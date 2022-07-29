The Medicine Man

www.wvik.org
The Reverend John Peck
This is Roald Tweet on Rock Island. The thousands of immigrants who flooded into Illinois in the decades after it became a state in 1818 have cause to give thanks that John Mason Peck was as religious as he was. Otherwise, they may have ended up in Wisconsin without knowing it.
Canal Town
This is Roald Tweet on Rock Island. For almost a hundred and forty years, the Rock Island District Corps of Engineers has worked with the Mississippi River to maintain navigation and control flooding. That is their mission from Congress. In 1892, however, the Corps made a slight detour: they took time out of their river work to build a company town.
