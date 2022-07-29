ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cochise County, AZ

Man charged with criminal damage to Cochise County Sheriff’s Office car

By KOLD News 13 Staff
KOLD-TV
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.kold.com

Comments / 1

Related
truecrimedaily

Former Customs and Border Protection officer accused of kidnapping a minor

PHOENIX (TCD) -- A 27-year-old former U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officer is accused of kidnapping a minor and transporting her across state lines. According to the Department of Justice, a grand jury indicted Aaron Mitchell on one count of kidnapping. On April 25, Mitchell allegedly kidnapped an underage female and held her against her will. The statement alleges Mitchell "transported the victim in interstate and foreign commerce and the defendant traveled in interstate commerce and used a means, facility and instrumentality of interstate commerce."
DOUGLAS, AZ
12news.com

Man dead, 3 injured after car traveling over 100 mph collides with SUV

BENSON, Ariz. — A man is dead and three other people are injured after a speeding vehicle crashed into an SUV in Benson. The collision that happened at the intersection of Whetstone Commerce Drive and Highway 90 took place after the vehicle was traveling over 100 mph away from a traffic stop made by Cochise County Sheriff's deputies, authorities said.
BENSON, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Cochise County, AZ
Crime & Safety
Arizona State
Arizona Cars
Douglas, AZ
Crime & Safety
City
Douglas, AZ
County
Cochise County, AZ
City
Tucson, AZ
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
Nationwide Report

Man killed, several others injured after a high-speed crash in Benson (Benson, AZ)

Man killed, several others injured after a high-speed crash in Benson (Benson, AZ)Nationwide Report. A man lost his life and several other people suffered injuries following a high speed crash in Benson. As per the initial information, the fatal two-vehicle collision took place at the intersection of Whetstone Commerce Drive and Highway 90 at about 1:15 p.m. [...]
BENSON, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Kold News 13

Comments / 0

Community Policy