle of the day and then back again to the open when the sun isn’t so bright. Maybe next year I’ll try using a shade cloth over my propagation house.
Comments / 0