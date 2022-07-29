SAWDUST STORIES: Of berries and bears

No one considers time or money when they’re picking blackcaps. Time sloughs off and away and the only consideration is the matter at hand. Money? What good is money when these berries grow wild? In ditches, on the hems of forests, and in fields. Blackcaps, black raspberries, blackberries — different names for the same fruit. I like them any which way: sun-warmed or dew-wet. Ripe, unripe, overripe. One at a time, or by the palmful. Collected in old coffee cans, or plastic ice-cream buckets. This past July might have been historically hot around our planet, but on the south-facing ridge where I live, that heat led to wave after wave of blackcaps along every path circumnavigating our acreage, and like a bear, I’ve been ambling along, plucking berries from sharp canes with exacting fingers stained purple and red.

For a short while in my early 20s, I lived in northwesternmost British Colombia, in a tent I dubbed the Hotel Wisconsin, alongside a creek that ran milky white with glacial melt. I was there, ostensibly, to study grizzly bears, the Taku River salmon fishery, and traditional ecological knowledge, but mostly, I hungered for adventure. I’ve been thinking of that time as I wander our paths chewing berries, reminded of my Tlingit First Nation friends who taught me about their homeland, and how to see our natural world in a different light. From a Western perspective, the Taku River Tlingit were not an especially prosperous people. Their culture had been devastated by disease, alcoholism and violence.

Their once ferocious people had been fragmented, their language vilified to the point of near extinction, their land stolen. But when I stood with them beside the Taku, they spoke of their collective wealth. They pointed to the water, mountains and salmon as proof positive they had been, and could once again, be some of the wealthiest humans on the planet.

When I am feasting on — not merely foraging — wild berries, I feel so wealthy. I do not mean “wealthy” as in money, investments, real estate or other measurements that seem to define human existence. I mean, the delight in discovery and consumption of a wild, ephemeral food high in vitamins and antioxidants that tastes better than candy.

A blackcap detractor may bemoan the fruit’s multitudinous and stubbornly hard seeds, but this is a lazy complaint, likely lodged by the same kind of finicky eater who prefers to gobble grocery store seedless watermelon instead of joyfully spitting seeds into backyard fescue. No, blackcap seeds are good texture, the aggressively beautiful texture that permits the plant to be broadcast so successfully across the landscape by birds and beasts. Give me the seeds, each drupelet of the aggregate berry a tiny burst of juice and sugar. It isn’t so different from sitting in a dugout, watching a baseball game, agreeably processing a mouthful of sunflower seeds. A person just needs a little patience.

Our dog has developed a taste for blackcaps. Early in the season I might’ve stopped at a patch of berries, and initially, he merely stood beside me, sniffing the sharp canes, and watching me as I picked and later chewed. But it didn’t take him long to get in on the act. Eventually, he began stripping the canes of their berries, using his front teeth to tug berry from branch. But I felt a measure of sympathy for the dog. This seemed liked a painful way to snack. Now, I divide our spoils. A handful for me, a handful for him. He rides my hip, nosing his way into every berry hotspot as if he were helping, when really, he mostly seems to monitor that I do in fact provide his allotment. I collect big handfuls, about a cup at a time, and from the well of my palm he eats excitedly. Afterwards, his white muzzle is stained as purple as my hand.

There have been recent bear sightings near our home, and I imagine some evening, just before dusk, fully focused on seeking those late-season blackcaps, when perhaps I’ll encounter a bear, out doing likewise. As long as that bear and I maintain a buffering space, I would invite such an encounter. During my time along the Taku, I spotted 26 individual grizzly bears. They became my neighbors. Our diets were identical. Loads of salmon and berries. The piles of bear scat along our shared trails were voluminous and telltale.

I imagine Wisconsin bears feel what I feel in these waning days of summer. They must feel the shortening days, the lesser light. They must relish what berries they can find to feast. They must know that today’s calories will be needed come November and December when the fields yield to frost and snow. To a bear, the closest thing to wealth, I imagine, is a full belly. To not feel deprived, or hungry. Sometimes, it is easier to define something by its opposite.

The blackcap season is winding down now, the berries more difficult to locate. The canes exposed to full sun now display berries that resemble raisins, all blackened and shriveled. Sometimes, I eat them. But the ripe ones are best, so I reach deeper into shadows, lift up canes and peer below leaves. Thorns slice my hands and wrists. Gnats harass my ears. But when I say that I would not stop picking berries if you offered me 20 dollars, I am telling you the truth, and if you visit me next summer, I may show you a spot where the blackcaps grow interwoven with red raspberries. The resultant comingled harvest: priceless.