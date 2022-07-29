With Mega Millions jackpot over $1 billion, players look to improve their luck at Bedford shop

www.wkyc.com
Breyona Reddick: Woman accused of murdering infant in college dormitory appeals sentenceLavinia ThompsonPortage County, OH
This Place in Westlake, Ohio Serves Great and Inexpensive SushiIsla ChiuWestlake, OH
Cleveland's Eastside Black Church Received New Carpet Compliments from Republican DonorsBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
Garfield Heights City Officials Honor Local Barber and Business Owner Pete Harwell with a Parkway Street SignBrown on ClevelandGarfield Heights, OH
Angelo’s Pizza in Lakewood closed due to fire
A beloved institution has closed its doors temporarily.
Listing for $2,199,000, This Home Provides Resort-style Amenities and Exceptional Privacy in Solon
The Home in Solon offers elegant architectural details, exceptional craftsmanship, and resort-style entertaining areas, now available for sale. This home located at 36895 Halton Ct, Solon, Ohio; offering 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with 10,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Terry Young – Keller Williams Greater Metropolitan Realty – (Phone: 216-400-5224) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Solon.
Local discount movie theater to close Sunday
Encore Cinema 6 in the Great East Plaza made the announcement on its Facebook page.
4 Great Butcher Shops in the Cleveland Area
Are you looking for some high-quality cuts of meat?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these butcher shops in the Cleveland area. Locals love this butcher shop in Cleveland Heights. Mister Brisket offers high-quality cuts of meat such as Wagyu beef, USDA Prime steaks, tender veal chops, fresh chicken, Berkshire pork, and more. And of course, as the name of the place would suggest, they serve fantastic brisket. They also have a deli that serves great sandwiches and chicken soup with matzo balls.
WKYC
The brothers behind Cleveland Kitchen grow Northeast Ohio company to a national presence
CLEVELAND — After a childhood spent among farmers markets and organic produce, it seems brothers Drew and Mac Anderson, along with their brother-in-law Luke Visnic, was always destined to work in the food industry. The trio officially started their company Cleveland Kitchen, previously known as Cleveland Kraut, in 2014....
If You're Looking for a Great Slice of Pizza, You Should Check Out This Place in Middleburg Heights, Ohio
After my friend and I saw Where the Crawdads Sing at the movie theater (a good movie for fans of the novel, which both my friend and I are), we were hungry. Since we were in Middleburg Heights, we decided to check out Capri Pizza.
Best seafood restaurants in Cleveland, according to Tripadvisor
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Americans love their seafood. Seafood was once only enjoyed by those living on, or visiting, the coastline, but with today’s transportation and storing technologies, the seafood market in the US has grown into a $102 billion business -- with (pre-pandemic) 70 percent of that being spent at restaurants.
Construction, impatient drivers compound traffic woes at west side intersection
Construction in the area of one of Northeast Ohio’s more notoriously busy intersections has exacerbated driver frustration and traffic delays.
Here’s how Ohio fared in Mega Millions drawing
After a winning ticket for the Mega Millions $1.28 billion jackpot was announced on Saturday morning, the hopes and dreams of thousands were smashed.
OSHA hits Dollar Tree with $1.2 million fine for violations in Maple Heights, Columbus
MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio — OSHA is proposing a $1.2 million fine for Dollar Tree, which also owns Family Dollar, because of hazards at stores in Maple Heights and Columbus. The agency sent a news release Monday announcing the fines. A reporter has reached out to Dollar Tree for comment.
Dog park, drone program, Forest Hills Park and more part of Cuyahoga County’s $9 million in newly proposed ARPA funding: Stimulus Watch
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cuyahoga County Councilmembers are set to introduce $9 million in new projects funded by federal COVID-19 stimulus dollars. The proposed American Rescue Plan Act projects include revitalizing parks, investing in arts, boosting public services, construction projects and more. The proposed funds are part of Cuyahoga County’s $66 million Community Grant Funds, which have drawn controversy from critics who say the funding model gives individual council members too much say over how money is spent.
3rd time a Mega Millions charm? Ohio store inches closer to selling jackpot-winning ticket
A local gas station is on a roll with dishing out winning numbers for the Mega Millions drawing, inching closer and closer each week to hitting all six winning numbers for the big $1.02 billion jackpot.
Gas prices fall for 7 straight weeks, down another 21 cents in Cleveland and Akron
CLEVELAND — There’s more relief at the gas pump throughout Northeast Ohio. Gas prices have dropped another 21 cents in Cleveland within the last week with the city's average cost now listed at $3.89 per gallon, according to new data released early Monday morning by GasBuddy. LIST &...
Highest-rated cheap eats in Cleveland, according to Tripadvisor
Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated cheap eats restaurants in Cleveland from Tripadvisor.
Mega Millions jackpot increases to $1.28 billion: Here's the last time you can buy a ticket before tonight's drawing
CLEVELAND — What would you do with more than $1 billion?. It could soon be a reality as the Mega Millions jackpot currently stands at $1.28 billion -- up from $1.1 billion -- for the next drawing on Friday, July 29. The lucky lottery winner could be you!. But...
Cleveland police thwart illegal street ride takeover
Over the weekend, Cleveland Police say a planned street takeover by illegal riders was thwarted thanks to a tip to police.
Bear sightings in northeast Ohio continue to increase
AKRON — Black bears had pretty much disappeared from the Buckeye State by 1850, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. However, that population, while still small, has not only returned, but has grown. Residents in Summit County have enjoyed seeing the bear population increase over the past...
The Hive by Milk + Honey brings magic to the bean business in Ohio City
CLEVELAND — A new coffee shop is creating quite the buzz in Ohio City--It’s called the Hive by Milk + Honey. It's owned and operated by Elie Haoui, 22, who say's it's always been a dream of his to one day own a coffee shop. Now his dream...
The Best Things to Do in Cleveland This Week (Aug. 1 -9)
The Guardians return from a lengthy 10-game road trip to take on the Arizona Diamondbacks in a three-game interleague series that begins tonight at 7:10 at Progressive Field. The Diamondbacks sit at or near the bottom of the NL West, so the Tribe should be able to take this series. Check the club's website for more info.
Garfield Heights City Officials Honor Local Barber and Business Owner Pete Harwell with a Parkway Street Sign
Pkwy Sign Pete HarwellCourtesy of The Brown Report Newspaper (Photo) Garfield Heights, OH. - Garfield heights City Officials dedicated a parkway named signage to business owner and local barber Pete Harwell. Mr. Harwell is an active community leader. Harvell moved to Cleveland, OHIO, from Mason, Tennessee, in 1958. He served two and half years in the United States Army. He opened Harvell's Barbershop in the Garfield Heights Ward One community.
