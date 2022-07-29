ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Mayor Eric Genrich says he’s working on a coalition to push for a national rail hub in Green Bay

By Michele McCormack
wearegreenbay.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wearegreenbay.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wearegreenbay.com

Spoiled ballots increase ahead of Wisconsin primary election

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – With three Democratic Senate candidates dropping out of the race last week, more Wisconsin voters are recasting their ballots. Green Bay clerk Celestine Jeffreys said she has seen an increase in requests to spoil ballots, adding, “We don’t ask a reason why someone wants to spoil their ballot, but for this period, our envelope is getting a little thick…there’s definitely been more than we’ve seen in the past.”
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: WIS 42 in Door County reopened to traffic, crash cleared

DOOR COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has given an update regarding the crash that impacted parts of WIS 42 in Door County on Monday. According to WisDOT, the crash is clear and all lanes of WIS 42 are reopened to motorists. The incident took...
DOOR COUNTY, WI
Packers.com

Titletown officially welcomes CLA to U.S. Venture Center

Titletown Office Partners, the real estate development partnership led by the Green Bay Packers and Commercial Horizons, today officially welcomed CLA (CliftonLarsonAllen LLP), one of the leading professional services firms in the United States, to its new Green Bay office at the U.S. Venture Center in Titletown. CLA-Green Bay's office...
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Traffic
Green Bay, WI
Government
Green Bay, WI
Traffic
City
Green Bay, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
travelawaits.com

14 Amazing Things To Do In Door County, Wisconsin

They say beauty is in the eye of the beholder. In Door County, your eyes can behold undeniable beauty everywhere. About 4 hours north of Chicago, Door County is a 70-mile-long peninsula in northeastern Wisconsin. It’s been called “The Cape Cod of the Midwest.”. When you go, here...
DOOR COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin lieutenant governor candidate involved in crash

MILWAUKEE - A Republican candidate for Wisconsin lieutenant governor was involved in a crash Wednesday night, July 27. David King, his campaign said, was on his way to a campaign event when another car crashed into his on County Highway OO in Little Chute. King went to the hospital as...
wearegreenbay.com

Voters more likely to switch party after candidates drop out

(WFRV) – After three Democratic candidates dropped out of the U.S. Senate race last week, some political experts worry voters may want to cross party lines. UW-Green Bay Political Science Professor Michael Kraft said, “It might make a difference if one party had virtually no contest and the other party has multiple contestants and you want to pick the weakest to challenge your party’s nominee.”
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Genrich
wtaq.com

Staff Shortages Lead to Talks About Closing Brown County’s Juvenile Detention Center

BROWN COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Staffing issues are affecting businesses all around — and now Brown County’s jail facilities are also being impacted. Earlier this month, the Brown County Safety Committee discussed several issues, including jail staffing shortages. According to minutes from the July 11 meeting, Brown...
radioresultsnetwork.com

Power Ball Ticket Worth $1 Million Sold In Northeast Wisconsin

As the Mega Millions jackpot climbed to record-setting levels last week, a lucky Wisconsin player won $1,000,000 in the Friday, July 29, 2022, drawing. The winning ticket was purchased at Lighthouse Corner, 1005 Crooks Ave., in Kaukauna. The winner has not yet come forward to claim their prize. “We are...
KAUKAUNA, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Brown County man helps victims of Kentucky flooding

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Brown County man is lending a helping hand to the victims of the Kentucky flooding. Mark Gallert is a Red Cross volunteer from the Town of Lawrence who is on a mission to help those in need. Gallert flew out to Kentucky on...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Rail#Mayor#Local 5 News#Amtrak#The Green Bay Packers#Citizen Of The Year#Carnivore Meat Company
WBAY Green Bay

Brillion announces Brillion Works project

BRILLION, Wis. (WBAY) - The city of Brillion is getting a new look with the Brillion Works project. The Ariens company is working with the city on a $50 million redevelopment at the site of the old Brillion Iron Works off of Highway 10. Ariens bought the Brillion Iron Works building in 2018.
BRILLION, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Neenah Foundry Company laying off 115 workers

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – A large-scale layoff at the Neenah Foundry Company will be taking place in September and will affect around 115 employees. According to a release, layoffs will be happening to less than 20% of employees at the company’s manufacturing facilities located on Aylward Street in Neenah.
NEENAH, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
wearegreenbay.com

‘Additional resources’ needed in Calumet Co. grass fire incident

SCHLESWIG, Wis. (WFRV) – A second grass fire incident has been confirmed to have occurred in northeastern Wisconsin on Saturday. According to the Kiel Fire Department, just after 1:30 p.m., crews responded to the 22400 block of County Road XX in the Town of Schleswig for a report of a grass fire in a ditch line near a home.
KIEL, WI
spectrumnews1.com

EAA AirVenture sets record-breaking year

OSHKOSH, Wis. — It was a record-breaking year for the largest aviation exhibition in the country, EAA AirVenture in Oshkosh. The week-long event brought in 650,000 people with representation from 92 different countries. CEO Jack Pelton said this is the largest year since EAA AirVenture started in 1953. While...
OSHKOSH, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Two people rescued after kayak overturns in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials are shelling out tips and tricks on how to secure a good life jacket after two kayakers found themselves in a dangerous situation while out on the water on Saturday morning. According to the Oconto Fire and Rescue, just after 11:30 am, crews...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Getting ready for the Mile of Music, Mile 9

(WFRV) – The iconic Mile of Music in Appleton kicks off soon with stages from Lawrence University to Spats and Emmett’s. This is the ninth edition of Mile of Music and welcomes 700 live music sets at 40 venues. Co-founder of Mile of Music, Dave Willems joined Newsmaker Sunday to talk about how things have changed over the years and what people can expect.
APPLETON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy